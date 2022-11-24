ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillcrest Heights, MD

WUSA9

Man arrested for shooting that left one person injured in Arlington County

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — A 40-year-old has been arrested after a shooting left a man hospitalized in Arlington County early Sunday, police said. Officers with the Arlington County Police Department arrived at Virginia Hospital Center, around 1:50 a.m., after a report of a man arriving to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. He was treated for serious but not life threatening injuries. He remains in stable condition in the hospital.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Shore News Network

DC Police say shooting inside Third Street Tunnel linked to road rage incident

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Gunshots rang out inside the Third Street Tunnel Friday night in Washington, D.C. Now, detectives with the D.C. Metro Police Department said the shooting could be tied to a road rage incident. According to police, a woman was shot inside the tunnel at around 8:56 pm on Friday. Officers arrived to the area of 600 E Street SW to find a woman shot in the leg. The DC Metro Police Department said the woman was conscious when they arrived. She was rushed to the hospital and was treated for her injury. The woman was struck by a The post DC Police say shooting inside Third Street Tunnel linked to road rage incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: 19-year-old shot, killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A 19-year-old has died after being shot in Southeast D.C. early Sunday, sparking a homicide investigation, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police responded to Wheeler Road Southeast, nearby Bellevue Street Southeast, around 12:44 a.m. after reports of gunshots sounds being heard in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man, later identified as Corey Riggins Jr., of Southeast D.C., suffering from gunshot wounds.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Deputies shoot, kill suicidal man armed with handgun in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office in Virginia fatally shot a suicidal man armed with a handgun Sunday evening, officials said. Just before 8 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Ripley Road for a report of a suicidal man. According to the Office of Stafford County Sheriff, deputies tried to assist the 36-year-old man near the intersection and the man pulled a handgun.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Search for suspect after homicide in Southeast

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 19-year-old was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. in the early hours of Sunday. Police said they were first called to the 4300 block of Wheeler Road around 12:44 a.m. after gunshots were reported. They found Corey Riggins Jr. of Southeast who had been shot, and first responders took […]
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Murder trial begins in death of Naval Academy mom hit by stray bullet in Annapolis

BALTIMORE -- A murder trial is set to begin Monday in Anne Arundel County for the man accused in the shooting death of a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman's mother last year. Michelle Cummings was struck and killed by a stray bullet while she was sitting outside a hotel in June 2021. The 57-year-old woman was in Annapolis from Texas for her son's induction into the U.S. Naval Academy.Angelo Harrod, a 31-year-old Annapolis man, was taken into custody shortly after and charged two weeks later. He is charged with first and second-degree murder, along with attempted murder charges for the victims he was aiming for. Police believe one bullet missed its intended targets—two people in an SUV—and went through a wooded area—hitting Michelle as she sat on the patio of the Graduate Hotel.At the time of his arrest, Harrod had eight previous criminal convictions and three pending cases. Prosecutors said he cut off his ankle bracelet in May and was wanted when he fatally shot Cummings.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WJLA

16-year-old student arrested for bringing gun to Prince George's County high school

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 16-year-old student at Frederick Douglass High School in Prince George's County, Md. was arrested Monday after bringing a gun onto school property, the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) said. At 8:40 a.m., the school's Security Resource Officer was told that the...
WUSA9

DC man killed in crash while loading back of his vehicle

WASHINGTON — A man in his 70s was killed in a crash while he was loading or unloading the back of his vehicle, the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday. The crash happened Friday afternoon in the 900 block of K Street, Northeast. Investigators claim that around 1:30 p.m., a...
WASHINGTON, DC
dcwitness.org

Document: Homicide in Southwest

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Nov. 25, on the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, SW. According to a press release, at about 2:50 am, officers located 44-year-old Sherif Akande inside of a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Bullets fly into neighbors home after teen shot in Greenbelt

GREENBELT, Md. — Searches are underway for whoever shot a 16-year-old boy in Greenbelt, Maryland on Thanksgiving day. Greenbelt Police tell WUSA9, they were called to the intersection of Matthew Street and Ora Glenn Drive around 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, but say the 16-year-old who was shot, had already been taken to the hospital by family members.
GREENBELT, MD
Shore News Network

16-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 16-year-old was shot and killed late Saturday morning in Southeast, D.C. The shooting took place on the 1600 Block of Morris Avenue. Shortly after 11 am, Detectives from the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department received the report of a shooting. At the location police found a juvenile male, suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was immediately brought to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as Jakhi Snider, of D.C. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a The post 16-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Young Man, Woman Killed In Baltimore Crash

A 23-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were killed in a crash Sunday, Nov. 27 in Baltimore, officials confirmed. A 2008 Nissan was headed west on the 2900 block of W. Northern Parkway when the driver lost control, crashed into the median strip, and flipped over several times around 3:40 p.m., police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

