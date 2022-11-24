Helena Salvation Army brings back in-person community Thanksgiving dinner

Staff and volunteers were hard at work Wednesday at the Salvation Army in Helena, preparing for their annual community Thanksgiving dinner.

For the first time in three years, they’ll be holding the meal in person. Last year, because of COVID precautions, they offered people the chance to drive up and pick up their food.

“We’re excited to bring that back, so the community can come together as one to celebrate the holiday together,” said Helena corps officer Maj. Iva West.

The Salvation Army is planning to serve 200 or more expected guests on Thursday. They’ve brought in more than 20 turkeys. In October, they installed a new oven in their kitchen that allowed them to cook eight birds in two hours. Others in the community prepared turkeys at home and dropped them off.

“People are so kind and good,” West said. “We want to thank the people of Helena for their generosity to the Salvation Army. We would not be able to do what we do without that.”

They will be serving meals Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. West said some people have signed up to attend the meal, but you don’t have to.

“You can come and just be a part of the festivities,” she said.

Also in Helena Thursday, God’s Love Shelter will be holding its own Thanksgiving meal, starting at 1 p.m.