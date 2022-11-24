Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
seehafernews.com
Oshkosh Police Investigating Incident Involving a Handgun
The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a disturbance that involved a handgun. The incident was reported to the authorities at around 3:25 p.m. on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Wisconsin Street, where they located a 51-year-old Oshkosh man. It was determined that the suspect had fired...
seehafernews.com
Fond du Lac Man Arrested Following Police Chase
A Fond du Lac man has been arrested following a police chase late last week. Officers were called to a parking lot in the 1100 of East Johnson Street at around 9:00 p.m. Friday on a report of an SUV slamming into a vehicle and fleeing the scene. The vehicle...
seehafernews.com
Pedestrian Dies in Hit and Run Following Sheboygan Holiday Parade
A 69-year-old Sheboygan man is dead following a hit and run last night following the Sheboygan Holiday Parade. Officers with the Sheboygan Police Department were sent to the intersection of North 9th Street and New York Avenue at 6:20 p.m. where they found the victim. He was taken to Theda...
seehafernews.com
Kiel Police Department Honors Native Killed While on Duty in Texas
The Kiel Police Department and community members gathered at the High School Saturday (November 27th) to honor the memory of a Kiel native who was killed in the line of duty. Officer Steven Nothem II died on October 18th after his squad car was hit by a vehicle while he was assisting with a traffic stop.
seehafernews.com
Grand Chute Police: Black Friday Parking Lot Shooting Accidental
Police are calling Black Friday’s parking lot shooting in the Fox River Mall parking lot an accident. Officers raced to the parking lot Friday after getting a call about a shooting. Once they arrived, officers say they found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators say the man...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Elections Commission to Audit Manitowoc Voting Machines Today
There are a pair of meetings on the calendar to start the week in the City of Manitowoc. First of all this morning, there will be an audit of the voting system used in the city as per the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The audit will be held in the 1ST...
seehafernews.com
NAMI of Manitowoc County Invites the Public to Jingle and Mingle in December
The Manitowoc County branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is inviting the public out to Jingle and Mingle early next week. The event will be held on Monday (December 5th), with participants invited to celebrate holiday fun, fellowship, and some delicious “Cope Cakes”. The free...
seehafernews.com
Michael K. Witczak
Michael K. Witczak, age 59, passed away Monday evening, November 21, 2022 at Hamilton Health Services, Two Rivers. He was born November 13, 1963 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, son of Richard and Sonja (Maruga) Witczak. Michael attended Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1982. He was a professional waiter for most of his career, working as a server at Famous Dave’s in Chicago and Las Vegas. Upon returning to Manitowoc, Michael was most recently employed at Applebee’s in Manitowoc. He was in the drum and bugle corp. as well as the swim team in high school. He was also a skilled painter.
seehafernews.com
MPSD Student Behavior Committee to Gather This Evening
The Manitowoc Public School District’s Ad-Hoc Student Behavior Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet today. They will be in Conference Room 1 in the District Office Building on Lindbergh Drive at 4:15 p.m. After getting an update on feedback and additional data, the group will discuss the formation of...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Woman Found After Missing for a Week
The Green Bay Police Department has announced that a missing woman has been located. The 44-year-old woman was reported missing over the weekend after she was not heard from since November 20th. No details were released regarding where she was, but it was stated that she is said to be...
seehafernews.com
James L. Ewald
James “Jim” L. Ewald, age 72, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Saturday morning, November 26, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born April 10, 1950 in Manitowoc, son of the late John and Harriet (Hansen) Ewald. Jim attended Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1968. He then went on to obtain a teaching degree from the Manitowoc Teacher’s College. Jim was employed with Englewood Electric of Green Bay. He had a love of animals and was a supporter and volunteer of Lakeshore Humane Society. Jim enjoyed throwing bean bags and playing pool. He loved the creek and soaking up the warm sun. He was loving, kind, and considerate and lived a full life. He enjoyed many great adventures with his significant other Kathy.
seehafernews.com
Evergleams On Eighth Opens In Downtown Manitowoc
Manitowoc’s past holiday manufacturing creations are featured again this year in the city’s downtown. The “Evergleams on Eighth” display of aluminum Christmas trees officially was officially kicked off Wednesday night for the Lakeshore Holiday Parade. Barb Bundy-Jost and Jordan Kabat were guests recently on the WCUB...
seehafernews.com
Public Invited to Discuss 2023 Two Rivers City Budget
There is only one meeting scheduled for this week in the City of Two Rivers. The City Council will be holding a work session meeting today at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers. The meeting will begin with a public hearing regarding the proposed 2023 City Budget, which will include...
seehafernews.com
Darla S. Nelson
Darla S. Nelson, age 81, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at St. Mary’s Nursing Home at Felician Village in Manitowoc. Darla was born on September 21, 1941 in Roanoke, VA to the late Claude and Freda (Hammed) Maloney. She graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1960. Darla was a dedicated homemaker and a loving wife, mother and grandmother. On Saturday, July 15, 1961, Darla married the love of her life, Russell R. Nelson at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Manitowoc. They enjoyed a wonderful marriage of 58 years until he preceded her in death on January 29, 2020. She enjoyed being outdoors, flowers and plants, watching birds, crocheting, crossword puzzles, and playing cards and cribbage. Darla was a kind and giving person that would always share her strength with those in their time of need.
seehafernews.com
Future Aldermanic Openings on Spring Ballot
The Manitowoc City Clerk’s Office has issued a news release alerting area residents of soon-to-be city council vacancies and the first date to circulate nomination papers for the Spring Election. City Clerk Mackenzie Reed pointed out that Aldermanic Districts 1, 2, 3, 7, and 10 have two-year terms expiring on April 17th, 2023. Those positions are to be elected to succeed the present incumbents.
seehafernews.com
Soeldner On Naming Feil Full Time Superintendent
The President of the Manitowoc Public Schools Board of Education has responded to criticism over this week’s decision to elevate interim Superintendent James Feil to full-time district administrator. Stacey Soeldner told Seehafer News that she and the board are “super excited” to have the interim label removed.
seehafernews.com
Lakeshore Wind Ensemble to Host “Festival of Christmas” This Weekend
The Lakeshore Wind Ensemble is ready to spread some Christmas cheer this weekend. The Manitowoc-based ensemble will be in the Capitol Civic Center on Saturday (December 3rd) for their “Festival of Christmas” concert. Joining the wind ensemble and conductor Jeremiah Eis for this memorable evening of joyous music...
seehafernews.com
Two Local Merchants Talk Small Business Saturday
Today is Small Business Saturday and Seehafer News talked with two local business owners about its importance. We spoke with Rick Couron of the Hearty Olive in downtown Manitowoc and Pam Duveneck from The Read Apple Toy Shoppe in downtown Two Rivers. Duveneck feels one of the advantages of small business is “how they can work with their customers.” Saying, “We do a lot of what we’re doing right now, talking . What are you looking for, what age group are you looking for and helping you find the gift that’s just right. Our companies that we order from will often give us a lot of demos, so we can pull it out on the table in front of us so you can see what you’re getting before you purchase that item”.
seehafernews.com
Saturday Local Sports Schedule
Several Local and Area High School Basketball Teams take to the court this afternoon and tonight. In girls basketball, Manitowoc Lincoln looks to go to 3 and 0 this afternoon as they host Appleton West at The JFK. Varsity tip time is scheduled for 3 p.m. Two Rivers continues play...
Comments / 0