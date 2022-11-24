ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

cleveland19.com

Parma man shot, killed in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old Parma man died after being shot on the city’s East side on Thanksgiving Day. Cleveland police said the shooting happened in the 3400 block of E. 118th Street in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Hit-and-run suspect accused of killing Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick facing murder charge

CLEVELAND — A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted the man accused of the hit-and-run incident that killed Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick earlier this month. According to a release from Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley, 40-year-old Leander Bissell faces charges including murder, felonious assault, and aggravated vehicular homicide for the incident on I-90 eastbound near Martin Luther King Blvd. on November 19.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

5 suspects arrested in Austinburg following string of East Coast UPS break-ins

AUSTINBURG, Ohio — Following a string of break-ins at UPS facilities across the East Coast, five suspects were arrested in Austinburg early Sunday morning. According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office, the arrests came following a break-in at the UPS facility in Austinburg after deputies were dispatched to the facility at 2:18 a.m. for an alarm activation. Deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers observed a black four-door sedan northbound on State Route 45 traveling at a high rate of speed while en route to the facility. The vehicle proceeded to enter Interstate 90 westbound and a broken window on an overhead bay door was observed when officers and deputies arrived on the scene.
AUSTINBURG, OH
cleveland19.com

1 killed, 1 injured after shooting in Akron, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two 18-year-old men were shot Sunday evening and police said one victim has died from his injuries. The shooting happened around 8:55 p.m. in the 1100 block of 5th Avenue near Chittenden Street. When officers and paramedics arrived on the scene, both victims were discovered lying...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man Faces 12 Charges Total, Accused of Shooting 3 People

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 47-year-old Canton man’s behavior after he was arrested for shooting three people earlier this month means he’s facing additional charges. Jermain Thompson is charged with attempted murder and felonious assault for the shooting incident in the street on 7th...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Mother leaves sleeping toddlers unattended: Avon Police Blotter

A woman was arrested for child endangering at 3:52 p.m. Nov. 5 for leaving her two children, both 2 years old, unattended in a store parking lot. A witness called police and said the children appeared to be in distress due to the 77 degree temperature. Officers determined that the children did not need medical treatment and questioned their mother when she came out of the store.
AVON, OH
WKYC

Arrest warrant issued for Cleveland man after girlfriend's body was found buried in Pennsylvania backyard

CLEVELAND — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 43-year-old Cleveland man after his girlfriend's body was found buried in a backyard near Pittsburgh this past Friday. Anthony M. Kennedy is currently charged with aggravated murder in the death of 23-year-old Adrianna Taylor, who apparently suffered a gunshot wound to the head. While the warrant was issued on Saturday, Cleveland police confirm Kennedy is not currently in custody.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
CANTON, OH
WTOL 11

Three-vehicle crash in west Toledo Monday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash involving three vehicles left a road with lane closures early Monday. The crash happened just before Detroit Avenue on East Alexis Road in west Toledo. The westbound lanes of East Alexis Road near North Detroit Avenue were closed briefly to clean up the accident....
TOLEDO, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton city officals tear down building to fight crime, drug activity

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Community Improvement Corporation (CCIC), to help rebuild the Shorb area Canton city officials will demolish the crime-troubling Canton Inn on Monday. The CCIC purchased the property On July 8 to close and demolish the Canton Inn due to decades-old crime, drug activity,...
CANTON, OH
