Thomas Norman Sawyer, 82, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday morning, November 27, 2022. He was born in Warren on May 21, 1940. Tom was known for his extreme work ethic. His first job was working in Ruetenik Gardens, “The Mucks” in Bloomfield, as a very young boy. Later, he became a lifeguard at Willow Lake where he met Wanda List who would become his wife of 62 years.

