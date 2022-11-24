Read full article on original website
TUCKER CARLSON: Shanghai is the largest prison camp in human history
Fox News host Tucker Carlson reacts to protests over China's harsh coronavirus lockdowns and calls out how some Americans are failing to speak out.
Lull in Russian attacks against Ukraine energy, aid pledged
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia held back Monday from launching a new round of strikes that have been expected against power stations and other key infrastructure in Ukraine, as officials warned a lingering energy and water crisis from earlier attacks could prompt more evacuations from the capital. Ukrainian Foreign...
China's 'zero-COVID' policy has prompted mass protests throughout the country. Here's what it is.
The country has one of the strictest Covid-19 approaches in the world, with tens of millions living under some lockdown and strict testing regiments.
