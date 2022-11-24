Read full article on original website
WBKO
BGPD investigating bank robbery, searching for suspect underway
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green police are investigating a bank robbery off Campbell Lane. The robbery happened at Limestone Bank at 751 Campbell Lane. Police said the man entered the bank and passed a note demanding cash. He left the area and headed in an unknown direction. “We...
k105.com
Leitchfield PD looking for man who fired gun in convenience store bathroom
The Leitchfield Police Department is looking for a man who fired a handgun in the bathroom of a convenience store. Wednesday night just before midnight, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton responded to the incident at FiveStar Food Mart at 308 South Main Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a bullet hole near the bottom of a bathroom stall wall in the men’s restroom.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Robbed While Helping Stranded Woman And Child
Hopkinsville Police are investigating a robbery that happened on Eagle Way near Bradshaw Road in Monday morning. Police say a woman stopped to help another woman who was on the side of the road with a child believing them to have been stranded with a broken-down vehicle. A male that...
WBKO
UDATE: Missing Leitchfield teen found
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - Police say 14-year-old Katie Reed has been located. Police in Leitchfield are searching for a teen reported missing Monday morning. According to the Leitchfield Police Department, 14-year-old Katie Reed was last seen at her home on Salt River Road. She’s believed to have left her home sometime during the overnight hours on foot.
WBKO
Bowling Green man arrested after death investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested after a death investigation on Bellevue Avenue. Larry Sutton, 64, was charged with murder-domestic violence Monday morning. Around 7 a.m., Sutton entered the lobby of the Bowling Green Police Department covered in blood and told officers he had...
clarksvillenow.com
Bedroom shot up, gasoline poured on car at apartments on Highway 48/13
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Someone shot up an apartment bedroom and may have poured gasoline onto the victim’s car in Montgomery County early Saturday morning. At about 4:42 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at Ramblewood Apartments in the 2400 block of Ramblewood Road, just south of Clarksville off of Highway 48/13, according to a news release from Sgt. Bishop Delaney.
whopam.com
HPD investigating burglary at Game Exchange
Hopkinsville Police are investigating an early Saturday morning burglary at Game Exchange on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Unknown suspects used a brick to shatter a window to gain entry and then took an unknown amount of electronics, according to the incident report, which says it happened about 3 a.m.
wnky.com
UPDATE: 1 charged with manslaughter in Warren County vehicle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A woman is facing multiple charges after a man died in a vehicle accident in Bowling Green. On Friday around 3:21 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road injury accident at 1028 Hayes Road. Authorities say upon arrival, they learned a...
Man found with gun, multiple magazines after shooting in St. Thomas Midtown Hospital
A man has been taken into custody after police he say opened fire inside Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville.
k105.com
Leitchfield woman busted with over 15 grams of meth when LPD responds to shoplifting complaint
A Leitchfield woman has been arrested after police found her in possession of over 15 grams of methamphetamine while responding to a shoplifting complaint. Monday night at approximately 10:30, Leitchfield Police Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton responded to Walmart on a shoplifting complaint where multiple individuals stole several items from the store.
Man inside stairwell opens fire at Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of firing a weapon inside a Nashville hospital on Saturday, authorities said. Nicholas Perre Zaayenga, 33, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vandalism of more than $1,000, according to Davidson County online court records. According...
Two men charged with DUI just hours apart in Todd County
Two men are facing multiple charges -- including driving under the influence -- after a Todd County deputy handled two separate incidents early Saturday morning.
Nashville’s top 10 most wanted fugitives: Week of Nov. 23
While a number of arrest warrants are filed each week, there are a few violent offenses that have landed suspects on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured, Two Charged After Princeton Road Wreck
A woman was injured and two men were charged after a wreck on Princeton Road in Christian County Sunday night. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Sam Suiter says a truck was northbound attempting to pass a horse and buggy when it struck a southbound car near the intersection of Happy Hollow Road.
Suspect Has Active Arrest Warrant for Indecent Exposure in Gallatin
The Gallatin Police Department is trying to locate Anthony Arbolay Bauza. Anthony Arbolay Bauza currently has an active arrest warrant for indecent exposure that occured on 11-24-22. If you have any information regarding Anthony’s location, contact the Gallatin Police Department or Officer House with the Gallatin Police Department at [email...
whopam.com
Woman severely injured in assault
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a woman was severely injured in an in assault with a broom handle Wednesday morning at a home on Peppermint Drive. The victim went to the Jennie Stuart Health emergency room around 6 a.m. after a suspect stabbed her in the eye with the broom handle, causing a major injury, according to the report.
wnky.com
WCSO: 1 dead in Warren County vehicle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man has died following a vehicle accident in Bowling Green. On Nov. 25 around 3:21 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road injury accident near the 1000 block of Hayes Road. Authorities say upon arrival, they learned a male passenger...
Suspect Has Active Warrant for Domestic Assault Out of Gallatin
From Gallatin Police Department 11/24/2022 The Gallatin Police Department is trying to locate Romeo Mata. He has an active warrant for Domestic Assault for an incident that occurred on 11/24/2022. If you have any information or know his whereabouts please get in touch with Officer Hunt at ahunt@gallatinpd.org or Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313. Case […] The post Suspect Has Active Warrant for Domestic Assault Out of Gallatin appeared first on Sumner County Source.
WSMV
One person shot during funeral service at North Nashville church
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person attending a funeral service at a church in North Nashville Saturday afternoon. Nashville Fire crews were called to New Season Church on South Hamilton Road for reports of an ‘active aggressor’ and multiple shots fired....
Family honored at Christmas parade
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)– While many families are still eating the leftovers form turkey day, one community is recognizing a family that overcame tough obstacles. Hope was the theme for this year’s Greenville Christmas Parade. For the Wells family, hope has been their focus all year long. Savannah Wells and her three daughters were chosen to […]
