ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Joe Gilbert Watch – Cleveland Browns week

By Andy Malnoske
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RGgEX_0jLt2Xwq00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After a much needed bye week, Joe Gilbert and the Buccaneers are back to work.

Gilbert, the Horseheads native and offensive line coach for Tampa Bay, will look to propel the Bucs (5-5) to above five hundred on the season. Tampa Bay travels to face the Cleveland Browns (3-7) Sunday at 1 pm on Fox. Tampa Bay currently sits in first place by a half game in the NFC South over the Atlanta Falcons.

Gilbert won a Super Bowl two years ago in Tampa Bay alongside legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Both would love to get back to that point and make Buccaneers history again this season. The Bucs are currently 17th in total offense in the NFL averaging 340.5 yards per game.

In other action, on Thanksgiving Day both the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants will play on the holiday. Check out their opponents and television times below.

Buffalo Bills (7-3) at Detroit Lions (4-6) – 12:30 pm on CBS
NY Giants (7-3) at Dallas Cowboys (7-3) – 4:30 pm on Fox

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback

For better or worse, Deshaun Watson is back on the active roster for the Cleveland Browns. In order to make room for their superstar who missed the first 11 weeks of the season over various allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, the Browns cut quarterback Josh Dobbs. The #Browns have waived QB Josh Dobbs. — Read more... The post Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Tom Brady sees amazing 218-game streak snapped during Buccaneers' overtime loss to Browns

When Tom Brady had a lead of a touchdown or more heading into the final two minutes, there had been a 100% chance he would win. Well, that is until Sunday. Before the Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns, Brady was 218-0 when up seven or more points heading into the final two minutes of regulation. That impressive streak ended when the Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Browns Field Photo

The field at FirstEnergy Stadium isn't looking sharp on Sunday morning. There are streaks on the field after a fan broke into the stadium last Monday night and drove a silver Ford F-150 truck around the field. Burglary, theft, and vandalism are listed in the police report, per WTRF.com. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Browns player gets explicit after beating Tom Brady

The Cleveland Browns beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 23-17, in overtime on Sunday. The defeat was only the second such setback Brady has suffered against the Browns in his career. Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who called Brady a good friend ahead of this week’s game after their...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Can the Browns still make the playoffs?

Cleveland has reinforcements coming as QB Deshaun Watson "is officially back and active," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Browns may have been written off if the team didn't pull out the overtime win against the Buccaneers in Week 12. Head coach Kevin Stefanski gave QB Jacoby Brissett a game ball following his final start.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/26/22)

It is Saturday, November 26, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are ready to welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into town for the Week 12 Sunday afternoon matchup set for 1:00 PM EST at FirstEnergy Stadium. News about the game headlines the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1....
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette not Making Trip to Cleveland

Cleveland Browns will be taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tomorrow who will be without their top running back Leonard Fournette. Fournette is not making the trip to Cleveland, according to the Buccaneers. Fournette has run for 462 yards but it has taken 135 attempts. The Tampa Bay running back...
CLEVELAND, OH
WETM 18 News

Teen dies in Vestal car accident

VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) — An early morning motor vehicle accident in Vestal sparked an investigation as it left one teen dead. Police responded to the call of the accident around 1:17 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, in the area of Clayton Avenue and Lagrange Street, a residential neighborhood, in Vestal. Police say they responded to a […]
VESTAL, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man arrested on multiple felony charges

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police in Ithaca announced the arrest of a man on Thursday found to have outstanding charges against him. According to police, Gregory E. Hayden, 40, was arrested Thursday and charged with the following: Robbery in the First Degree, a Class B Violent Felony Strangulation in the Second Degree, a Class D […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy