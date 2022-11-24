Mysterious stone spheres discovered in ancient settlements in the Mediterranean could be game pieces from the oldest board games ever created, a new study suggests.A large number of small spherical stone artifacts have been discovered in bronze age settlements across the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. The exact use of these artifacts has, however, remained a mystery.Previous studies have found these kinds of spheres at archaeological sites in Santorini, Crete, Cyprus and other Greek Islands, with theories ranging from their use as some sort of sling stones, record-keeping system or pawns.In the latest research, published recently in the Journal of...

21 DAYS AGO