Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Rose Carmella Currie, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Carmella Currie passed peacefully with her family by her side on November 19, 2022. Rose was born on May 18, 1933, in Warren, Ohio to Larry and Isolena Liberator Taranto and lived in Warren for majority of her life. She was a graduate from...
27 First News
Fred Martino, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fred Martino, 94, passed away Friday evening November 25, 2022 at St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. He was born May 12, 1928, in Youngstown, Ohio a son of the late Guy and Annette Perfettee Martino. Fred graduated from Chaney High School. He was honorably discharged from...
27 First News
Joanne L. Berryman, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne L. Berryman, age 93, of Columbiana, passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. She was born on September 27, 1929, in East Palestine, the daughter of the late Cecil and Amelia Inboden Harvey. Joanne was a...
27 First News
Carolyn Bailey, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn Bailey, 87 passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Aultman Hospital, after a brief Illness. Carolyn was born in Canfield Ohio on June 4th 1935 to Norval and Fannie Salsgiver. She spent most of her life in the Alliance/Sebring area. Carolyn spent most of...
27 First News
John Robert Hvisdak, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Robert Hvisdak, 79, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, November 26, 2022. His family was by his side during his final moments. John was born September 22, 1943 in Youngstown, the son of John and Catherine (Kay Burich). He was brother to Shirley, Jane and...
27 First News
Veronica J. Valley, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Veronica J. Valley, 79, passed away Thursday morning, November 24, 2022. Veronica was born July 14, 1943, in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Gaca) Spin. She was a homemaker and member of St. Luke Church. Her husband, Gary Valley, whom she married November...
27 First News
Margaret Ellen (“Peggy”) Connolly, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Ellen (“Peggy”) Connolly, 87, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 22, 2022, surrounded by her family. Peggy was born on February 20, 1935, in Youngstown, the eldest child of Martha (Marcie) and James...
27 First News
Argiro Panigirakis, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Argiro Panigirakis, 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 25, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. Argiro was born April 19th, 1944, Crete, Greece, the daughter of Kosta and Polyrini (Mamounaki) Batsakis. She came to Warren in 1972 and retired from Trumbull Memorial Hospital...
27 First News
Ronald Anthony D’Alesandro, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Anthony D’Alesandro, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, after a three-year battle with cancer. He passed away on his father’s birthday. Ron, 81, was the youngest of seven children, born in Youngstown, on October 5, 1941, to the late John and...
27 First News
Joy E. Rose, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joy E. Rose, 95, of Warren, Ohio went peacefully to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born September 6, 1927 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Gilbert McCready and the late Esta (Thrasher) Walton.
27 First News
Thomas Norman Sawyer, Bloomfield, Ohio
Thomas Norman Sawyer, 82, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday morning, November 27, 2022. He was born in Warren on May 21, 1940. Tom was known for his extreme work ethic. His first job was working in Ruetenik Gardens, “The Mucks” in Bloomfield, as a very young boy. Later, he became a lifeguard at Willow Lake where he met Wanda List who would become his wife of 62 years.
27 First News
William Hugh Martin, Sr., Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Hugh Martin, Sr., 97, went to be with his beloved wife Patricia on what would have been their 75th wedding anniversary in the early morning hours Sunday, November 27, 2022. Bill was a kind and gentle man who was devoted to his wife and...
27 First News
Bonnie Syx Finch, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Syx Finch, age 78, of Salem, died on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with her family by her side. She was born on May 13, 1944, in Alliance, the daughter of the late Harold Syx and Doris Faloon...
27 First News
Dennis J. Bevilacqua, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis J. Bevilacqua, 58, of Warren, passed away on Wednesday morning, November 23, 2022, at his residence in Warren. Dennis was born on February 25, 1964, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Dominic and Anna Marie (Kubovick) Bevilacqua. Dennis was a 1982 graduate of Western...
27 First News
Mitchell Jarzynkowski, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mitchell Jarzynkowski, 58, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at his home. He was born December 11, 1963 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Walter Jarzynkowski and the late Jean (Montgomery) Salcone. He was a 1982 graduate of Champion High...
27 First News
Edward “Ed” D. Sharlow, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward D. Sharlow, Jr., 77, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Austinwoods Care Center. Edward was born January 21, 1945, in Youngstown, a son of the late Edward D. Sharlow and Frieda Ludke Sharlow and was a lifelong area resident. He was a member...
27 First News
John R. Rock, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Rock, 91, of Struthers, died Thursday afternoon, November 24, 2022, at the Inn at Walker Mill. He was born July 25, 1931 in Youngstown, a son of John and Elizabeth (Macko) Rock and was a lifelong area resident. John was a 1948 graduate...
27 First News
Theodore Michael Harkulich, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Theodore Michael Harkulich of Columbus Grove, Ohio, passed away following a brief illness on Friday, November 25, 2022. Theodore was born January 30, 1931, to Margaret (Slovan) and Michael Harkulich in Sharon, Pennsylvania. He was a Sharon High School graduate and earned his bachelor’s degree...
27 First News
Catherine Valantasis, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Athena (Tina) Valantasis 86, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at the home of her son in Hubbard, Ohio. Tina born July 28, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio was the daughter of Elias and Maria Lambropoulos. Tina would spend most of her life living...
27 First News
Joanne Harrold, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Harrold, age 89, of Columbiana, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at her home. She was born on October 24, 1933 in Brooklyn, New York, daughter of the late Paul and Eugenia Petas Halikias. Joanne worked as a cook for Columbiana School District.
Comments / 0