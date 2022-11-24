Read full article on original website
Local pastor plans to run seven marathons in seven days
SAN ANTONIO - Seven marathons in seven days. A local pastor is taking on a challenge that might scare many of us, but that won't stop him on his mission to help his community. "We wanna put Christmas gifts in the hands of the south side and beyond in our city that need help in a tough economic time. put on an event that's free to the community to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," said David Cameron, Pastor of Refuge church.
United Way launches 'Project Warmth' to provide new coats to local families
SAN ANTONIO – United Way is launching a special coat drive just in time for the holidays. It's called Project Warmth. It provides brand new coats and winter wear to families enrolled in United Way's Dual Generation, HOPES, Mission United, and Maternal Infant and Early Childhood Home Visiting programs.
Rosario's served customers for the last time at old location
SAN ANTONIO - It’s the end of an era, as Rosario's in Southtown serves up margaritas and Mexican food in the space it's occupied for more than two decades. "I think they're going to be excited I know for many of them it's mixed emotions because so many of them have been coming here for many years. special occasions, anniversaries, wedding engagements, you name it. But I think for most of my customers I think they're excited for a new environment, a new space. there's nothing like having uh a new restaurant especially for my kitchen staff," said Lisa Wong, President and owner of Rosario's.
Look and Feel Your Best with Innovative Lasers of Houston
This holiday season is a great time to look and feel your best, and you can do that with the help of a laser. Rebecca went out to innovative lasers of Houston at their San Antonio location with more on the program. Take a look to learn more!. INNOVATIVE LASERS...
Film festival helps local pet rescue organizations
SAN ANTONIO - A film festival entertaining the community while also helping local pet rescue organizations. The Animalis Fabula Film Festival kicked off at the Blue Star Arts Complex Friday. "The movies are from all over the world. They're of all different aspects.it's not about activism or about this. It's...
Mexican restaurant Rosario's says goodbye to Southtown location
SAN ANTONIO - In Southtown it’s the end of an era, as the beloved Rosario’s Mexican food restaurant prepares for its final day of service at its current location. Owner Lisa Wong says they're moving to their new home on South Saint Mary's, starting next week. This after...
Bexar County neighborhoods looking for 'eyes and ears' volunteers amid safety concerns
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas—Interest is growing in a Bexar County neighborhood program after recent crime incidents. Members say one catalyst was the sexual assault case in Luckey Ranch, which is still unsolved. Deputies tell us a man walked into a woman's home through an open garage door on Halloween, sexually...
Black Friday, Cyber Monday kickoff strong holiday shopping season in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Cyber Monday sales today are expected to build on an impressive Black Friday showing. With area malls surging, the early holiday shopping season - both in-person and online - has been robust this year and is expected to get even stronger over the next few weeks. "Seventy...
San Antonio area has 8 of Top 100 most congested roads in Texas, recent report says
SAN ANTONIO - If you've ever driven on the roads in and around San Antonio, you know that gridlock is a fact of life. But in a recent report by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute , it was discovered that eight of the Top 100 most congested roads in the State of Texas were right here in the San Antonio area.
H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony kicked off at Travis Park
SAN ANTONIO - Downtown saw some major holiday fun Friday as the 38th annual H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Travis Park took place. Mayor Ron Nirenberg and even Santa Claus were in attendance. The night started early in the evening and it capped off with the 50-foot tree being...
San Antonio couple gets engaged during UTSA game
SAN ANTONIO – Saturday’s game was a win-win for two UTSA fans. Not only did the Roadrunners have the largest comeback in school history, but a couple at the game got engaged!. Jose De Los Santos Jr., 20, got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend...
Gearing up for the year's busiest travel day
According to AAA, this Thanksgiving week is expected to be the 3rd busiest since 2000. The Sunday after Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest out of the week. There's an expected 54.6 million Americans set to travel 50 miles more more from home for the turkey holiday. The auto...
Brackenridge, Taft, Highlands, and Lanier's SA Sports All-Star game jersey presentation
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Brackenridge's Rogelio Peralta, Highlands' Deanthony Johnson and Malachi Sias, Lanier's Jacob Cruz, and Taft's TJ Andrews and Clay Porter as they will represent the Team Black in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th.
Car riddled with bullets as man was hit several times during East Side drive-by shooting
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting on the East Side. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday off Hicks Street Avenue near Clark Avenue. Police said the victim was inside his vehicle in front of his home when...
Boerne gymnastics coach arrested for allegedly abusing numerous girls for over 2 decades
BOERNE, Texas - A Boerne gymnastics coach was arrested recently, accused of sexually abusing several girls over the last two decades at a summer camp. Michael Spiller, 74, was charged with indecency with a child after several girls have come forward saying that they were sexually assaulted by Spiller while they attended a summer camp called "Circus Arts for Kids."
San Antonio police looking for suspect after teen was shot in the arm during altercation
SAN ANTONIO – A teen was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the arm late Saturday night on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police responded to the 6500 block of Spring Hurst Dr. for a reported shooting in progress at around 11:19 p.m.
Boerne, Champion, Somerset, and Pleasanton players get their SA Sports All-Star jerseys
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Boerne Champion's Kannon Brook, Boerne's Jeffrey Brown and Jacob McLaughlin, Somerset's Phillip Gallegos and Ayden Guerra, and Pleasanton's Jayce Krauskopf and Sean Ramos as they will represent the Team Black in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th.
Antonian, Bandera, and Kennedy players' SA Sports All-Star game jersey presentation
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Antonian's Ricky Gonzalez II and Bradley Walker, Bandera's Isaac Martinez, and Kennedy's Ethan Dranowsky and Alfredo Romero as they will represent the Team Gold in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th.
San Antonio man wanted for shooting woman in the head on Thanksgiving night
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 24-year-old, Paris Shaw, who is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in connection to a shooting that left a 22-year-old woman in critical condition on Thanksgiving night. On Thursday, November 24, at approximately 11:50...
Two people charged with injury to a child after police finds 6-year-old malnourished
SAN ANTONIO- Two people have been arrested after a 6-year-old child was found malnourished during a welfare check. 20-year-old Phillip Martinez and 19-year-old Elizabeth Ruiz are now facing injury to a child charges. According to police, they were called to do a welfare check at a home off Timberhurst near...
