Jacksonville, FL

FanSided

Aaron Rodgers gives frightening update on his rib injury

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers gave an update on his rib injury after losing to the Eagles, and it didn’t sound promising. Aaron Rodgers does plan to play through pain, thus forcing back quarterback Jordan Love, a former first-round pick, back to the bench despite a good showing when called upon on Sunday night.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

10 WR sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 12

Let’s break down 10 wide receiver sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 12. Week 12 of the NFL season is officially underway. There were three games on Thanksgiving Day, and several players have already made big impacts in fantasy football leagues. Justin Jefferson continued his elite play with nine receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown, while Amon-Ra St. Brown had nine receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown. However, there is still plenty of football left to play. No NFL team has a bye week scheduled, so there are still 13 games remaining this week.
FanSided

Buccaneers coaches impossibly bad at using Tom Brady

A high school coach should be able to win football games with a roster this talented alongside Tom Brady. How the Bucs are this bad with the GOAT seems impossible to come to terms with. The Buccaneers have one of the worst offenses in the NFL with Tom Brady at...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 13

Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 13. Week 13 of the NFL season included some breakout performances and notable storylines, some of which fantasy football owners will want to have their eyes on. Jets quarterback Mike White made a big impact in...
FanSided

Pittsburgh sports talking head opens door for Kenny Pickett bust chatter

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has been far from favorable this season, and there’s talk beginning of him being a bust. Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett hasn’t been doing what Pittsburgh needs him to do this season as they sit dead last in the AFC North standings with a record of 3-7. He’s been given benefit of the doubt because it’s his rookie season, but how long can one go before being considered a bust?
PITTSBURGH, PA
WNCT

Panthers’ Wilks building case to be full-time head coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks is building a solid case to become the next full-time head coach of the Carolina Panthers. And he’s doing it his way. Wilks became the team’s interim head coach on Oct. 10, inheriting a team that was floundering at 1-4 under Matt Rhule. The Panthers have gone 3-4 since, […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Chiefs can bury Broncos with their own shovel in Week 14 after latest signing

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing former Broncos running back Melvin Gordon and can now use Denver’s own weapon against them in Week 14. Running back Melvin Gordon has already played for half of the AFC West in his career, beginning his career with the Los Angeles Chargers before more recently suiting up for the Denver Broncos. But following his release, the veteran has been looking for a new home.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Auburn reverses course back to Plan B, will hire Hugh Freeze: Best memes and tweets

Auburn appeared on its way to hiring Hugh Freeze but reportedly got cold feet. Now their Plan B is back on the table with Freeze taking over the Tigers. If nothing else, the Auburn Tigers know how to make a coaching search dramatic — even when it’s not all that necessary. But now, they’ve finally landed on their guy in Liberty head coach and former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

As Big Ten leaves ESPN, the end of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge is official

Call it a coincidence or simply call it a business decision, but this will be the final year for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in basketball. It’s the end of an era in college basketball, but we probably should have seen this one coming. On Monday, ESPN announced this season will be the final year for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge that has been a staple of the college basketball schedule for both conferences since its first season in 1999. In its place, starting next year, ESPN will introduce the ACC/SEC Challenge. ESPN is also bringing a close to a similar series with...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

Alabama Crimson Tide: What a week to be a Bama fan

Several days ago Bama Hammer predicted it was going to be a great week to be an Alabama Crimson Tide fan. What transpired exceeded expectations. It was an outstanding week! Considering no national championships were won during the week, it might have been the most spectacular Alabama Crimson Tide non-national championship week in school history.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

FanSided

