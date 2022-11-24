ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans

The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears

Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident

There was some fear that Odell Beckham Jr derailed his own career after he was involved in a controversial incident on Sunday that involved him being kicked off a plane in Miami. As it turns out, however, the New York Giants seem undeterred by OBJ’s recent scandal. Videos of Beckham being escorted by police as […] The post Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson fires back at reporter claiming he used ‘anti-gay’ language in deleted tweet

Following the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 12 loss vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, Lamar Jackson had some choice words for one fan who had called for the organization to move on its quarterback in a tweet. ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reported on the ordeal, indicating in an article that Jackson had used an “anti-gay phrase” in his response […] The post Ravens’ Lamar Jackson fires back at reporter claiming he used ‘anti-gay’ language in deleted tweet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

New York Jets’ RB room takes another hit with Michael Carter injury

The New York Jets have undergone a difficult time over the last few weeks. On the heels of an embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots in Week 11, head coach Robert Saleh decided to make a change at quarterback, benching the controversial Zach Wilson for backup Mike White. However, with a new signal-caller under center, the Jets performed well in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, winning with a final score of 31-10. Unfortunately, an injury to running back Michael Carter puts a damper on their resurgent offensive efforts. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, Carter left Week 12 action due to an ankle injury. Saleh shared in post-game interviews that Carter suffered a sprained ankle and that the severity is currently unknown.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa could be in some luck on Terron Armstead injury front

Miami Dolphins star offensive tackle Terron Armstead suffered a worrying injury in the Week 12 win over the Houston Texans, prompting some concern that his season would be forced to an early end. Armstead, who suffered a pectoral injury during the win, received an encouraging update after undergoing tests on the ailment. According to Cameron […] The post Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa could be in some luck on Terron Armstead injury front appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Mike Purcell explodes at Broncos QB Russell Wilson during Week 12 loss to Panthers

It has continued to go from bad to worse for the Denver Broncos this season. Not much went the Broncos’ way in their Week 12 road loss against the Carolina Panthers. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson guided the offense to just two scoring drives, including a touchdown in garbage time. Overall, he once again had notable […] The post Mike Purcell explodes at Broncos QB Russell Wilson during Week 12 loss to Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Josh McDaniels’ blunt reaction to missed 12-men call on Seahawks after interception

On the opening play of the Las Vegas Raiders Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, Derek Carr threw an interception. What happened next doesn’t make much sense. As Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs intercepted the pass and turned upfield, a Seahawks player came off the sidelines and onto the field to block. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the 12 men on the field penalty was missed, resulting in a very weird opening sequence to a game.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Will Shipley’s eye-opening take on number of touches in Clemson football loss

Will Shipley played a heck of a game for the Clemson Tigers’ football team in their shocking 31-30 loss to the University of South Carolina on Saturday. Despite torching the Gamecocks defense to the tune of 132 rushing yards, it felt like the star running back could have had an even bigger day. Perhaps he […] The post Will Shipley’s eye-opening take on number of touches in Clemson football loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. found himself in the news after being kicked off a plane in Miami on Sunday. Initial reports indicated that Beckham Jr. was removed from the flight due to his refusal to wear his seatbelt. On Monday, the free agent’s legal representation released a statement on the incident in […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Aaron Donald’s worrying injury update adds to Rams’ nightmare season

The injury woes just keep piling up for the Los Angeles Rams. Now, Aaron Donald is also dealing with a concerning ankle injury that could make their season much worse. Donald reportedly has a high-ankle sprain and is set to meet with team doctors to determine the severity of the issue. The Rams hope to […] The post Aaron Donald’s worrying injury update adds to Rams’ nightmare season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Jets’ Robert Saleh hints at when Zach Wilson could win job back from Mike White

Robert Saleh is not about to anoint Mike White the No. 1 quarterback of the New York Jets. Even after a dynamic season debut by White in Week 12, the Jets coach left the door ajar for Zach Wilson to reclaim the top spot at some point this season. “This is Mike White’s opportunity, that […] The post Jets’ Robert Saleh hints at when Zach Wilson could win job back from Mike White appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNESOTA STATE
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will love this latest J.K. Dobbins injury update

Coming off a dramatic, last-second loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens are looking to get back on track in Week 13 as they prepare to take on the Denver Broncos. One area in which the team could use some help is on the offensive side of the ball. Fortunately, a significant contributor could be returning soon. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins will return to practice this week, opening his 21-day window from IR. Dobbins has not played since Week 6 vs. the New York Giants following a knee procedure to clean up scar tissue stemming from a prior surgery.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

