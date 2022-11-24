Read full article on original website
Doctors urge families to look for signs of Alzheimer’s, dementia during the holiday season
With the holiday season officially underway, experts are urging people to look out for signs of a serious illness while spending much-needed time with their family.
Are You Ready For A Christmas Parade?
Sat. (Dec. 3. 2022) 5:00PM The 12th annual La Vergne Parade of Lights begins at City Hall and ends at Veterans Memorial Park, where the tree lighting ceremony and fireworks show will take place. Following the parade there will be Christmas carols, snacks, and pictures with Santa. Sun. (Dec. 4,...
Historic Nashville releases Nashville Nine list of endangered properties
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Historic Nashville, Inc. published its annual Nashville Nine, a list of local historical properties endangered by demolition, neglect or development. Every year since 2009, the Nashville Nine is compiled through a public nomination process, revealing historic buildings and places that matter to the people of the city.
Spring Hill restaurant continues tradition of serving free Thanksgiving meals
For those who celebrate Thanksgiving, the day probably involves a lot of home cooked food. Not everyone can afford a hot meal though, which is why a family restaurant in Spring Hill, wants to help.
Food banks, churches impacted by supply, demand issues on Thanksgiving
While you're feasting this Thanksgiving, many are struggling with food insecurity and depend on food banks that are already spread thin.
Fire reported at historic log cabin in Donelson
The fire began around 8 a.m. at the historic home property located at 1014 Stones River Road.
Dickson community remembers the victims of the Club Q shooting
Dozens of people gathered a candlelight vigil in downtown Dickson to mourn the five victims lost at Club Q, in Colorado Springs.
Local shops gear up for Small Business Saturday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Small businesses are getting ready for their turn at the holiday shopping rush with Small Business Saturday this weekend. The initiative, which falls on the day after Black Friday, encourages people to “shop small.”. Founded in 2010 by American Express, the day has become one...
Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Sumner County!. Boutique Bazaar’s Annual Christmas Market brings together over 100 unique vendors for a shopping extravaganza! The marketplace is held in the beautiful 37,000 sq ft barn at Bagsby Ranch, as well as in the lovely 40 acres of outdoor space surrounding the barn. Purchase tickets online.
Christmas Parade postponed until Sunday, Nov. 27
The City of Manchester’s Christmas Parade has been rescheduled for Sunday, November 27th. The lineup time is 5:00 pm and the start time is 6:30 pm. Sunday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 and a slight chance of precipitation. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Man inside stairwell opens fire at Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of firing a weapon inside a Nashville hospital on Saturday, authorities said. Nicholas Perre Zaayenga, 33, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vandalism of more than $1,000, according to Davidson County online court records. According...
Dead Woman Found In Trunk of a Michigan Car IS the missing Murfreesboro Woman
Michigan State Police have confirmed the person found deceased in the trunk of a car in Dearborn, Michigan on Sunday (11/27/2022) following a police chase, crash, and officer involved shooting is that of missing Murfreesboro woman Eleni Kassa. 31-Year-old Kassa was reported missing in Murfreesboro by family members on Nov....
Overdose response program expands in Middle Tennessee
A program focused on tackling the drug overdose epidemic is expanding in Middle Tennessee. Overdose response program expands in Middle Tennessee. A program focused on tackling the drug overdose epidemic is expanding in Middle Tennessee. Nashville Nine list announced for 2022. The nine Nashville properties Historic Nashville, Inc. wants to...
This Is The Best Cake Shop In Tennessee
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
2 wounded after drive-by shooting during funeral at Nashville church
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were wounded on Saturday in a drive-by shooting as they walked out of a Tennessee church where they were attending a funeral, authorities said. Nashville Fire Department officials responded to a call of an active shooter shortly before 1 p.m. CST at the New Season Church in the Bordeaux neighborhood of Nashville, WZTV reported.
Man charged in three separate robberies
A steady flow of shoppers searched high and low for red sale tags at Bass Pro Shop on Thursday night. Hundreds were served a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday at the Nashville Rescue Mission. Thousands run in annual Boulevard Bolt. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Thousands took to the streets in...
Jingle Beat Brings a ‘Christmas Multiverse Experience’ to the Nashville Fairgrounds
If you’re looking for things to do in Nashville in December, Jingle Beat has something for everyone. Whether you’re young or young-at-heart, looking for loco-hot-cocoa vibes or feeling a chiller tempo, prepare to explore extraordinary landscapes and connect to nostalgic child-like joy in a holiday experience like no other!
Springfield Antique Barn Undergoes Major Renovations, Adds Booths
David and Kathy De Rose, the new owners of Springfield Antique Barn, recently had a big open house to show off the antique mall’s new spirit. They have given the building some much-needed updates, and plan to do a lot more after the holiday rush. In a relatively short...
