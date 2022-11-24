ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

ctexaminer.com

Stamford Approves, Old Saybrook Rejects Marijuana Outlet — a Tale of Two Cities and Traffic

It's a tale of two municipalities. One, Stamford – population 136,300 – is Connecticut's second-largest city. The other, Old Saybrook – population 10,600 – is among the state's smallest towns.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
CAR AND DRIVER

$33.8 Million Greenwich Mansion Has Parking for 36 Cars

Located in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a 19-acre mansion for sale that has 10 bedrooms, 14.5 bathrooms, and seven wood-burning fireplaces, complete with a main house, pool, and pool house. What we noticed, however, was that this massive property has parking for up to 36 cars, including a 30-car garage in...
GREENWICH, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Illegal Cannabis Sales

#Ansoinia CT– On November 21, 2022, the Ansonia Police Department, working in conjunction with the State of Connecticut Department of Revenue Services, served a search warrant on Mo’s Smoke Shop, 213 Pershing Drive. Numerous items containing cannabis were located and seized from the store. Along with the illegal cannabis products the store was in violation of other State regulations. As a result of the violations the store has been temporarily closed. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.
ANSONIA, CT
News 12

Black Friday not as busy as years past at Westfield Trumbull mall

Black Friday used to be a day where people flocked to stores for early holiday shopping deals, but "not a creature was stirring" at some Black Friday sales in Connecticut. Some customers News 12 spoke with say they think they know why most people stayed home this year. They say more sales begin before Black Friday - and most are online.
TRUMBULL, CT
News 12

East Orange breaks ground on city's largest real estate development

The city of East Orange broke ground Monday on its largest real estate development project. The Crossings will be a mixed-use housing project that will feature a plaza with restaurants and retail shops. City leaders and developers hope the project will transform the economic and social activity in the area.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Connecticut man accused of dragging officer by door after racing

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut man is accused of drag racing and then pulling a state trooper who tried to stop him along the road, authorities said Saturday. Nathan Delvalle, 18, of Ansonia, was arrested and charged with violating motor vehicle racing requirements, reckless driving, disobeying the signal of an officer, engaging police in pursuit, illegally striking an officer with a motor vehicle, illegal racing on a highway, interfering with officer/resisting arrest, second-degree breach of peace and second-degree reckless endangerment, Connecticut State Police Trooper Preston Zdrojeski told The Middletown Press.
CROMWELL, CT
News 12

Yesterday’s Irish Pub closing Warwick location after 37 years

The Warwick community is preparing to say goodbye, for now, to a decades-old restaurant downtown. Yesterday’s Irish Pub is closing their Main Street location on Sunday after 37 years in business. The owner, John Christison, tells News 12 he decided not to renew their lease and is taking a...
WARWICK, NY
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Former Stamford attorney pleads guilty to defrauding clients

A former Stamford attorney, William McCullough, of Westerly, Rhode Island, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of wire fraud stemming from an embezzlement scheme that lost his clients over $720,851, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut. As part of his law practice, which he operated […] The post Former Stamford attorney pleads guilty to defrauding clients appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
STAMFORD, CT

