Bowling Green, KY

k105.com

Leitchfield PD looking for man who fired gun in convenience store bathroom

The Leitchfield Police Department is looking for a man who fired a handgun in the bathroom of a convenience store. Wednesday night just before midnight, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton responded to the incident at FiveStar Food Mart at 308 South Main Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a bullet hole near the bottom of a bathroom stall wall in the men’s restroom.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Robbed While Helping Stranded Woman And Child

Hopkinsville Police are investigating a robbery that happened on Eagle Way near Bradshaw Road in Monday morning. Police say a woman stopped to help another woman who was on the side of the road with a child believing them to have been stranded with a broken-down vehicle. A male that...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

UDATE: Missing Leitchfield teen found

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - Police say 14-year-old Katie Reed has been located. Police in Leitchfield are searching for a teen reported missing Monday morning. According to the Leitchfield Police Department, 14-year-old Katie Reed was last seen at her home on Salt River Road. She’s believed to have left her home sometime during the overnight hours on foot.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green man arrested after death investigation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested after a death investigation on Bellevue Avenue. Larry Sutton, 64, was charged with murder-domestic violence Monday morning. Around 7 a.m., Sutton entered the lobby of the Bowling Green Police Department covered in blood and told officers he had...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Bedroom shot up, gasoline poured on car at apartments on Highway 48/13

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Someone shot up an apartment bedroom and may have poured gasoline onto the victim’s car in Montgomery County early Saturday morning. At about 4:42 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at Ramblewood Apartments in the 2400 block of Ramblewood Road, just south of Clarksville off of Highway 48/13, according to a news release from Sgt. Bishop Delaney.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
whopam.com

HPD investigating burglary at Game Exchange

Hopkinsville Police are investigating an early Saturday morning burglary at Game Exchange on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Unknown suspects used a brick to shatter a window to gain entry and then took an unknown amount of electronics, according to the incident report, which says it happened about 3 a.m.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield woman busted with over 15 grams of meth when LPD responds to shoplifting complaint

A Leitchfield woman has been arrested after police found her in possession of over 15 grams of methamphetamine while responding to a shoplifting complaint. Monday night at approximately 10:30, Leitchfield Police Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton responded to Walmart on a shoplifting complaint where multiple individuals stole several items from the store.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured, Two Charged After Princeton Road Wreck

A woman was injured and two men were charged after a wreck on Princeton Road in Christian County Sunday night. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Sam Suiter says a truck was northbound attempting to pass a horse and buggy when it struck a southbound car near the intersection of Happy Hollow Road.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Woman severely injured in assault

Hopkinsville police are investigating after a woman was severely injured in an in assault with a broom handle Wednesday morning at a home on Peppermint Drive. The victim went to the Jennie Stuart Health emergency room around 6 a.m. after a suspect stabbed her in the eye with the broom handle, causing a major injury, according to the report.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

WCSO: 1 dead in Warren County vehicle accident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man has died following a vehicle accident in Bowling Green. On Nov. 25 around 3:21 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road injury accident near the 1000 block of Hayes Road. Authorities say upon arrival, they learned a male passenger...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Sumner County Source

Suspect Has Active Warrant for Domestic Assault Out of Gallatin

From Gallatin Police Department 11/24/2022 The Gallatin Police Department is trying to locate Romeo Mata. He has an active warrant for Domestic Assault for an incident that occurred on 11/24/2022. If you have any information or know his whereabouts please get in touch with Officer Hunt at ahunt@gallatinpd.org or Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313. Case […] The post Suspect Has Active Warrant for Domestic Assault Out of Gallatin appeared first on Sumner County Source.
GALLATIN, TN
WSMV

One person shot during funeral service at North Nashville church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person attending a funeral service at a church in North Nashville Saturday afternoon. Nashville Fire crews were called to New Season Church on South Hamilton Road for reports of an ‘active aggressor’ and multiple shots fired....
NASHVILLE, TN
WEHT/WTVW

Family honored at Christmas parade

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)– While many families are still eating the leftovers form turkey day, one community is recognizing a family that overcame tough obstacles. Hope was the theme for this year’s Greenville Christmas Parade. For the Wells family, hope has been their focus all year long. Savannah Wells and her three daughters were chosen to […]
GREENVILLE, KY

