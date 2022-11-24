Hickenlooper, Hancock serve homeless teens

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Colorado Senator John Hickenlooper and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock toured the Urban Peak Center Wednesday and helped serve up lunch to homeless teens in need.

No campaign speeches or promises were served up, just some fried chicken, hot rolls, mashed potatoes and all the fixings. It was well received.

“Mayor Hancock and Senator Hickenlooper came to serve lunch to our youth today, getting ready for Thanksgiving and both of them have been longtime supporters of Urban Peak, so it was really special,” Urban Peak CEO Christina Carlson said.

Over 50 appetites were satiated at Urban Peak on Wednesday.

“At Urban Peak, we provide services for youth who are experiencing homelessness, ages 15 to 24. And we provide shelter, we have a daytime drop-in center,” Carlson said.

In addition to the smiles and salutations, the need to feed was discussed.

“Honestly for the tour, they talk to youth, and talked to the staff and asked them what brings them here and why they work here and it one actually really wonderful for them to listen to us and not necessarily have their own agenda,” Carlson said.

This year alone, Urban Peak has helped over 1,000 homeless youth at their facility, but those numbers are on the increase, so what is the solution?

“We are a solution, that our programs are really successful and that worked with youth who have experienced really significant trauma, their brains are still developing, and we have a lot of opportunity to really create change,” Carlson said.

Perhaps one comforting meal at a time.

