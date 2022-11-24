ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia Markets Poised to Fall for a Second Day; China's Covid Situation Remains in Focus

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific are set to slide on Tuesday after a negative start to the week with investors watching developments in China's Covid situation. Major U.S. indexes each lost around 1.5% overnight. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.39% in early...
Cramer Says These 5 Factors Could Help the Dow Keep Beating the Other Major Indexes

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday explained why he believes the Dow Jones Industrial Average will continue to outperform the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 next year. "As we head into the end of the year, Wall Street tends to crowd into the biggest winners, which is why I expect the Dow to keep outperforming the Nasdaq and the S&P," he said.
10-Year Treasury Yield Recovers From Earlier Lows as Traders Weigh China Protest

The U.S. Treasury 10-year yield made up ground Monday as traders weighed growing unrest in China over the country's Covid policies and awaited economic data. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was trading under 1 basis point higher at 3.709% after trading down earlier in the session. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was at around 4.469%, after falling by 1 basis points.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Apple, Taboola, Biogen and More

Apple (AAPL) – Apple could reportedly see a production shortfall of close to 6 million iPhone Pro models due to Covid-related unrest at contract manufacturer Foxconn's China factory. A person familiar with assembly operations told Bloomberg that Apple and Foxconn do expect to be able to make up that shortfall in 2023. Apple slid 1.7% in premarket trading.
Holiday Rush: Why Investors May Want to Add Retail ETFs to Their Cart

'Tis the season for shopping — and maybe for some investors: ETFs. Despite consumer headwinds tied to the economic slowdown, Amplify ETFs' Brian Giere sees opportunities in retail. "We are expecting continued outperformance or record growth in online specifically," the firms' head of national accounts told CNBC's "ETF Edge"...
Here's How the BlockFi Bankruptcy May Affect Your Crypto Taxes for 2022

Crypto lender BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, following the collapse of digital currency exchange FTX. BlockFi halted withdrawals before the filing, but experts say earnings from BlockFi's interest-bearing custodial service are still taxable. Despite recent losses in the crypto market, investors may have other surprise gains for 2022.
Irish Regulator Fines Facebook 265 Million Euros Over Privacy Breach

Ireland's data privacy regulator imposed a 265 million euro ($277 million) fine on social media giant Facebook on Monday. The latest penalty brings the total it has fined Facebook parent group Meta to almost 1 billion euros. The DPC is Meta's lead privacy regulator within the European Union, and has...
