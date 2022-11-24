Palmer Ridge vs. Loveland HSFB preview

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KXRM) — The undefeated Palmer Ridge Bears took down the Vista Ridge Wolves in the first round of 4A high school football playoffs 35-21.

Palmer Ridge advanced to the 4A semifinals where they will face the Loveland Red Wolves. The last time these two teams played each other was back in the 2020 state championship game, but Loveland took home the title after defeating Palmer Ridge 42-6.

Kickoff on Saturday will be at 1 p.m. at Don Breese Stadium.

