Kanab, UT

SB I-15 lanes in Washington Co. reopen after closure

NEW HARMONY, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol reported the partial closure of a portion of southbound I-15 in Washington County on Sunday. However, all lanes of travel have reopened, according to the Utah Department of Transportation. UDOT reports the closure took place at mile point 39 near the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
OBITUARY: Connie Stephens

Connie Stephens, age 60, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in St. George, Utah. She was born March 15, 1962 in Ogden, Utah to Steve Emerson and Marion Ruth Pontius Stephens. Connie grew up in Ogden, Utah and later moved to Moapa Valley and finally to St. George, Utah. She...
SAINT GEORGE, UT

