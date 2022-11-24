Read full article on original website
Related
mymotherlode.com
Local Man And Woman Allegedly Caught Burglarizing Home
Jamestown, CA – Carrying bags full of allegedly stolen goods, deputies arrested a man and woman for burglary in Jamestown. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Jim Brady Road near Seco Street for a report of a burglary in progress after a neighbor checked on a vacant home. The man discovered that two subjects had broken into the house via a side door and remained inside.
2 shot, hospitalized in Stockton double shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating a double shooting that left two hospitalized, Saturday night. The double shooting occurred in the area of Sellers Circle and Dusty Court in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. One victim is a 17-year-old male while the other is a 40-year-old...
Video shows wrong way driver along Highway 99 North of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Video shows an alleged DUI driver going the wrong way along Highway 99 on Nov. 25. The California Highway Patrol responded to reports about a driver going the wrong way along Highway 99 near Elverta Road in the early morning hours. CHP spotted the vehicle...
KCRA.com
Car crashes into Mels Diner, injures 4 people and forces Sacramento restaurant to close temporarily
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four people were injured Sunday when a car crashed into a restaurant, authorities said. The crash happened at the Original Mels Diner off Howe Avenue just north of Fair Oaks Boulevard, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District told KCRA 3. The people suffered minor injuries, according to...
Stockton Police searching for a suspect after double shooting leaves 2 people injured
STOCKTON — Police are searching for a shooter that left two people wounded on Saturday night.Residents in the private community of The Enclave at Spanos Park East feel unsafe after someone drove through and opened fire on a home.A neighbor who asked to remain anonymous said this about the shooting, "It most definitely sounded like an automatic firearm," the unidentified man said."It was rapid succession. Couple of shots at first, then a few more shots after that," the neighbor said.Stockton police say crews rushed a 40-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At the last check,...
Fire started at Valley Springs homeless encampment during alleged turf war
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — A fire that burned a homeless encampment in the foothill town of Valley Springs Wednesday was intentionally set because of a turf war, officials with the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post. At 10 p.m. Wednesday, crews in Calaveras County responded...
Video shows wrong-way driver on Hwy. 99 in Elverta
SACRAMENTO COUNTY - On Friday, a driver was arrested after going the wrong direction on northbound Hwy. 99 in Sacramento, narrowly missing other vehicles. On Friday, the CHP said they received several reports of the driver going southbound in northbound lanes near Elverta Road. A CHP helicopter guided officers to the driver who they pulled over before any crashes occurred.The driver was arrested on suspicion of several violations, including DUI.
Three arrested after attempting to steal a catalytic converter
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were arrested on Thursday after officers caught the suspects attempting to steal a catalytic converter, along with locating methamphetamine and tools that are used to steal catalytic converters inside a van, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. Police said that early Thursday morning a caller told the […]
mymotherlode.com
Woman Arrested After Allegedly Using Bamboo Stick As Weapon
Twain Harte, CA – A woman who attempted to steal a truck in Twain Harte also attacked another female with a bamboo stick, according to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials. Deputies responded to the area of Laurel Avenue near Carter Street in Tuolumne recently for a report of a woman who had tried to steal a truck and then hit a victim with a bamboo stick. Once on scene, the victim recounted that she had started her relatives’ truck in the roadway to warm it up while getting ready for work. Then she heard a noise that sounded like the truck was peeling out. When she went outside to check, she found 25-year-old Jamaica Perry of San Jose sitting in the driver’s seat of the truck. She added that Perry got out of the pickup when the victim called 911.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Felon arrests, fugitive from justice, stolen vehicle possession
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Nov. 7. Irwin Wesley Van Matre, 74, was arrested at 2:01 p.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant in the 6800 block...
Roseville man sentenced to nearly 9 years in prison for embezzling small family business
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man suspected of embezzling more than $2 million from a small business in Roseville was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 9 years in prison. Robert Barnack, 67, represented himself as a financial advisor for a family-owned agriculture business from 2012 to 2017 after initially presenting himself as a Chief Investment Officer for another company.
Propane truck collision shuts down roadway in El Dorado County
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple law enforcement and fire agencies responded to a vehicle collision involving hazardous material on Friday, according to CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit (AEU). According to CAL FIRE, a pickup truck and a propane truck collided with each other along Grizzly Flat Road in El Dorado County. CAL FIRE […]
Several injured after truck drives into Mel’s Diner
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several people were injured after a pickup truck crashed through the front door of Mel’s Diner on Howe Avenue Sunday morning. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said that the impact injured four people, mostly with minor injuries and paramedics took two patients to the hospital. The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup, […]
2 hurt after El Dorado County crash involving propane truck
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A propane truck was involved in a crash that left two people hurt in El Dorado County Friday afternoon, according to Cal Fire's Amador-El Dorado Unit. Around 3 p.m. Friday, fire crews were sent to Grizzly Flat Road in El Dorado County for a...
Two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County happened Friday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The crash happened in Sloughhouse near Ione Road and Jackson Road. There were very few details available about the crash, but the fire district said they requested an air ambulance.
Two shot at party in Stockton Friday night; police looking for suspect
STOCKTON -- Police in Stockton have opened an investigation after two people were shot at a party Saturday night.According to police, a 40-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male juvenile are recovering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after shots were fired into a home near Dusty Court and Sellers Circle in Stockton. The police did not clarify if they were related.Officers do not have a motive for the shooting and on Sunday were still searching for a suspect.
Fox40
Windows broken at several Woodland businesses
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is under arrest in connection with the vandalization of several buildings in Woodland. The Woodland Police Department said between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning the suspect threw rocks and tiles at a Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. Coffee and Dutch Bros. Warehouse, shattering windows on the businesses.
Man fatally shot near Sacramento City College
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Sacramento City College around 4 p.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department. According to police, when officers arrived on the scene in the area of the 4100 block of 23rd Street, they found that a male victim had been taken to a local […]
krcrtv.com
Sacramento Police release new details on homicide suspect arrested in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Police in Sacramento said the man arrested during a SWAT team operation Eureka yesterday was wanted for killing a man in October. On Tuesday, a heavy law enforcement presence was on hand to arrest Louis Vongphasouk, 40. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said Vongphasouk crashed his car while trying to flee from law enforcement.
Pedestrian injured in Modesto hit-and-run crash
MODESTO - Police in Modesto are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian on Tuesday night and then drove away. According to the Modesto Police Department, on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m., a 72-year-old woman was walking near the intersection of Snyder Ave. and Thornhill Wy. when a light-colored sedan that was traveling eastbound on Snyder Ave., hit the woman, knocking her to the ground. In the video provided to CBS13, the vehicle stayed on the scene for about two minutes, and during that time, did not exchange information with the woman or contact the authorities, police say. At one point, a figure got out of the front passenger side of the vehicle, walked around to the driver's side, and got in. The vehicle then left.The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.The driver of the vehicle is still at large. Police say that no license plate information or information about the driver was obtained during the investigation.
Comments / 0