Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Star Avon offensive lineman Luke Hamilton commits to Michigan
AVON, Ohio — Maybe the win over Ohio State was all the convincing Luke Hamilton needed. Regardless, the star offensive lineman from Avon has decided where he will continue his football career. On Sunday, Hamilton officially announced he is "1000% Committed" to play for Jim Harbaugh at the University...
WKYC
Moment of silence held for Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick before Cleveland Browns game
'My dad was everything good in this world,' recalled Regan Tetrick. 'He was strong yet gentle, and carried himself with confidence but also humility.'
New Pittsburgh Courier
Yellow Jackets remain #1 with hard fought battle against Burning River Buckets, 121-111
The Burning River Buckets came to play in the first quarter of the home v. away showdown with the #1 ranked Steel City Yellow Jackets. The #10-ranked team from Cleveland jumped to a 12-0 lead at Mentor High School before Ace Pippens’ club could find the basket. With 8:41 to go in the first quarter, the Yellow Jackets called a timeout, facing the biggest deficit they’ve had all season.
OHSAA state semifinal football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 25, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the state semifinal scores from the OHSAA football playoffs on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
WKYC
OHSAA announces high school football state championship pairings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings for the state championship games this week in Canton. Seven high school football state champions will be crowned. All games are set to take place at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. OHSAA football state...
How did the Buzzard become the mascot of WMMS radio in Cleveland?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It was a dark and wet fall evening nearly half a century ago when new WMMS program director John Gorman drove down a depressed Euclid Avenue to his East Cleveland home. Hours before, Gorman and music director/disc jockey Denny Sanders -- two key figures who would play...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland pedestrian killed
Pianist Kofi Boakye was the crowd favorite, round after round, for the Amateur Night at The Apollo competition. Last week, he won the competition's grand prize of $20,000.
Sportsbooks at JACK Casino and Thistledown open in time for Ohio State vs. Michigan; no bets until Jan. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — While legal sports betting is still a month away in Ohio, you won’t have to wait to see two of Cuyahoga County’s new sportsbooks. The Las Vegas-style betting lounges at JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino opened Wednesday. While visitors can’t bet, they can enjoy theater-style seating and large video walls as they watch “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan on Saturday.
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area
Are you in the mood for some mouthwatering chicken wings?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. Located in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood, this joint serves delicious wings. Their wings can be tossed in a variety of sauces like mild, medium, hot, hot garlic, sriracha lime, BBQ, honey mustard, honey chipotle, hot BBQ, and garlic BBQ (you can also opt for sauce on the side if you want to try the wings on their own). If you're looking for a lot of heat, check out their "Kill Me" sauce. Customers also recommend trying their dry rubs like Cajun, dry BBQ, or chili lime.
Investigative report cites Plain Dealer story as evidence Boutros misled board about bonuses: The Wake Up for Monday, Nov. 28, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. When the MetroHealth board fired CEO Dr. Akram Boutros last week, they provided no evidence that he failed to disclose unauthorized bonuses. We asked for the investigative report the board had commissioned. And late Friday, they released it.
WKYC Studios and Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank present ‘Double Dollar Day’ on Dec. 1
CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story involving the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. No one should ever go hungry. However, for many families in Northeast Ohio, not having enough food on the table is a harsh reality. And for 40 years, The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has been trying to solve the problem by providing emergency food to people in Carroll, Holmes, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man murdered on Thanksgiving night
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man died after being shot on Thanksgiving night. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Christopher Ferrell, of Cleveland. According to the medical examiner, Ferrell was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center from an unknown location. Ferrell died from his injuries at the...
Federal prosecutors in Cleveland led the country in filing search warrants, subpoenas during first half of 2022, study finds
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Federal prosecutors in northern Ohio issued more search warrants and subpoenas than any other federal district in the country in the first six months of the year. They even outpaced Miami prosecutors, who have historically been some of the nation’s busiest. The U.S. attorney’s office signed...
whbc.com
Ramp Closing Changes Coming to Central Interchange
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For quite a while now, I-77 commuters driving from Stark County to Cleveland and other points north of Akron have had to use an alternate route in Akron. But that’s about to change. ODOT says the Northbound 77 ramp to I-76...
cleveland19.com
Akron pianist wins Amateur Night at The Apollo grand prize
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron native Kofi Boakye has been crowned the winner of the famed Amateur Night at The Apollo competition in New York City. Boakye, a classically trained pianist, first performed in the competition in February. Amateur Night at The Apollo returned this year after a nearly three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
cleveland19.com
1 killed, 1 injured after shooting in Akron, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two 18-year-old men were shot Sunday evening and police said one victim has died from his injuries. The shooting happened around 8:55 p.m. in the 1100 block of 5th Avenue near Chittenden Street. When officers and paramedics arrived on the scene, both victims were discovered lying...
Akron house riddled with bullets; 3 people inside unharmed
The Akron Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Nov. 25 in the 400 block of Grace Avenue.
WKYC
Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick to be laid to rest: How to watch funeral service
Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick will be laid to rest on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. 3News will livestream the funeral on YouTube and WKYC+
Finally, a move to modernize Cleveland Hopkins airport
It’s welcome news that Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is about to be rehabilitated (”A flying start in a new direction,” Nov. 26). Anything to get us into the 21st century is appreciated!. Ed Kancler,. Twinsburg. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one...
1 taken to hospital after car was found in Lake Erie, Mentor
A person is being hospitalized after their car was discovered in Lake Erie Friday morning.
Comments / 0