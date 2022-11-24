ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

wgnsradio.com

Are You Ready For A Christmas Parade?

Sat. (Dec. 3. 2022) 5:00PM The 12th annual La Vergne Parade of Lights begins at City Hall and ends at Veterans Memorial Park, where the tree lighting ceremony and fireworks show will take place. Following the parade there will be Christmas carols, snacks, and pictures with Santa. Sun. (Dec. 4,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Historic Nashville releases Nashville Nine list of endangered properties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Historic Nashville, Inc. published its annual Nashville Nine, a list of local historical properties endangered by demolition, neglect or development. Every year since 2009, the Nashville Nine is compiled through a public nomination process, revealing historic buildings and places that matter to the people of the city.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Local shops gear up for Small Business Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Small businesses are getting ready for their turn at the holiday shopping rush with Small Business Saturday this weekend. The initiative, which falls on the day after Black Friday, encourages people to “shop small.”. Founded in 2010 by American Express, the day has become one...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Sumner County!. Boutique Bazaar’s Annual Christmas Market brings together over 100 unique vendors for a shopping extravaganza! The marketplace is held in the beautiful 37,000 sq ft barn at Bagsby Ranch, as well as in the lovely 40 acres of outdoor space surrounding the barn. Purchase tickets online.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

Christmas Parade postponed until Sunday, Nov. 27

The City of Manchester’s Christmas Parade has been rescheduled for Sunday, November 27th. The lineup time is 5:00 pm and the start time is 6:30 pm. Sunday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 and a slight chance of precipitation. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
MANCHESTER, TN
WKRN

Overdose response program expands in Middle Tennessee

A program focused on tackling the drug overdose epidemic is expanding in Middle Tennessee. Overdose response program expands in Middle Tennessee. A program focused on tackling the drug overdose epidemic is expanding in Middle Tennessee. Nashville Nine list announced for 2022. The nine Nashville properties Historic Nashville, Inc. wants to...
TENNESSEE STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake Shop In Tennessee

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
NASHVILLE, TN
Action News Jax

2 wounded after drive-by shooting during funeral at Nashville church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were wounded on Saturday in a drive-by shooting as they walked out of a Tennessee church where they were attending a funeral, authorities said. Nashville Fire Department officials responded to a call of an active shooter shortly before 1 p.m. CST at the New Season Church in the Bordeaux neighborhood of Nashville, WZTV reported.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man charged in three separate robberies

A steady flow of shoppers searched high and low for red sale tags at Bass Pro Shop on Thursday night. Hundreds were served a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday at the Nashville Rescue Mission. Thousands run in annual Boulevard Bolt. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Thousands took to the streets in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Best Burgers in Nashville, TN

Best Burgers in Nashville, TN

If you love Detroit-style pizza and comfort food, Emmy Squared burger in Nashville, TN, is a must-try. With two dry-aged beef patties, American cheese, greens, and Emmy sauce, this burger will win you over. The interior of the restaurant is casual and cozy. The menu offers an array of comfort food favorites to satisfy any craving.
NASHVILLE, TN
allamericanatlas.com

21 Awesome Things to Do Alone in Nashville, Tennessee (2022)

A place that is home to a long history of creativity that can be seen everywhere today in the sound of the city and an on-the-rise art scene. But it is not all non-stop action, there are spaces for calm as well, wide open landscapes just on the outskirts, and parks that line the Cumberland river as it winds through the center of the city.
NASHVILLE, TN

