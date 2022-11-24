Read full article on original website
Orange Park Police Department searching for suspect involved in Bestbet shootingZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Another Broken Egg restaurant to open in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Walmart Reopened after Police ActivityBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, FL
Five Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Aaron Rodgers injury: Packers quarterback leaves game vs. Eagles
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had to leave Sunday Night Football against the Eagles with an apparently oblique injury. The Packers’ worries in 2022 got a bit heavier on Sunday night as quarterback Aaron Rodgers exited the game against the Eagles with an injury. Rodgers was already playing...
Aaron Rodgers gives frightening update on his rib injury
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers gave an update on his rib injury after losing to the Eagles, and it didn’t sound promising. Aaron Rodgers does plan to play through pain, thus forcing back quarterback Jordan Love, a former first-round pick, back to the bench despite a good showing when called upon on Sunday night.
10 WR sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 12
Let’s break down 10 wide receiver sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 12. Week 12 of the NFL season is officially underway. There were three games on Thanksgiving Day, and several players have already made big impacts in fantasy football leagues. Justin Jefferson continued his elite play with nine receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown, while Amon-Ra St. Brown had nine receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown. However, there is still plenty of football left to play. No NFL team has a bye week scheduled, so there are still 13 games remaining this week.
Atlanta Falcons could be undefeated if they made one cheap signing
The Atlanta Falcons have not had a terrible season by any means, especially when you compare them with how analysts viewed them prior to the season. They have won games and that is something they can build upon. However, they missed out — along with many other teams — on...
SEC Football: Auburn getting ‘Freezed’ out or ‘Gus Malzahn 2.0’
Many SEC football fans, especially Alabama fans may love the title of this post, but for sure Auburn fans will hate it. The Aubie hate is ironic since the Malzahn 2.0 statement comes from an Auburn fan. The day after the Iron Bowl was supposed to be when Auburn named...
Buccaneers coaches impossibly bad at using Tom Brady
A high school coach should be able to win football games with a roster this talented alongside Tom Brady. How the Bucs are this bad with the GOAT seems impossible to come to terms with. The Buccaneers have one of the worst offenses in the NFL with Tom Brady at...
5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 13
Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 13. Week 13 of the NFL season included some breakout performances and notable storylines, some of which fantasy football owners will want to have their eyes on. Jets quarterback Mike White made a big impact in...
Pittsburgh sports talking head opens door for Kenny Pickett bust chatter
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has been far from favorable this season, and there’s talk beginning of him being a bust. Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett hasn’t been doing what Pittsburgh needs him to do this season as they sit dead last in the AFC North standings with a record of 3-7. He’s been given benefit of the doubt because it’s his rookie season, but how long can one go before being considered a bust?
Panthers’ Wilks building case to be full-time head coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks is building a solid case to become the next full-time head coach of the Carolina Panthers. And he’s doing it his way. Wilks became the team’s interim head coach on Oct. 10, inheriting a team that was floundering at 1-4 under Matt Rhule. The Panthers have gone 3-4 since, […]
Chiefs can bury Broncos with their own shovel in Week 14 after latest signing
The Kansas City Chiefs are signing former Broncos running back Melvin Gordon and can now use Denver’s own weapon against them in Week 14. Running back Melvin Gordon has already played for half of the AFC West in his career, beginning his career with the Los Angeles Chargers before more recently suiting up for the Denver Broncos. But following his release, the veteran has been looking for a new home.
Ohio State Football: These big changes need to happen
The Ohio State football team has now lost two straight games to TTUN. It’s the first time this has happened since the John Cooper era. It seems like the Buckeyes have another Cooper at the helm now. If they don’t want that to be the case, they need to make changes.
Auburn reverses course back to Plan B, will hire Hugh Freeze: Best memes and tweets
Auburn appeared on its way to hiring Hugh Freeze but reportedly got cold feet. Now their Plan B is back on the table with Freeze taking over the Tigers. If nothing else, the Auburn Tigers know how to make a coaching search dramatic — even when it’s not all that necessary. But now, they’ve finally landed on their guy in Liberty head coach and former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze.
As Big Ten leaves ESPN, the end of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge is official
Call it a coincidence or simply call it a business decision, but this will be the final year for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in basketball. It’s the end of an era in college basketball, but we probably should have seen this one coming. On Monday, ESPN announced this season will be the final year for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge that has been a staple of the college basketball schedule for both conferences since its first season in 1999. In its place, starting next year, ESPN will introduce the ACC/SEC Challenge. ESPN is also bringing a close to a similar series with...
Alabama Crimson Tide: What a week to be a Bama fan
Several days ago Bama Hammer predicted it was going to be a great week to be an Alabama Crimson Tide fan. What transpired exceeded expectations. It was an outstanding week! Considering no national championships were won during the week, it might have been the most spectacular Alabama Crimson Tide non-national championship week in school history.
