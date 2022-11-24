ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

A Constitutionalist
4d ago

Lauren Boebert wins in Colarado by less than 1,000 votes, and the Republicans have no problem, because it's one if their own. Meanwhile, Hobbs wins by more than 10,000 votes, and the Republicans are claiming fraud. You can't have it both ways.

Manuel Osuna
4d ago

she's another Trump deplorables why they can't accept Arizona voters are tired of the Republicans losers

Matt h
4d ago

A rational person who lost would wonder how they alienated the voters. Right wingers just scream "they cheated" because that way they don't have to change anything.

kawc.org

Arizona attorney general victor asking judge to reject loser's claims of election issues

PHOENIX -- Kris Mayes is asking a judge to toss a bid by her Republican foe to void the results of the election which shows her winning the race for Arizona attorney general. In new legal papers, Dan Barr, Mayes' attorney, said the lawsuit filed last week by Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee is filled with various allegations ranging from poll worker misconduct to errors in duplicating ballots when the original could not be read by scanners.
ARIZONA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

DNC panel to vote on Minnesota's early presidential primary state bid

Data: Axios Research; Map: Alice Feng/Axios Minnesota will likely learn this week whether its voters jump to the front of the line for presidential primary voting. Driving the news: The Democratic National Committee's Rules and Bylaws committee is set to vote on an overhaul of the nominating contest calendar ahead of the 2024 election. Minnesota and Michigan are seen as two of the top contenders to replace Iowa in the Midwest. Why it matters: Moving up the vote would give Minnesotans more sway in picking the presidential nominees and provide an infusion of cash, staff and high-profile candidate visits....
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Coalition of groups proposes instant runoff ballot to avoid future Georgia runoffs

As Georgia endures its second high-profile Senate runoff cycle in two years, there's a movement afoot to get rid of them.Driving the news: A nonpartisan coalition of groups released a new digital ad to push for changes to Georgia's general election runoff system, arguing an instant runoff ballot would avoid costly overtime elections — and the attack ads that come with them."Imagine being able to enjoy the holidays without being bombarded with negativity," it begins. Catch up quick: In instant runoffs, a voter ranks candidates in preference order. Then, in the instance that one candidate doesn't receive more than 50%...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Raleigh

The 2022 election outcomes that made NC stand out

The results of this year's midterm elections looked far different in North Carolina than they did nationally. Context: In a year that was predicted to be detrimental to Democrats nationally, the party performed far better than expected.North Carolina was a different story. Here, Republicans gained a majority on the state Supreme Court, a supermajority in the state Senate and what could effectively be a supermajority in the House, where some moderate Democrats may vote with Republicans. Why it matters: This year's election results are a reminder that this purple-ish swing state continues to be an anomaly. Republicans are...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

GOP governor: Trump meeting with Nick Fuentes is "very troubling"

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) on Sunday slammed former President Trump for meeting last week with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, calling it "very troubling." Driving the news: "No, I don't think it's a good idea for a leader that's setting an example for the country or the party to meet with a vowed racist or antisemite," Hutchinson said Sunday on CNN's State of the Union.
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios

Iowa gears up for this week's caucus calendar fight

The fate of Iowa's first-in-the-nation Democratic caucuses hinges largely on a vote this week from a panel of the national party. Some of its members have voiced support in upending its calendar system. Why it matters: Iowa's 50-year reign of going first — a significant influence in the presidential nominating...
IOWA STATE
Axios

Scoop: Brian Kemp launches federal PAC

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to create Hardworking Americans Inc., a federal PAC that will allow the Republican to boost his national profile, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Kemp's unique success defeating a Trump-backed opponent in a primary and a Democrat in...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Dallas

Herschel Walker claims Texas home as primary residence

Herschel Walker, the Republican running for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, has continued to claim his Tarrant County home as his primary residence — potentially breaking both Texas tax laws and some Georgia rules on establishing residency for the purpose of voting or running for office, according to CNN.Why it matters: Walker will face Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in a runoff election in December after neither candidate earned more than 50% of the vote in this month's midterm.The runoff results will determine how tightly Democrats control the Senate.What happened: Though he registered to vote in Georgia last year, Tarrant...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Arizona Capitol Times

Election challenges mount

Kris Mayes is asking a judge to toss a bid by her Republican foe to void the results of the election which shows her winning the race for attorney general. In new legal papers, Dan Barr, Mayes’ attorney, said the lawsuit filed last week by Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee is filled with various allegations ranging from poll worker misconduct to errors in duplicating ballots when the original could not be read by scanners.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
News Breaking LIVE

Top Republican Bashes Arizona Governor After He Congratulates Katie Hobbs on Victory

A top Arizona Republican has lashed out at current Governor Doug Ducey, after he congratulated governor-elect Katie Hobbs on her victory, according to Mediaite. Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward attacked Governor Doug Ducey, after he welcomed governor-elect Katie Hobbs, promising to aid in the transition to her entrance to the office. Hobbs has been declared the winner of the Arizona gubernatorial race, however, her opponent, Kari Lake, has yet to concede.
ARIZONA STATE
Axios Boston

Healey in the middle

When she enters the State House's corner office Jan. 5 as Massachusetts' first Democratic governor in eight years, Maura Healey will be expected by some to usher in bold progressive reforms, and by others to carry on the centrism of her Republican predecessor. Healey beat Republican challenger Geoff Diehl by a wide 28.6-point margin, meaning she had support from Democrats and unenrolled voters, according to the AP.Why it matters: Healey won the governor's office backed by a coalition of liberal Democrats who want change, along with more centrist voters who may prefer the status quo.What they're saying: Healey will also...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Axios Phoenix

Arizona seniors are more likely to be lonely, economically unstable

Arizona's senior citizens are more likely to experience economic instability, food insecurity and loneliness than their peers in other states, according to a new report by Alignment Health, a Medicare Advantage provider covering the state.Why it matters: Stability and a support system can have a greater impact on a senior's health than access to medical care, Dr. John Kim of Alignment Health tells Axios Phoenix.What he's saying: "I'm a believer in mind, body and spirit," Kim said. "If you're not mentally healthy it tends to spill over to your physical health." State of play: Health care institutions and advocacy...
ARIZONA STATE
WausauPilot

The 2022 Election is over. Wisconsin turns to redistricting (again).

In the recent midterm election, Democrats won three of five statewide races, including two of the three most important, governor and attorney general. But using their newly gerrymandered maps in 2022, Republicans expanded their large majorities in the state legislature, securing a 2/3 supermajority in the state Senate, and falling two seats short in the Assembly.
WISCONSIN STATE
