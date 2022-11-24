ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor “Battle of the Bruces” narrows to a tight race

By Drew Ascione
 4 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– The "Battle of the Bruces" between Democrat Bruce Gibson and Republican Bruce Jones in the race to become San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor narrows as more votes are reported.

Gibson has continued to lead over his challenger Jones, but that lead narrowed to about 37 votes in favor of Gibson as of Wednesday before Thanksgiving. The last reported numbers on Nov. 16 had Gibson leading over Jones by 781 votes.

9872 ballots still need to be counted to determine the outcome of this tight race.

