ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Helena Salvation Army brings back in-person community Thanksgiving dinner

By Jonathon Ambarian
KTVH
KTVH
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=036uP7_0jLt54vj00

Staff and volunteers were hard at work Wednesday at the Salvation Army in Helena, preparing for their annual community Thanksgiving dinner.

For the first time in three years, they’ll be holding the meal in person. Last year, because of COVID precautions, they offered people the chance to drive up and pick up their food.

“We’re excited to bring that back, so the community can come together as one to celebrate the holiday together,” said Helena corps officer Maj. Iva West.

The Salvation Army is planning to serve 200 or more expected guests on Thursday. They’ve brought in more than 20 turkeys. In October, they installed a new oven in their kitchen that allowed them to cook eight birds in two hours. Others in the community prepared turkeys at home and dropped them off.

“People are so kind and good,” West said. “We want to thank the people of Helena for their generosity to the Salvation Army. We would not be able to do what we do without that.”

They will be serving meals Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. West said some people have signed up to attend the meal, but you don’t have to.

“You can come and just be a part of the festivities,” she said.

Also in Helena Thursday, God’s Love Shelter will be holding its own Thanksgiving meal, starting at 1 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Butte announces Christmas Stroll button design winners

MISSOULA, Mont. — Mainstreet Uptown Butte announced the winning entries for the Christmas Stroll button design contest after reviewing entries from hundreds of students in the Butte area. The winners will be honored during the tree lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. at the courthouse on Dec. 2. Nominations are...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Anaconda Fire/EMS responds to commercial structure fire

MISSOULA, Mont. — Anaconda Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to a commercial structure fire on Sunday. The agency's social media says they responded to a fully involved structure, and with help from the West Valley, Opportunity and Georgetown Lake Fire departments, got the fire out. The Anaconda Fire...
ANACONDA, MT
NBCMontana

Montana man sentenced to prison for Jan. 6 riot

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana man was sentenced to 38 months in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Joshua Hughes, 39, and his brother Jerod Hughes, 37, both from East Helena, were charged for their actions and pleaded guilty on Aug. 25 to obstruction of an official proceeding.
EAST HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Two 18-year-old men killed in Butte shooting

BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says two 18-year-old men from Butte were killed in a shooting in Uptown on Tuesday evening. Butte Police, Fire Rescue and A-1 Ambulance responded to the scene at about 9:20 p.m. at 925 W. Woolman St. and found the two men dead.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Pedestrian hit and killed in Deer Lodge, suspect in custody

MISSOULA, Mont. — One person is dead after a car hit a pedestrian in Deer Lodge Tuesday evening. Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles confirms a call came in around 6:30 p.m. for a pedestrian with a bicycle hit by a car. The accident took place at the intersection of...
DEER LODGE, MT
NBCMontana

Butte man sentenced to 13 years for robberies in 3 Montana cities

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbing three businesses at gunpoint in Missoula, Helena and Butte. Thomas Scott Cockrill, 50, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to three counts of robbery affecting commerce and to brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
MISSOULA, MT
KTVH

KTVH

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Helena, Montana news and weather from KTVH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy