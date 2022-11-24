Read full article on original website
Related
Stock Futures Are Flat After Major Averages Slide on Covid Unrest in China
U.S. stock futures were flat on Monday night after the major averages came under pressure from Covid protests in China, and as investors anticipated more economic data and commentary from Federal Reserve leaders this week. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 5 points, or 0.02%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq...
NBC Chicago
Asia Markets Poised to Fall for a Second Day; China's Covid Situation Remains in Focus
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific are set to slide on Tuesday after a negative start to the week with investors watching developments in China's Covid situation. Major U.S. indexes each lost around 1.5% overnight. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.39% in early...
NBC Chicago
Cramer Says These 5 Factors Could Help the Dow Keep Beating the Other Major Indexes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday explained why he believes the Dow Jones Industrial Average will continue to outperform the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 next year. "As we head into the end of the year, Wall Street tends to crowd into the biggest winners, which is why I expect the Dow to keep outperforming the Nasdaq and the S&P," he said.
10-Year Treasury Yield Recovers From Earlier Lows as Traders Weigh China Protest
The U.S. Treasury 10-year yield made up ground Monday as traders weighed growing unrest in China over the country's Covid policies and awaited economic data. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was trading under 1 basis point higher at 3.709% after trading down earlier in the session. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was at around 4.469%, after falling by 1 basis points.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Apple, DraftKings, Biogen, Williams-Sonoma and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Apple — Apple shares fell 3.89% following a report that iPhone production could take a big hit due to unrest at a Foxconn factory in China, amid protests in China against the nation's zero-Covid policy. Analysts have expressed concern about recent manufacturing interruptions ahead of the holiday season too.
U.S. Criticizes China's Zero Covid Strategy, Says Beijing Needs to Boost Vaccination Among Elderly
Top U.S. health officials said China's zero Covid strategy is not an effective way to control the virus, and Beijing should focus on vaccinating the elderly. The White House, in a statement, said the Chinese people have the right to protest peacefully. Rare protests broke out against Covid lockdowns in...
Defying Forecasts, Crude Oil Prices Have Wiped Out Most of This Year's Gains and Could Head Lower
Oil prices were briefly negative for the year Monday, a surprising turnaround from projections that crude could be in short supply and selling at much higher prices. For consumers, that means cheaper-than-expected fuel, and gasoline prices are expected to fall below last year's level by Christmas, according to OPIS. Oil...
Apple Shares Slip on Report iPhone Production Taking a Big Hit From Unrest at Factory in China
Apple could see a production shortfall of almost 6 million iPhone Pro models, Bloomberg reports, citing a source. The slowdown comes amid a protest against Covid-19 restrictions at Apple contract manufacturer Foxconn's flagship factory in China. Customers who ordered iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max phones last week could expect...
China Protests Send Global Stocks Lower as Strategists See Covid Disruption Persisting
Almost three years of lockdown measures have dragged down the Chinese economy and pushed youth unemployment to nearly 20%. UBS strategists noted that a widening of infections could exacerbate global supply chain interruptions and cause domestic headwinds to spill into global markets. "While the setback to sentiment from protests in...
Protests Hit Hong Kong Following Mainland Demonstrations Against China's Covid Rules
Students in Hong Kong chanted “oppose dictatorship” in a protest of China’s COVID-19 rules Monday after demonstrators on the mainland issued an unprecedented call for President Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades. Rallies against China's unusually...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Apple, Taboola, Biogen and More
Apple (AAPL) – Apple could reportedly see a production shortfall of close to 6 million iPhone Pro models due to Covid-related unrest at contract manufacturer Foxconn's China factory. A person familiar with assembly operations told Bloomberg that Apple and Foxconn do expect to be able to make up that shortfall in 2023. Apple slid 1.7% in premarket trading.
Tech Companies Begin Rerouting Critical Chip Supplies to Trucks With Rail Strike Looming
DHL Global Forwarding says technology companies are among clients moving shipments to trucking with the risk of a national freight rail strike in December. Chips are critical to industries from tech to autos. The logistics company warned of hot spots of rail congestion in Dallas, Fort Worth, and El Paso.
Holiday Rush: Why Investors May Want to Add Retail ETFs to Their Cart
'Tis the season for shopping — and maybe for some investors: ETFs. Despite consumer headwinds tied to the economic slowdown, Amplify ETFs' Brian Giere sees opportunities in retail. "We are expecting continued outperformance or record growth in online specifically," the firms' head of national accounts told CNBC's "ETF Edge"...
As BlockFi Files for Bankruptcy, What to Know About Crypto Investor Protections
Crypto lender BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Monday, about two weeks after the collapse of FTX. Investor protections for crypto are different from those for more traditional holdings, such as stocks and bonds. Crypto falls in a gray area of law and regulation, according to legal experts. Investors must...
NBC Chicago
Here's How the BlockFi Bankruptcy May Affect Your Crypto Taxes for 2022
Crypto lender BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, following the collapse of digital currency exchange FTX. BlockFi halted withdrawals before the filing, but experts say earnings from BlockFi's interest-bearing custodial service are still taxable. Despite recent losses in the crypto market, investors may have other surprise gains for 2022.
Iran Is Calling for the U.S. to Be Thrown Out of the World Cup After Flag Change
The United States Soccer Federation, in its social media posts over the weekend, featured the flags of the countries competing in Group B, which includes a match between the U.S. and Iran on Tuesday. In the posts, the Iranian flag icon was missing its Islamic Republic emblem, and only showed...
Irish Regulator Fines Facebook 265 Million Euros Over Privacy Breach
Ireland's data privacy regulator imposed a 265 million euro ($277 million) fine on social media giant Facebook on Monday. The latest penalty brings the total it has fined Facebook parent group Meta to almost 1 billion euros. The DPC is Meta's lead privacy regulator within the European Union, and has...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
101K+
Followers
81K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0