Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cleveland19.com
US Marshals offer reward for information on fugitive who failed to show up for his sentencing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is searching for a fugitive who never showed up to court for his sentencing. Correy Hill, 33, was convicted of felonious assault, weapons under disability, unlawful use of a weapon, and aggravated menacing for an Oct. 2020 shooting in Sheffield Township.
cleveland19.com
Parma man shot, killed in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old Parma man died after being shot on the city’s East side on Thanksgiving Day. Cleveland police said the shooting happened in the 3400 block of E. 118th Street in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim...
Hit-and-run suspect accused of killing Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick facing murder charge
CLEVELAND — A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted the man accused of the hit-and-run incident that killed Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick earlier this month. According to a release from Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley, 40-year-old Leander Bissell faces charges including murder, felonious assault, and aggravated vehicular homicide for the incident on I-90 eastbound near Martin Luther King Blvd. on November 19.
Update: Man accused of driving into restricted area at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport faces federal arrest
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — A 26-year-old man was expected to make his first court appearance Monday morning after he allegedly drove into a restricted area at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Thanksgiving Eve, resulting in a brief shutdown of airport operations. According to the United States Attorney's Office for...
5 suspects arrested in Austinburg following string of East Coast UPS break-ins
AUSTINBURG, Ohio — Following a string of break-ins at UPS facilities across the East Coast, five suspects were arrested in Austinburg early Sunday morning. According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office, the arrests came following a break-in at the UPS facility in Austinburg after deputies were dispatched to the facility at 2:18 a.m. for an alarm activation. Deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers observed a black four-door sedan northbound on State Route 45 traveling at a high rate of speed while en route to the facility. The vehicle proceeded to enter Interstate 90 westbound and a broken window on an overhead bay door was observed when officers and deputies arrived on the scene.
cleveland19.com
1 killed, 1 injured after shooting in Akron, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two 18-year-old men were shot Sunday evening and police said one victim has died from his injuries. The shooting happened around 8:55 p.m. in the 1100 block of 5th Avenue near Chittenden Street. When officers and paramedics arrived on the scene, both victims were discovered lying...
whbc.com
Canton Man Faces 12 Charges Total, Accused of Shooting 3 People
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 47-year-old Canton man’s behavior after he was arrested for shooting three people earlier this month means he’s facing additional charges. Jermain Thompson is charged with attempted murder and felonious assault for the shooting incident in the street on 7th...
Mother leaves sleeping toddlers unattended: Avon Police Blotter
A woman was arrested for child endangering at 3:52 p.m. Nov. 5 for leaving her two children, both 2 years old, unattended in a store parking lot. A witness called police and said the children appeared to be in distress due to the 77 degree temperature. Officers determined that the children did not need medical treatment and questioned their mother when she came out of the store.
Arrest warrant issued for Cleveland man after girlfriend's body was found buried in Pennsylvania backyard
CLEVELAND — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 43-year-old Cleveland man after his girlfriend's body was found buried in a backyard near Pittsburgh this past Friday. Anthony M. Kennedy is currently charged with aggravated murder in the death of 23-year-old Adrianna Taylor, who apparently suffered a gunshot wound to the head. While the warrant was issued on Saturday, Cleveland police confirm Kennedy is not currently in custody.
Federal prosecutors in Cleveland led the country in filing search warrants, subpoenas during first half of 2022, study finds
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Federal prosecutors in northern Ohio issued more search warrants and subpoenas than any other federal district in the country in the first six months of the year. They even outpaced Miami prosecutors, who have historically been some of the nation’s busiest. The U.S. attorney’s office signed...
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
Three-vehicle crash in west Toledo Monday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash involving three vehicles left a road with lane closures early Monday. The crash happened just before Detroit Avenue on East Alexis Road in west Toledo. The westbound lanes of East Alexis Road near North Detroit Avenue were closed briefly to clean up the accident....
Suspect shot with own gun during Target parking lot robbery, reports say
The two men fought over the gun.
Coroner: Cleveland woman found in Wilkinsburg backyard was shot to death
A 23-year-old woman originally reported missing from Cleveland was found shot to death in a Wilkinsburg backyard on Thanksgiving, according to the Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner. The body of Adrianna Kiri Taylor was discovered shortly after 9:30 p.m. Nov. 24, in a backyard on the 800 block...
Medina Police Department: Christmas decorations stolen, police searching for suspects
MEDINA, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Nov. 25, 2022. The Medina Police Department is looking for suspects after Christmas decorations were taken outside of multiple houses in Medina on Thanksgiving. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday...
cleveland19.com
Canton city officals tear down building to fight crime, drug activity
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Community Improvement Corporation (CCIC), to help rebuild the Shorb area Canton city officials will demolish the crime-troubling Canton Inn on Monday. The CCIC purchased the property On July 8 to close and demolish the Canton Inn due to decades-old crime, drug activity,...
Man, shot by police as a teenager, accused for the second time of federal gun charge
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Malcolm Hoyle can’t escape the violence of a gun. He was shot in the face by a Cleveland police officer after a car chase when he was 16. He served eight years for possessing a weapon as a convicted felon. A year out of prison for that crime, he faces a second gun charge. This time, he could serve a decade behind bars if he is convicted.
Akron house riddled with bullets; 3 people inside unharmed
The Akron Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Nov. 25 in the 400 block of Grace Avenue.
Ashtabula, Medina, Lorain counties turn red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The COVID-19 picture in Northeast Ohio worsened last week, with three counties previously designated yellow flipping to red, for high COVID-19 spread. Ashtabula, Medina and Lorain counties were designated red on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. People in red counties with...
cleveland19.com
Man on parole leads 13-mile pursuit before drug bust, Portage County Sheriff says
RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who was on parole for burglary and illegal assembly of chemicals was busted for having a variety of drugs after leading deputies on a 13-mile pursuit, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement Unit attempted to conduct a traffic...
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 1