Gernorris Wilson, former Auburn OL pledge, chooses Oregon Ducks following visit

Lakeland High School (Florida) three-star offensive lineman Gernorris "Sweattreat" Wilson played quite a "trick" on the Auburn Tigers when he decommitted on Halloween.

The versatile 6-foot-5, 285-pound lineman, who could play either tackle or guard at the collegiate level, expressed an interest in checking out his options - with the Oregon Ducks immediately emerging as a major contender.

Over the weekend, Wilson took a visit to Eugene and it proved to be enough to lead to a commitment, which the Florida product made public Wednesday:

Wilson is rated the nation's No. 987 overall prospect and No. 75 interior offensive lineman, but he held offers from nearly 20 programs, highlighted by Auburn, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina and others.

He is also the fifth offensive line pledge in Oregon's class, a group in which only one is rated among the nation's top 700 prospects (Iapani Laloulu, No. 311 ).