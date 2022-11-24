ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

kingcityrustler.com

Basketball | South Monterey County teams prepare for new season

SALINAS VALLEY — With fall sports over, it’s time to move indoors as the basketball season gets started in South Monterey County. This year local boys’ and girls’ basketball seasons should be interesting as some teams are replacing key players from a year ago. King City...
High School Football PRO

Salinas, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Hollister High School football team will have a game with Menlo School on November 26, 2022, 19:00:00.
KSBW.com

San Benito County's newest elected supervisor is the youngest in California

HOLLISTER, Calif. — Newley elected San Benito County Supervisor Dom Zanger makes history by being one of the youngest county supervisors in the state of California. “It took some convincing in some cases it wasn’t always a big, helpful part of my campaign that I was 26, 27 years old but, in the end, it was a net positive because people were ready for something new,” Zanger said.
kingcityrustler.com

Transportation Agency for Monterey County seeks nominations for excellence awards

MONTEREY COUNTY — Transportation Agency for Monterey County (TAMC) is accepting nominations for its 21st Annual Transportation Excellence Awards. The award honors individuals, businesses, groups or programs and projects for their efforts to improve transportation in Monterey County. Examples of potential awards include but are not limited to:. Citizens...
KION News Channel 5/46

Man dead after crashing into tree in South Monterey County: CHP

SAN LUCAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP King City said that a man died after a fatal crash on Jolon Road Monday morning. The crash happened around 9:12 a.m. when a man driving a black Jeep Wrangler went off the road and hit a tree for an unknown reason, said crash investigators. The man was pronounced dead The post Man dead after crashing into tree in South Monterey County: CHP appeared first on KION546.
KION News Channel 5/46

Black Friday has arrived on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Black Friday has arrived on the Central Coast and shoppers were waiting in line for the latest deals. Shoppers in Salinas were lined up at Walmart on North Davis Road and Target on North Main Street. Walmart had an estimated 70 people in line while Target had an estimated 50 people in The post Black Friday has arrived on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com

Ninety-year-old skydiver takes to the skies above Marina

MARINA, Calif. — Dozens of people were out in Marina on Saturday to sky dive but only one of them was 90-years-young. Kay Harmon suited up in the chilly hangar getting ready to celebrate her big birthday in style. The former pilot and adrenaline lover said it wasn't her time jumping out of a plane.
yumadailynews.com

1 dead and another airlifted to a hospital following car crash

YUMA - The driver of a white 2012 Ford Mustang was traveling south on Avenue 42E, when for unknown reasons, the driver lost control and hit a parked agricultural trailer. YCSO got the call around 1:30 pm on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The incident happened in the area of County 4th Street and Avenue 42E.
Press Banner

Scotts Valley Brookdale Residents Face Steep Rent Hikes

Nine months after he moved into the Brookdale Senior Living long-term care facility in Scotts Valley, Kermit Sveen was hit with a 17.6% rent increase. He found the notice, dated Oct. 21, in his mailbox on Nov. 3. “The day that the letter arrived was another day the dining room...
KION News Channel 5/46

Multiple cars damaged in Gilroy tow yard fire

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gilroy Firefighters and CAL FIRE responded to a call of multiple vehicles on fire at a tow yard Thanksgiving morning. The fire was at the intersection of Obata and Southside Drive in southside Gilroy, said firefighters. The fire was put out, but firefighters will remain to ensure there are no remaining hot The post Multiple cars damaged in Gilroy tow yard fire appeared first on KION546.
KRON4 News

One dead in early morning car crash

SANTA CRUZ CO., Calif. (BCN) — A fatal car wreck closed Airport Road in Santa Cruz County for several hours early Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol records. An overturned vehicle was reported at 2:08 a.m. near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Green Valley Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
ediblemontereybay.com

Found Treasure: Akira Sushi Happy Hour

Don’t get me wrong. Akira Sushi Aptos, hidden away on the back side of a retail plaza, was a Found Treasure at first sight, even at, say, 1:01pm. It’s clean, stylish, playful, with all sorts of alluring hand rolls (like the Hand Grenade), vegetarian rolls (including Silence of the Yams), “basic” rolls (yes to the Baby Yoda) and over-the-top “makizushi” special rolls (note the Wonder Woo, “O” Face and Soquel Avenue) appearing across 10 pages of the menu, along with some udon, salads, sashimi, nigiri, desserts and a strong list of sakes.
