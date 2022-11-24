Kate Hudson's birthday message to mom Goldie Hawn is pure poetry

I think it’s safe to say that Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn have one of the most aspirational mother-daughter relationships in Hollywood. Sure, aspects of their inseparable closeness—following very similar career paths, never going a day without talking to one another and even living on the same street —might not be everyone’s ideal, but their strong, healthy bond is something that virtually every daughter would like to have with her mom. We all want mom to be equal parts bestie and role model, and Hawn has seemingly aced that balance.

So it’s probably no wonder that for Hawn’s 77th birthday, Hudson posted a loving tribute on Instagram showing photos of them together throughout the years, along with some lovely words. However, no one could prepare for the level of pure heartwarming, tear-jerking goodness her message would contain. Seriously, Hudson is a fabulous actress, but she might have missed her calling to write amazing Hallmark cards.

“So lucky I get to celebrate my beautiful mother everyday BUT TODAY Nov 21 was the day she was born!" her caption began, followed by wondering out loud to the cosmos about how such a radiant being could have come into being.

“I wonder if God knew what had been concocted in the stars to create this beaming light? I have a feeling it was by no accident that she shares this otherworldly lust for life and joyous spirit,” she wrote.



She then commended her mother for her unwavering fierceness, saying, “Be not fooled, my mother has depths that reach far beyond a tip toed dance through life. She has challenged the toughest minds, stood tall for her worth, she blazed trails for us to walk a little easier through and cut a lot of those weeds that love to scratch at women's ankles trying to get us to turn back, she follows through during the toughest moments and never takes no for an answer.”

She continued, “My mothers life is a treasure trove of wisdom that I feel deeply honored to know intimately. Most importantly, she always wanted and continues to aspire to be the best mother and grandmother. And well … let's just say, she's winning at that.”

May we all have a Kate Hudson in our lives to write us a birthday message.

Hudson wrapped up the post with a simple, eloquent, “You’re my everything.” Along with some heart and birthday cake emojis—it’s still a birthday, gotta keep things festive.

The gushing love that Hudson and Hawn share isn’t just reserved for birthdays. Recently the pair were making headlines for their matching glows at the premiere of “Glass Onion” (which Hudson stars in). And back in October, Hudson shared Hawn doing a fitness routine along with the caption “Does it get any cuter…?! I can’t 🥰” to help support her nonprofit Mind Up .

Hollywood might be full of posturing and illusion, but the pure love Hudson and Hawn share rings so authentic. It’s basically the definition of mother-daughter goals. Long live their inspiring chemistry.