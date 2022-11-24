Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Kennesaw Hosting Two Holiday Illumination Events in DecemberDeanLandKennesaw, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Sledgehammer-wielding suspects wanted for series for robberies
ATLANTA - Investigators are asking the public for help identifying two suspects believed to be connected to a violent robbery at a southwest Atlanta food mart over the weekend. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit tell FOX 5 the robbery happened on Saturday at the Metro Food Mart...
Atlanta man arrested for threats targeting LGBTQ+ friendly bars, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. — A man was arrested after police said he threatened several LGBTQ+-friendly Midtown Atlanta bars. Atlanta Police officials said on Wednesday, officers responded to calls from employees at The Heretic Atlanta, an LGBTQ+-friendly nightclub located on Cheshire Bridge Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Police search for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after a shooting overnight on Moore Street. Officers add that one victim, a man, is in critical condition. They said he was visiting someone at a boarding house before an argument broke out and he was shot.
2 killed in Atlanta, DeKalb shootings; arrest made in 1 death
Two people were found shot to death Saturday in separate incidents in Atlanta and DeKalb County, officials said....
Man killed in NW Atlanta shooting by woman’s ex, police say
An argument over a woman led to a shooting early Monday morning that left a man dead, Atlanta police said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 dead, 5 people injured after ‘dispute’ escalates to shooting in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials have confirmed to Atlanta News First they are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and five others injured near Atlantic Station on Saturday evening. Police responded to 1371 Market St. after reports of a shooting around 8 p.m. “A...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police charge person with making threats to LGBTQ+-friendly nightclub
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said employees at an LGBTQ+-friendly nightclub felt threatened when someone posted a video of themselves using a pepper spray gun. Police arrested Chase Staubs, who made the social media post, on Thanksgiving Day. Police first went on Nov. 23 to 2069 Cheshire Bridge Road, where The...
fox5atlanta.com
Apartment confirmed on Cityline Avenue, northeast Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department has confirmed an apartment fire on Cityline Avenue in northeast Atlanta. Authorities have upgraded this fire to a second alarm. SKYFOX 5 is investigating the blaze. This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.
fox5atlanta.com
Douglasville police offering reward for info on suspect
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Police are asking for help locating a suspect in connection to an aggravated assault in Douglasville. They said information that leads to his arrest may be worth a $5000 reward. The pictured suspect was last seen walking away from Budgetel Inn on Waterway Circle on Nov. 22...
fox5atlanta.com
12-year-old killed, multiple people shot near Atlantic Station, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said multiple people were shot on 17th Street near Atlantic Station in northwest Atlanta Saturday night. Police confirmed that one of those victims is dead. The child's family identified him as 12-year-old Zyion Charles. Police initially said five victims were injured. Another victim was in critical...
After 12-year-old’s shooting death, officials urge help to fight gun violence
A 12-year-old boy died after being shot near Atlantic Station on Saturday night, police confirmed.
1 dead, 5 others shot near Atlantic Station, police say
One person was killed and five others injured in a shooting Saturday night near Atlantic Station, according to Atlanta p...
Atlanta Police arrest suspect for making ‘terroristic threats’ against two LGBTQ bars
Atlanta Police have arrested a man and charged him with making terroristic threats against two of the city’s popular LGBTQ bars. On Nov. 23, police responded to The Heretic at 2069 Cheshire Bridge Road after an employee discovered threatening remarks toward the establishment on social media. According to the police report, the Atlanta Police Department’s […] The post Atlanta Police arrest suspect for making ‘terroristic threats’ against two LGBTQ bars appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta father goes missing while driving home from emissions test, police say
ATLANTA - The family of an Atlanta father missing since Sunday afternoon are hoping someone can help find him safely. The Atlanta Police Department says 33-year-old Nicholas Bachhuber was last seen around 4 p.m. Sunday leaving his home in southwest Atlanta. At the time, Bachhuber told his wife he was going to get his emissions checked on his vehicle at a place on Howell Mill Road. She talked to him about an hour later on the phone, and he told her he was on his way back home. He never arrived.
Six shootings, four deadly on Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Thanksgiving Day in metro Atlanta ended with six shootings, four of which turned deadly and two involving juveniles, according to police. Several police agencies in the metro are investigating the shootings, and homicide detectives have taken over a case where a 17-year-old was shot at a gas station. Police are still looking for more information about what led up to many of the crimes.
fox5atlanta.com
Gunfight sends 3 to hospital; DeKalb County police investigating
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that has left two people fighting for their lives and a third in serious condition. Officers were initially called around 5:07 p.m. Friday to reports of a person shot in the 2700 block of Gresham Road. When they arrived they say they found three people, two adult males and one male juvenile, had been shot. All three were taken to area hospitals in serious to critical condition.
Balloon release held for Lyft driver shot, killed after dropping passenger off in DeKalb County
NORCROSS, Ga. — Family and friends came together and hosted a balloon release to honor a 31-year-old Lyft driver who was fatally shot after dropping off a passenger on Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Dozens showed up to celebrate Lauren Kristara Sawyer-Allen, of...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police: Woman found shot dead inside parked car in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police say a woman was found dead in a car in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon. According to officials, officers responded to Snapfinger Parkway after reports of a “suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot.” Upon arrival, officers located “a deceased female in her 30s with an apparent gunshot wound.”
Police: Woman dead, man in critical condition after argument leads to shooting
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A 44-year-old woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband on Sunday morning, Gwinnett police say. At around 10 a.m., police arrived at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford to find Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, both suffering from a gunshot wound.
8 shot, 5 dead in 6 different shootings across metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving
Five people were killed in six different shootings around metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving. Atlanta police, Clayton County police and DeKalb police all confirmed the shootings to Channel 2 Action News. At approximately 1:58 a.m., Atlanta police responded to a report of a person shot at 2470 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast...
Comments / 1