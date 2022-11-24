ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger deserves the credit for engaging FEMA and getting the red tape cleared to get things done.

Storm debris cleanup to resume in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Collection crews resume storm debris cleanup Monday, November 28, in North Port. Here are a few quick notes as collection crews resume their pickup:. Crews are getting close to completing the first pass through the City. If the collection has not happened on your street yet, crews will be heading that way soon.
Sarasota Man Jumps Into The Ocean After Dropping Engagement Ring

A Sarasota man jumps into the ocean after he dropped the engagement ring in the water. The Sarasota man’s name is Scott Clyne and his girlfriend’s name is Suzie Tucker. Firstly, they were standing on a boat and he was about to pop the question. However, when he took the box out of his pocket and the box with the ring inside fell into the ocean. Finally, as the box his the surface of the water Scott didn’t hesitate and jumped into the water after it.
Missing woman located in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has located a woman reporting as missing and endangered. Debra Nason, a 70-year-old woman with dementia, was reported missing Sunday from an assisted living/rehabilitation facility in Sarasota. She was found later that night.
Sarasota Bay Watch hauls fishing line from popular fishing sites

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Volunteers with the Sarasota Bay Watch (SBW) are spending their Sunday on the water fishing for fishing line. The teams are helping the weekend after the holiday with what SBW is calling the “Flocksgiving Monofilament Cleanup.” Together, they’re scouring 26 popular fishing sites around Lido Key to pull left behind fishing materials out of the water.
Local exterminator rescues Longboat Key wildlife

In six month's time, Kevin Byrne saved three swans, two sea turtles and an owl. Kevin Byrne is in pest control, but he’s not what you’d call an exterminator. Byrne is quite the opposite: He’s become a life saver for Longboat Key wildlife. Within six months, while...
Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota, Florida (with Map & Photos)

Without moving from Florida, but this time on the west coast of the state, we find the island of Siesta Key. From the name alone we can relate that on this site the word overwhelmed occupies the last position on the list of things to do here. In fact, it used to be called Sarasota Key, named after the county in which it is located, but its reputation as a place of rest and relaxation earned it the new nickname.
Warren v. DeSantis trial begins Tuesday: What to expect

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The legal battle between suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren and Gov. Ron DeSantis heads to trial on Tuesday. A judge will ultimately decide whether DeSantis violated Warren's First Amendment rights when he removed the state attorney from office over his positions on abortion and transgender rights.
How safe is it to eat locally harvested fish amid red tide?

Turkey is the classic choice on Thanksgiving but, in Southwest Florida, residents are wondering if locally harvested seafood is safe to eat. Amid red tide resulting as a consequence of Hurricane Ian, people have growing concerns about how safe it is to eat local fish. Captain Bill Hammond is living...
Hello north wind, goodbye morning fog

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Showers moved across the Suncoast Sunday night with a cold front. Rainfall totaled 0.15 inches at SRQ, 0.24 inches in Venice, and 0.14 inches at Lakewood Ranch. Northerly winds rule our weather today and that brings in much drier air. By afternoon, dew points will drop...
Tampa Premium Outlet Traffic Leaves Drivers Stranded for Hours

WESLEY CHAPEL - Black Friday shopping turned into a nightmare for several thousand shoppers at the Tampa Premium Outlets off State Road 56 and I75. Drivers reported waiting in lines for 3 to 4 hours to exit the mall. Some ran out of gas while others had to abandon their vehicles to go get food or supplies or use the restroom.
Woman arrested under controversial Florida voter fraud program pleads 'no contest,' man heads to trial

TAMPA, Fla. — Two of the six controversial voter fraud cases in Hillsborough County came before Judge Laura Ward Monday morning. They are among 20 people arrested in August under a controversial election fraud program launched by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor said the people charged were convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense and therefore exempt from a constitutional amendment that restores voting rights to some felons.
