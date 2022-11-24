Read full article on original website
Alicia Rice
4d ago
History as it is written as left out facts or changed facts to meet the needs of the rich, the Church, or whoever is trying to control the narrative. If they r trying to omit history now due some people's ideas of critical race theory, then u know it was done before. so this doesnt surprise me.
studyfinds.org
Ancient gold coin believed fake for 200 years is actually real — and reveals a long-lost Roman emperor!
LONDON — An ancient gold coin that experts have thought was a forgery for nearly 200 years is actually real — and reveals a long-lost Roman emperor that history forgot! Researchers in the United Kingdom say the Roman coin depicts Sponsian, a little-known emperor of the Roman province Dacia.
Coin study reveals Roman emperor long thought to be fake was most likely real
A Roman emperor, long thought to have been invented by forgers, was found by a coin study to have likely been real.
Letter from Holy Roman Emperor written in secret code finally cracked after 5 centuries to reveal he was worried about being assassinated
French researchers have decoded a mysterious letter penned in 1547 by the Holy Roman Emperor Charles V. It gives a rare insight into European history.
Meet Vinice, the baby girl born in the Philippines hailed as the world's eight billionth person on same day United Nations predicted population of the planet would hit milestone
A baby girl born in the Philippines has been declared the world's eight billionth person as United Nations confirmed that the population passed the landmark figure yesterday. Baby Vinice Mabansag was born at the Dr Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Tondo, Manila on 15 November and was chosen to mark the milestone.
In a religious scandal in medieval England, the body of a nun who was considered "perverse" was buried face down
Engraving of a medieval nunCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. The scandal of a nunnery called Littlemore Priory took place in the early 1500s in Oxfordshire, England. Littlemore Priory was first founded in 1110 but it had a troublesome history with the bishops that dated back to the 1400s. However, the scandal only became public knowledge in 1517.
Giant Mystery 'Alien' Growth Blocking Toilet Baffles Experts
"I replaced a toilet because it wasn't flushing properly. Now I know why," said the plumber who got called about the problem.
Woman who was dumped by Egyptian toyboy for being ‘fat and ugly' is set to marry her new Egyptian lover
Breakups can be difficult however one woman didn’t let being dumped bring her down for long. After her younger ex ended their relationship and reportedly told her she was 'fat and ugly', she is now set to marry a new man and couldn’t be happier. Joanna Girling, 47,...
1000-Year-Old Bible Showing the Face of Jesus Discovered in Turkey
1000-year-old bible with the painting of JesusThe Vintage News. Old Bibles and scriptures depicting biblical times are a very important piece of history, something that millions of people live their lives by. Throughout history, many of these historical and religious texts have been lost (mainly due to war). Many of them held important information that is now either forgotten or left in the past and hidden from Christian society.
Scientists believe that Alexander The Great may have been buried alive
Alexander the Great was accidentally buried alive. Scientists believe Alexander suffered from a neurological disorder called Guillain Barre syndrome. The disease occurs when the body's immune system attacks its nervous system. They believe that when he died, he was actually just paralyzed and mentally aware.
Newly discovered photos show horror of Nazi's Kristallnacht rampage up close
Jerusalem — Harrowing, previously unseen images from 1938's Kristallnacht pogrom against German and Austrian Jews have surfaced in a photograph collection donated to Israel's Yad Vashem memorial, the organization said Wednesday. One shows a crowd of smiling, well-dressed middle-aged German men and women standing casually as a Nazi officer smashes a storefront window. In another, brownshirts carry heaps of Jewish books, presumably for burning. Another image shows a Nazi officer splashing gasoline on the pews of a synagogue before it's set alight.
The second worst ship disaster after the Titanic was afflicted with a history of murder and the loss of 852 lives
Lifeboat on board the EstoniaCredit: Accident Investigation Board Finland; Public Domain Image. The second worst ship disaster in the Western world occurred on the evening of September 27, 1994 on a stormy Baltic Sea.
A book has predicted how the world will end and it’s not the Bible
This book knows exactly how the world will end, down to the last detail. This book contains information on everything from the attire you'll wear to your wedding to the precise day and hour you'll pass away. I'll explain. Jonathan Basile created the website known as The Library of Babel. That is all that has ever been written and all that is capable of being written.
‘At 52, I abandoned everything, every friend, every family member’: the top official who escaped Scientology
Mike Rinder was so entrenched in the “aristocracy of Scientology” that Tom Cruise gave him birthday presents – a fancy watch and a set of Bose headphones. He earned promotion after promotion within the Sea Organization, a sort of executive order, was flown around the world and entrusted with taking Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley on a private tour of the Los Angeles museum devoted to Scientology’s founder, L Ron Hubbard. But after more than 45 years in the notoriously secretive church – which he now regards as “a mind prison” – he broke out.
Scientists finally unravel purpose behind mysterious ancient Greek stone spheres OLD
Mysterious stone spheres discovered in ancient settlements in the Mediterranean could be game pieces from the oldest board games ever created, a new study suggests.A large number of small spherical stone artifacts have been discovered in bronze age settlements across the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. The exact use of these artifacts has, however, remained a mystery.Previous studies have found these kinds of spheres at archaeological sites in Santorini, Crete, Cyprus and other Greek Islands, with theories ranging from their use as some sort of sling stones, record-keeping system or pawns.In the latest research, published recently in the Journal of...
One of France's highest-ranking church officials admitted to abusing a 14-year-old girl 35 years ago
"This is a difficult process. But what comes first is the suffering experienced by the victims and the recognition of the acts committed," the cardinal said.
Girl born with 'elephant trunk' deformity is worshipped like a god
A baby girl, who was born with a facial deformity that looks like an elephant trunk, was worshipped in Aligarh, an industrial area in India. According to those who have seen the girl, the facial protrusion is between her two eyes and divides her nose into two.
tatler.com
‘Deluxe captivity’: newly-unearthed documents reveal Mary, Queen of Scots’ lavish lifestyle
The only surviving legitimate heir of King James V of Scotland, Mary, Queen of Scots reigned from her father’s death in 1542 until her forced abdication in 1567. She thereafter lived in captivity in England until she was found guilty of plotting to assassinate her Protestant cousin, Queen Elizabeth I, and beheaded in 1587. Despite spending more than 18 years in confinement, Mary’s living conditions were anything but meagre, as rediscovered financial records from the period reveal.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
Many allied soldiers who were captured during Second World II suffered brutal torture and execution at the hands of the Japanese. One of the most harrowing tales reported was the gruesome Chichijima incident that took place on the tiny island of Chichijima located around 600 miles from Japan.
Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die
Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
So much cocaine is being seized by customs in Belgium that the country's incinerators are no longer able to keep up
The Port of Antwerp is on track to seize $5.1 billion worth of cocaine by end of 2022 — a huge target for criminals. But incinerators can't keep up.
