Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Police: Sledgehammer-wielding suspects wanted for series for robberies

ATLANTA - Investigators are asking the public for help identifying two suspects believed to be connected to a violent robbery at a southwest Atlanta food mart over the weekend. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit tell FOX 5 the robbery happened on Saturday at the Metro Food Mart...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Apartment confirmed on Cityline Avenue, northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department has confirmed an apartment fire on Cityline Avenue in northeast Atlanta. Authorities have upgraded this fire to a second alarm. SKYFOX 5 is investigating the blaze. This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Douglasville police offering reward for info on suspect

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Police are asking for help locating a suspect in connection to an aggravated assault in Douglasville. They said information that leads to his arrest may be worth a $5000 reward. The pictured suspect was last seen walking away from Budgetel Inn on Waterway Circle on Nov. 22...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

12-year-old killed, multiple people shot near Atlantic Station, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said multiple people were shot on 17th Street near Atlantic Station in northwest Atlanta Saturday night. Police confirmed that one of those victims is dead. The child's family identified him as 12-year-old Zyion Charles. Police initially said five victims were injured. Another victim was in critical...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta Police arrest suspect for making ‘terroristic threats’ against two LGBTQ bars

Atlanta Police have arrested a man and charged him with making terroristic threats against two of the city’s popular LGBTQ bars. On Nov. 23, police responded to The Heretic at 2069 Cheshire Bridge Road after an employee discovered threatening remarks toward the establishment on social media. According to the police report, the Atlanta Police Department’s […] The post Atlanta Police arrest suspect for making ‘terroristic threats’ against two LGBTQ bars appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta father goes missing while driving home from emissions test, police say

ATLANTA - The family of an Atlanta father missing since Sunday afternoon are hoping someone can help find him safely. The Atlanta Police Department says 33-year-old Nicholas Bachhuber was last seen around 4 p.m. Sunday leaving his home in southwest Atlanta. At the time, Bachhuber told his wife he was going to get his emissions checked on his vehicle at a place on Howell Mill Road. She talked to him about an hour later on the phone, and he told her he was on his way back home. He never arrived.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Six shootings, four deadly on Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Thanksgiving Day in metro Atlanta ended with six shootings, four of which turned deadly and two involving juveniles, according to police. Several police agencies in the metro are investigating the shootings, and homicide detectives have taken over a case where a 17-year-old was shot at a gas station. Police are still looking for more information about what led up to many of the crimes.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gunfight sends 3 to hospital; DeKalb County police investigating

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that has left two people fighting for their lives and a third in serious condition. Officers were initially called around 5:07 p.m. Friday to reports of a person shot in the 2700 block of Gresham Road. When they arrived they say they found three people, two adult males and one male juvenile, had been shot. All three were taken to area hospitals in serious to critical condition.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police: Woman found shot dead inside parked car in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police say a woman was found dead in a car in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon. According to officials, officers responded to Snapfinger Parkway after reports of a “suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot.” Upon arrival, officers located “a deceased female in her 30s with an apparent gunshot wound.”
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

