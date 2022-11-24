Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx-born Oscar-winning singer, Irene Cara, dead at 63Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Smile you're on camera! MTA activates bus lane enforcement cameras in The BronxWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Mother Was Charged For Allegedly Killing Her 2 ToddlersAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
darientimes.com
Stamford marijuana dispensary, approved for recreational sale, looks to hire 40 more employees
STAMFORD — Fine Fettle Dispensary plans to hire about 40 more people to work at its location in the city as Connecticut moves closer to allowing recreational marijuana sales. The state Department of Consumer Protection announced earlier this week that Fine Fettle Stamford, which opened in February, was one...
Danbury Homeowner Inundated With Field Mice, Is the Hat City One Giant Mouse House?
There's a mouse in the house, or many, in this case. That is the issue for one Danbury Homeowner who took to Reddit to see if others were encountering the same issue. u/humanagain12 shared the following post on the Danbury Reddit page a few months back:. "I know someone with...
ctexaminer.com
Stamford Approves, Old Saybrook Rejects Marijuana Outlet — a Tale of Two Cities and Traffic
It’s a tale of two municipalities. One, Stamford – population 136,300 – is Connecticut’s second-largest city. The other, Old Saybrook – population 10,600 – is among the state’s smallest towns.Subscribe to CT ExaminerFor just $15/year or $5/month you receive full access to CT Examiner’s award-winning nonpartisan state and local news We will never sell your personal information Easy online cancellation Ad-free […]
CT recreational pot sales will start within months, regulators say
CT officials said this week that approved marijuana businesses are on track to launch retail sales within the next few months.
Winning $1.6M State Lottery Ticket Sold At 7-Eleven In Stratford
A Fairfield County resident won a lottery prize valued at more than $1.6 million. An unnamed Stratford resident claimed a $1,606,034 prize from a "LOTTO!" ticket purchased at the 7-Eleven located at 3621 Main St. in Stratford, Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Nov. 25. CT Lottery also announced several other...
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Hero Pay – What Qualifying Essential Workers Can Expect
The promise of a $1,000 bonus for frontline workers who headed to work when everyone else was in the safety of their homes during the pandemic, what has been dubbed Hero Pay, has turned into quite a headache for state lawmakers recently, and now they're trying to fix it. State...
CAR AND DRIVER
$33.8 Million Greenwich Mansion Has Parking for 36 Cars
Located in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a 19-acre mansion for sale that has 10 bedrooms, 14.5 bathrooms, and seven wood-burning fireplaces, complete with a main house, pool, and pool house. What we noticed, however, was that this massive property has parking for up to 36 cars, including a 30-car garage in...
CT Man Accused Of Stalking Same Bridgeport Girl Online Twice
A 52-year-old Connecticut man has been arrested twice for allegedly stalking a teenage girl online. New Haven County resident Christopher Green, of North Branford, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 23, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police. In the summer of 2021, the victim went on a trip out...
milfordmirror.com
Milford restaurant marks 15 years in a spot picked for sibling proximity
MILFORD — When Elena Fusco opened Bin 100 Restaurant, she didn't know much about Milford. But after 15 years at 100 Landsalve Ave., Fusco says it's been great owning a restaurant in the city. "I picked Milford to be a little further away from the restaurants owned by my...
ctexaminer.com
After Falling for Eight Years, Homelessness is on the Rise in Connecticut
This Thanksgiving, Leroy Jordan is grateful for his friends Ellis Crawford and Reggie Spears. The two support what Jordan has made his life’s work – helping the people who live on the streets of Stamford. This time of year, Crawford and Spears collect coats and jackets for the...
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Illegal Cannabis Sales
#Ansoinia CT– On November 21, 2022, the Ansonia Police Department, working in conjunction with the State of Connecticut Department of Revenue Services, served a search warrant on Mo’s Smoke Shop, 213 Pershing Drive. Numerous items containing cannabis were located and seized from the store. Along with the illegal cannabis products the store was in violation of other State regulations. As a result of the violations the store has been temporarily closed. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.
Small shifts in power hide big changes within CT General Assembly
More than half of the seats in the CT House and nearly two-thirds in the Senate will have turned over since 2018, some more than once.
News 12
Black Friday not as busy as years past at Westfield Trumbull mall
Black Friday used to be a day where people flocked to stores for early holiday shopping deals, but "not a creature was stirring" at some Black Friday sales in Connecticut. Some customers News 12 spoke with say they think they know why most people stayed home this year. They say more sales begin before Black Friday - and most are online.
The Best Place To Live In Connecticut
Connecticut packs a lot into a relatively small space. It is a beautiful pivot point on the Northeastern seaboard. Here's the best place to live in the state.
News 12
East Orange breaks ground on city's largest real estate development
The city of East Orange broke ground Monday on its largest real estate development project. The Crossings will be a mixed-use housing project that will feature a plaza with restaurants and retail shops. City leaders and developers hope the project will transform the economic and social activity in the area.
Milford mom works to bring her quadriplegic son home from health care facility
A Milford woman whose son was critically injured in a car accident is in the process of bringing him home.
Connecticut man accused of dragging officer by door after racing
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut man is accused of drag racing and then pulling a state trooper who tried to stop him along the road, authorities said Saturday. Nathan Delvalle, 18, of Ansonia, was arrested and charged with violating motor vehicle racing requirements, reckless driving, disobeying the signal of an officer, engaging police in pursuit, illegally striking an officer with a motor vehicle, illegal racing on a highway, interfering with officer/resisting arrest, second-degree breach of peace and second-degree reckless endangerment, Connecticut State Police Trooper Preston Zdrojeski told The Middletown Press.
News 12
Yesterday’s Irish Pub closing Warwick location after 37 years
The Warwick community is preparing to say goodbye, for now, to a decades-old restaurant downtown. Yesterday’s Irish Pub is closing their Main Street location on Sunday after 37 years in business. The owner, John Christison, tells News 12 he decided not to renew their lease and is taking a...
Former Stamford attorney pleads guilty to defrauding clients
A former Stamford attorney, William McCullough, of Westerly, Rhode Island, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of wire fraud stemming from an embezzlement scheme that lost his clients over $720,851, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut. As part of his law practice, which he operated […] The post Former Stamford attorney pleads guilty to defrauding clients appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Headlines: Amazon driver saves family, Ramapo crash, White Plains firefighter pulls woman from car fire
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
