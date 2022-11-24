Read full article on original website
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans
The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
Packers star Aaron Rodgers drops bold take on potential benching for Jordan Love
After Sunday night’s devastating 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Green Bay Packers now just have a 3% chance to make it to the playoffs. Be that as it may, Aaron Rodgers isn’t quite ready to throw in the towel just yet. Rodgers took a massive hit...
Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears
Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident
There was some fear that Odell Beckham Jr derailed his own career after he was involved in a controversial incident on Sunday that involved him being kicked off a plane in Miami. As it turns out, however, the New York Giants seem undeterred by OBJ’s recent scandal. Videos of Beckham being escorted by police as […] The post Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens’ Lamar Jackson fires back at reporter claiming he used ‘anti-gay’ language in deleted tweet
Following the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 12 loss vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, Lamar Jackson had some choice words for one fan who had called for the organization to move on its quarterback in a tweet. ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reported on the ordeal, indicating in an article that Jackson had used an “anti-gay phrase” in his response […] The post Ravens’ Lamar Jackson fires back at reporter claiming he used ‘anti-gay’ language in deleted tweet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clemson football coach gets short with reporter after DJ Uiagalelei benching question
Clemson Football was handed a shocking 31-30 loss on Saturday to South Carolina, dropping them to 10-2-0 before the ACC title game against North Carolina next week. It was a very poor game from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who completed just 8 of 29 passes for a mere 99 yards in one of his worst performances of the year, despite also rushing for 51 yards.
RUMOR: Jets’ true feelings on Zach Wilson after public support
Zach Wilson was seen as the savior of the New York Jets at one point. Drafted second overall by the team in 2021, there was hope that he could be the great QB the team badly needed. Just a year in, though, and it seems like Wilson is already losing the trust of the front office… and maybe even his trust in himself.
New York Jets’ RB room takes another hit with Michael Carter injury
The New York Jets have undergone a difficult time over the last few weeks. On the heels of an embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots in Week 11, head coach Robert Saleh decided to make a change at quarterback, benching the controversial Zach Wilson for backup Mike White. However, with a new signal-caller under center, the Jets performed well in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, winning with a final score of 31-10. Unfortunately, an injury to running back Michael Carter puts a damper on their resurgent offensive efforts. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, Carter left Week 12 action due to an ankle injury. Saleh shared in post-game interviews that Carter suffered a sprained ankle and that the severity is currently unknown.
Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa could be in some luck on Terron Armstead injury front
Miami Dolphins star offensive tackle Terron Armstead suffered a worrying injury in the Week 12 win over the Houston Texans, prompting some concern that his season would be forced to an early end. Armstead, who suffered a pectoral injury during the win, received an encouraging update after undergoing tests on the ailment. According to Cameron […] The post Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa could be in some luck on Terron Armstead injury front appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Purcell explodes at Broncos QB Russell Wilson during Week 12 loss to Panthers
It has continued to go from bad to worse for the Denver Broncos this season. Not much went the Broncos’ way in their Week 12 road loss against the Carolina Panthers. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson guided the offense to just two scoring drives, including a touchdown in garbage time. Overall, he once again had notable […] The post Mike Purcell explodes at Broncos QB Russell Wilson during Week 12 loss to Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh McDaniels’ blunt reaction to missed 12-men call on Seahawks after interception
On the opening play of the Las Vegas Raiders Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, Derek Carr threw an interception. What happened next doesn’t make much sense. As Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs intercepted the pass and turned upfield, a Seahawks player came off the sidelines and onto the field to block. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the 12 men on the field penalty was missed, resulting in a very weird opening sequence to a game.
Will Shipley’s eye-opening take on number of touches in Clemson football loss
Will Shipley played a heck of a game for the Clemson Tigers’ football team in their shocking 31-30 loss to the University of South Carolina on Saturday. Despite torching the Gamecocks defense to the tune of 132 rushing yards, it felt like the star running back could have had an even bigger day. Perhaps he […] The post Will Shipley’s eye-opening take on number of touches in Clemson football loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. found himself in the news after being kicked off a plane in Miami on Sunday. Initial reports indicated that Beckham Jr. was removed from the flight due to his refusal to wear his seatbelt. On Monday, the free agent’s legal representation released a statement on the incident in […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Donald’s worrying injury update adds to Rams’ nightmare season
The injury woes just keep piling up for the Los Angeles Rams. Now, Aaron Donald is also dealing with a concerning ankle injury that could make their season much worse. Donald reportedly has a high-ankle sprain and is set to meet with team doctors to determine the severity of the issue. The Rams hope to […] The post Aaron Donald’s worrying injury update adds to Rams’ nightmare season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers
Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are thriving in situations when most teams fold
Jets’ Robert Saleh hints at when Zach Wilson could win job back from Mike White
Robert Saleh is not about to anoint Mike White the No. 1 quarterback of the New York Jets. Even after a dynamic season debut by White in Week 12, the Jets coach left the door ajar for Zach Wilson to reclaim the top spot at some point this season. “This is Mike White’s opportunity, that […] The post Jets’ Robert Saleh hints at when Zach Wilson could win job back from Mike White appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will love this latest J.K. Dobbins injury update
Coming off a dramatic, last-second loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens are looking to get back on track in Week 13 as they prepare to take on the Denver Broncos. One area in which the team could use some help is on the offensive side of the ball. Fortunately, a significant contributor could be returning soon. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins will return to practice this week, opening his 21-day window from IR. Dobbins has not played since Week 6 vs. the New York Giants following a knee procedure to clean up scar tissue stemming from a prior surgery.
Deshaun Watson’s suspension reinstatement gets official update
The Cleveland Browns are so close to having Deshaun Watson on the field. The quarterback is reportedly going to be officially reinstated Monday afternoon, which means he’s on the verge of making his first career start — field appearance in an NFL regular season game — for the Browns (h/t Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network)
Justin Fields gets murky update for Week 13 vs. Packers
Heading into Week 13, the Chicago Bears may be without Justin Fields once again. The Bears were without Justin Fields in Week 12. This was the first game of the season that the Bears QB1 was unable to take the field. On Monday, Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus spoke on...
The real reason behind Zach Wilson’s struggles for Jets
Zach Wilson was recently benched by the New York Jets. The QB led the team to a winning record, but struggled from an individual standpoint throughout the 2022 season. However, it was revealed that Wilson has been dealing with a case of the yips since last year, per Dov Kleiman, Ian Rapoport, and Albert Breer.
