A Constitutionalist
4d ago
Lauren Boebert wins in Colarado by less than 1,000 votes, and the Republicans have no problem, because it's one if their own. Meanwhile, Hobbs wins by more than 10,000 votes, and the Republicans are claiming fraud. You can't have it both ways.
Manuel Osuna
4d ago
she's another Trump deplorables why they can't accept Arizona voters are tired of the Republicans losers
Matt h
4d ago
A rational person who lost would wonder how they alienated the voters. Right wingers just scream "they cheated" because that way they don't have to change anything.
Related
GOP-led Arizona county votes to delay election certification, defying deadline
Arizona’s Cochise County opted against certifying its election canvass despite a statutory deadline to do so by Monday, a decision that is expected to quickly spark legal challenges. The GOP-controlled county located in Arizona’s southeastern corner voted 2-1 against certifying the results, with supervisors citing arguments from a trio...
kawc.org
Arizona attorney general victor asking judge to reject loser's claims of election issues
PHOENIX -- Kris Mayes is asking a judge to toss a bid by her Republican foe to void the results of the election which shows her winning the race for Arizona attorney general. In new legal papers, Dan Barr, Mayes' attorney, said the lawsuit filed last week by Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee is filled with various allegations ranging from poll worker misconduct to errors in duplicating ballots when the original could not be read by scanners.
DNC panel to vote on Minnesota's early presidential primary state bid
Data: Axios Research; Map: Alice Feng/Axios Minnesota will likely learn this week whether its voters jump to the front of the line for presidential primary voting. Driving the news: The Democratic National Committee's Rules and Bylaws committee is set to vote on an overhaul of the nominating contest calendar ahead of the 2024 election. Minnesota and Michigan are seen as two of the top contenders to replace Iowa in the Midwest. Why it matters: Moving up the vote would give Minnesotans more sway in picking the presidential nominees and provide an infusion of cash, staff and high-profile candidate visits....
12news.com
Think Arizona's 2022 governor election was close? Think again
The 1916 gubernatorial election was so close that it came down to tens of votes in either direction. At one point, we even had two governors.
Officials Release New Details on Arizona Election Day Glitches
Election officials in Arizona have released more information related to the malfunctions that occurred during Election Day in the state's most populous county, The Hill reports.
Coalition of groups proposes instant runoff ballot to avoid future Georgia runoffs
As Georgia endures its second high-profile Senate runoff cycle in two years, there's a movement afoot to get rid of them.Driving the news: A nonpartisan coalition of groups released a new digital ad to push for changes to Georgia's general election runoff system, arguing an instant runoff ballot would avoid costly overtime elections — and the attack ads that come with them."Imagine being able to enjoy the holidays without being bombarded with negativity," it begins. Catch up quick: In instant runoffs, a voter ranks candidates in preference order. Then, in the instance that one candidate doesn't receive more than 50%...
The 2022 election outcomes that made NC stand out
The results of this year's midterm elections looked far different in North Carolina than they did nationally. Context: In a year that was predicted to be detrimental to Democrats nationally, the party performed far better than expected.North Carolina was a different story. Here, Republicans gained a majority on the state Supreme Court, a supermajority in the state Senate and what could effectively be a supermajority in the House, where some moderate Democrats may vote with Republicans. Why it matters: This year's election results are a reminder that this purple-ish swing state continues to be an anomaly. Republicans are...
Election deniers faced defeat but election denialism is still swirling in Arizona
Many of the candidates who promoted former President Donald Trump's lies that the 2020 election was "rigged" and "stolen" were defeated in November, a pattern heralded by Democrats that is already reshaping the contours of the 2024 election -- leading the former president to modulate his tone when he recently launched another bid for the White House.
GOP governor: Trump meeting with Nick Fuentes is "very troubling"
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) on Sunday slammed former President Trump for meeting last week with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, calling it "very troubling." Driving the news: "No, I don't think it's a good idea for a leader that's setting an example for the country or the party to meet with a vowed racist or antisemite," Hutchinson said Sunday on CNN's State of the Union.
Iowa gears up for this week's caucus calendar fight
The fate of Iowa's first-in-the-nation Democratic caucuses hinges largely on a vote this week from a panel of the national party. Some of its members have voiced support in upending its calendar system. Why it matters: Iowa's 50-year reign of going first — a significant influence in the presidential nominating...
Scoop: Brian Kemp launches federal PAC
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to create Hardworking Americans Inc., a federal PAC that will allow the Republican to boost his national profile, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Kemp's unique success defeating a Trump-backed opponent in a primary and a Democrat in...
Herschel Walker claims Texas home as primary residence
Herschel Walker, the Republican running for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, has continued to claim his Tarrant County home as his primary residence — potentially breaking both Texas tax laws and some Georgia rules on establishing residency for the purpose of voting or running for office, according to CNN.Why it matters: Walker will face Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in a runoff election in December after neither candidate earned more than 50% of the vote in this month's midterm.The runoff results will determine how tightly Democrats control the Senate.What happened: Though he registered to vote in Georgia last year, Tarrant...
Arizona Capitol Times
Election challenges mount
Kris Mayes is asking a judge to toss a bid by her Republican foe to void the results of the election which shows her winning the race for attorney general. In new legal papers, Dan Barr, Mayes’ attorney, said the lawsuit filed last week by Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee is filled with various allegations ranging from poll worker misconduct to errors in duplicating ballots when the original could not be read by scanners.
Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Meets Katie Hobbs, Offers Congratulations On Win
Hobbs' challenger — right-wing election denier Kari Lake — has not accepted defeat and continues to challenge the result of the race.
Top Republican Bashes Arizona Governor After He Congratulates Katie Hobbs on Victory
A top Arizona Republican has lashed out at current Governor Doug Ducey, after he congratulated governor-elect Katie Hobbs on her victory, according to Mediaite. Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward attacked Governor Doug Ducey, after he welcomed governor-elect Katie Hobbs, promising to aid in the transition to her entrance to the office. Hobbs has been declared the winner of the Arizona gubernatorial race, however, her opponent, Kari Lake, has yet to concede.
Healey in the middle
When she enters the State House's corner office Jan. 5 as Massachusetts' first Democratic governor in eight years, Maura Healey will be expected by some to usher in bold progressive reforms, and by others to carry on the centrism of her Republican predecessor. Healey beat Republican challenger Geoff Diehl by a wide 28.6-point margin, meaning she had support from Democrats and unenrolled voters, according to the AP.Why it matters: Healey won the governor's office backed by a coalition of liberal Democrats who want change, along with more centrist voters who may prefer the status quo.What they're saying: Healey will also...
Newsom not planning 2024 presidential run, regardless of Biden's decision
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a new interview with Politico that he does not plan to run for president in 2024, even if President Biden chooses not to. Why it matters: Some Democrats and independent voters have shown interest in a candidate other than Biden running for president in 2024.
Arizona seniors are more likely to be lonely, economically unstable
Arizona's senior citizens are more likely to experience economic instability, food insecurity and loneliness than their peers in other states, according to a new report by Alignment Health, a Medicare Advantage provider covering the state.Why it matters: Stability and a support system can have a greater impact on a senior's health than access to medical care, Dr. John Kim of Alignment Health tells Axios Phoenix.What he's saying: "I'm a believer in mind, body and spirit," Kim said. "If you're not mentally healthy it tends to spill over to your physical health." State of play: Health care institutions and advocacy...
Where is Nevada spending its $2.7 billion in American Rescue Plan funds?
Following an October meeting of the Interim Finance Committee, just $135 million of the more than $2.7 billion state general aid (less than 5 percent) remained unallocated. The post Where is Nevada spending its $2.7 billion in American Rescue Plan funds? appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
The 2022 Election is over. Wisconsin turns to redistricting (again).
In the recent midterm election, Democrats won three of five statewide races, including two of the three most important, governor and attorney general. But using their newly gerrymandered maps in 2022, Republicans expanded their large majorities in the state legislature, securing a 2/3 supermajority in the state Senate, and falling two seats short in the Assembly.
