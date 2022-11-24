ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Lawrence re-evaluating homeless campsite for use in winter months

By Jacob Kittilstad
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ue5ST_0jLt1jhJ00

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — A temporary homeless camp set up by the City of Lawrence may not be as temporary as once expected.

News of the potentially shifting timeline comes the same week as the death of a woman living at that camp just north of the Kansas River.

People living at this campsite describe the woman who died as being in her early 50s, from Lawrence, and long-living outside. Her friends said they believe she was detoxing, but officials have not released a cause of death yet.

‘His life had meaning’: Shooting victim’s mother blames Kansas City apartment complex

“When I walked by at 11 in the morning [Monday], I hollered at her to say good morning, and I didn’t get a response. I just assumed she was sleeping,” said Jennifer Adams, who lives at the camp.

“She was very strong-willed, very strong, ornery. I mean, she had a hell of a sense of humor. And anything orange — she loved the color orange,” she said.

Using that color, a tribute is growing on the recently installed fence, which is intended for camp control.

On Dec. 1 the city of Lawrence will re-evaluate this temporary support site as the indoor winter emergency shelter opens. That shelter will have 75 beds. Sixty people stay at the North Lawrence campsite right now.

But according to a presentation, which the city shared in response to questions, the outdoor campsite will likely have to stay open because of the number of people who may need winter services.

Douglas County Sheriff pardons turkey for breaking into woman’s home

“So, as we just previously mentioned, we were at 148. That was when we originally made this presentation. I would say that we are probably now closer to about that 160,” said Jenn Wolsey, homeless program coordinator for Lawrence.

“Though this area is temporary, we may have to continue to manage and operate it through the winter season as a place for someone to go,” she said during a September presentation.

According to that presentation, the long-term goal for shutting down the campsite is March 12, but even that is viewed as more of a floating date than a hard deadline.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 12

Archery Department
4d ago

if you'd quit letting people drink and do drugs and Panhandle and text while they're driving oh there's so many problems here in Lawrence let's narrow it down to one well you made a really irrational decision when you allowed tents on the river I think I'm going to go pitch my tent on the river and and get my free rent what else are you giving out phones money you just want to have this town written and driven by homeless derelicts

Reply
3
Fred Roll
4d ago

See what you've done? Starting this with no plans. This will never end. This will never end. Words out, come to LAWRENCE. The bubble town. They'll take care of you.

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

A.B.A.T.E of Kansas hosts 39th Annual Toys for Tots ride

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Motorcyclists gathered Sunday at a south Topeka Walmart to join in the tradition at the 39th annual Toys for Tots Ride presented by A.B.A.T.E. of Kansas. The registration fee to ride along in the group was to donate a toy to Toys for Tots. Around 100 bikers showed up in support of the mission.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Family of car crash victim inviting community to fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Alexis Ward, 22, was killed in a single vehicle rollover car crash on Highway 24 on November 20th. The family is left to pay for a funeral they never saw coming. “Even if you can’t donate, just spread it, share it, just let everybody know that...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan man flown to Topeka hospital after severe crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was flown to a Topeka hospital after a severe crash over the Thanksgiving weekend. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report that around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Seth Child Rd. and Anderson Ave. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

No injuries reported in car-school bus collision in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries reported in a car-school bus collision early Monday in southeast Topeka, authorities said. The collision was reported around 6:57 a.m. Monday near S.E. 43rd Terrace and Grand Oaks Avenue. The location was in a neighborhood northeast of S.W. 45th and Topeka Boulevard. A black...
TOPEKA, KS
californiaexaminer.net

A Kansas Man Is Accused Of Kidnapping A Nebraska Woman Who Was Last Seen At Her Home

According to a Friday article from Omaha World-Herald, authorities issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday for Aldrick Scott, 47, accusing him of kidnapping Cari Allen, 43. When Law&Crime asked the Nebraskan Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for information on the whereabouts of the suspect and the missing woman, they did not react right away. Allen, a local resident of Omaha, was reportedly last seen on November 19 around 11 p.m. At her residence, which is close to 168th and Blondo Streets.
OMAHA, NE
lawrencekstimes.com

An inside look at the North Lawrence camp for people experiencing homelessness

As the Lawrence community considers different strategies for a citywide response to the homelessness crisis, residents of a temporary campsite are living through the reality of the situation day to day. Lawrence city leaders have been getting heat from community members ranging from business owners to housing advocates to local...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSN News

KSN News

29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy