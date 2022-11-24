Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
Winter WonderlandyaqianWashington, DC
Why Activists Are Taking Action for Climate Change.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
United Airlines Uses 100% Sustainable FuelJudyDWashington, DC
Related
Man arrested for shooting that left one person injured in Arlington County
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — A 40-year-old has been arrested after a shooting left a man hospitalized in Arlington County early Sunday, police said. Officers with the Arlington County Police Department arrived at Virginia Hospital Center, around 1:50 a.m., after a report of a man arriving to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. He was treated for serious but not life threatening injuries. He remains in stable condition in the hospital.
Violent weekend in Baltimore left four injured and one dead
Neighbors want answers as Baltimore experienced another violent weekend that so far left four people injured and one person dead.
DC Police say shooting inside Third Street Tunnel linked to road rage incident
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Gunshots rang out inside the Third Street Tunnel Friday night in Washington, D.C. Now, detectives with the D.C. Metro Police Department said the shooting could be tied to a road rage incident. According to police, a woman was shot inside the tunnel at around 8:56 pm on Friday. Officers arrived to the area of 600 E Street SW to find a woman shot in the leg. The DC Metro Police Department said the woman was conscious when they arrived. She was rushed to the hospital and was treated for her injury. The woman was struck by a The post DC Police say shooting inside Third Street Tunnel linked to road rage incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: 19-year-old shot, killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A 19-year-old has died after being shot in Southeast D.C. early Sunday, sparking a homicide investigation, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police responded to Wheeler Road Southeast, nearby Bellevue Street Southeast, around 12:44 a.m. after reports of gunshots sounds being heard in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man, later identified as Corey Riggins Jr., of Southeast D.C., suffering from gunshot wounds.
Deputies shoot, kill suicidal man armed with handgun in Stafford County
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office in Virginia fatally shot a suicidal man armed with a handgun Sunday evening, officials said. Just before 8 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Ripley Road for a report of a suicidal man. According to the Office of Stafford County Sheriff, deputies tried to assist the 36-year-old man near the intersection and the man pulled a handgun.
WTHR
Bus shot, police search for car involved in Saturday DC road rage
WASHINGTON — A Metrobus was traveling along the M6 route in D.C. around 1 p.m. Saturday when a regular drive took a turn for the worst: gunfire struck the bus in a bout of road rage involving a nearby driver. Metro Transit Police responded to the area, near Southern...
Search for suspect after homicide in Southeast
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 19-year-old was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. in the early hours of Sunday. Police said they were first called to the 4300 block of Wheeler Road around 12:44 a.m. after gunshots were reported. They found Corey Riggins Jr. of Southeast who had been shot, and first responders took […]
Murder trial begins in death of Naval Academy mom hit by stray bullet in Annapolis
BALTIMORE -- A murder trial is set to begin Monday in Anne Arundel County for the man accused in the shooting death of a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman's mother last year. Michelle Cummings was struck and killed by a stray bullet while she was sitting outside a hotel in June 2021. The 57-year-old woman was in Annapolis from Texas for her son's induction into the U.S. Naval Academy.Angelo Harrod, a 31-year-old Annapolis man, was taken into custody shortly after and charged two weeks later. He is charged with first and second-degree murder, along with attempted murder charges for the victims he was aiming for. Police believe one bullet missed its intended targets—two people in an SUV—and went through a wooded area—hitting Michelle as she sat on the patio of the Graduate Hotel.At the time of his arrest, Harrod had eight previous criminal convictions and three pending cases. Prosecutors said he cut off his ankle bracelet in May and was wanted when he fatally shot Cummings.
WJLA
16-year-old student arrested for bringing gun to Prince George's County high school
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 16-year-old student at Frederick Douglass High School in Prince George's County, Md. was arrested Monday after bringing a gun onto school property, the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) said. At 8:40 a.m., the school's Security Resource Officer was told that the...
DC man killed in crash while loading back of his vehicle
WASHINGTON — A man in his 70s was killed in a crash while he was loading or unloading the back of his vehicle, the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday. The crash happened Friday afternoon in the 900 block of K Street, Northeast. Investigators claim that around 1:30 p.m., a...
Police investigate fatal shooting in East Baltimore
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday afternoon in the 2600 block of Ashland Avenue
Prosecutors want jail time for Baltimore County daycare owner who shot husband
Prosecutors in Washington D.C. are seeking a two-year jail sentence for a Baltimore County woman accused of shooting her husband this past summer.
Maryland woman who accused her husband of molesting kids pleads guilty to shooting him
WASHINGTON — A woman is pleading guilty to shooting her husband, who is also a retired Baltimore police officer, after she accused him of molesting children at her daycare business. According to officials, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems shot her husband, James Weems in late July in the formerly-named Mandarin Oriental...
dcwitness.org
Document: Homicide in Southwest
Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Nov. 25, on the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, SW. According to a press release, at about 2:50 am, officers located 44-year-old Sherif Akande inside of a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
foxbaltimore.com
Daycare owner pleads guilty to shooting alleged 'child molester' husband
WASHINGTON (7News) — Baltimore County woman Shanteari Weems pleaded guilty in a District courtroom Monday to charges related to the July shooting of her husband over allegations of child sex crimes. 7News' Sam Ford was inside the courtroom during the hearing. In the plea deal, the prosecutor called for...
Bullets fly into neighbors home after teen shot in Greenbelt
GREENBELT, Md. — Searches are underway for whoever shot a 16-year-old boy in Greenbelt, Maryland on Thanksgiving day. Greenbelt Police tell WUSA9, they were called to the intersection of Matthew Street and Ora Glenn Drive around 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, but say the 16-year-old who was shot, had already been taken to the hospital by family members.
16-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 16-year-old was shot and killed late Saturday morning in Southeast, D.C. The shooting took place on the 1600 Block of Morris Avenue. Shortly after 11 am, Detectives from the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department received the report of a shooting. At the location police found a juvenile male, suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was immediately brought to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as Jakhi Snider, of D.C. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a The post 16-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
VIDEO: Four vehicles, keys stolen from inside Silver Spring luxury car dealership
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County police are searching for a group of suspects who raided a car dealership in Silver Spring, Maryland, and stole four luxury vehicles. Officers were called to the Universal Auto Group, located in the 2200 block of Circle in Silver Spring for the report of a commercial burglary around 1:50 a.m. Monday.
Woman shot in 3rd Street tunnel following alleged road rage incident, police say
WASHINGTON — A woman was shot Friday evening in the Third Street tunnel after an alleged road rage incident, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers initially responded to the 600 block of E Street Southwest to investigate, but say the shooting occurred in the 395 tunnel southbound. Preliminary...
Young Man, Woman Killed In Baltimore Crash
A 23-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were killed in a crash Sunday, Nov. 27 in Baltimore, officials confirmed. A 2008 Nissan was headed west on the 2900 block of W. Northern Parkway when the driver lost control, crashed into the median strip, and flipped over several times around 3:40 p.m., police said.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 2