Coming off a dramatic, last-second loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens are looking to get back on track in Week 13 as they prepare to take on the Denver Broncos. One area in which the team could use some help is on the offensive side of the ball. Fortunately, a significant contributor could be returning soon. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins will return to practice this week, opening his 21-day window from IR. Dobbins has not played since Week 6 vs. the New York Giants following a knee procedure to clean up scar tissue stemming from a prior surgery.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO