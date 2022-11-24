ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

localmemphis.com

City of Memphis, MLGW crews ready ahead of Tuesday's severe weather threat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Monday, city of Memphis and MLGW crews made their final checkups, adjusted their workflow and planned for a range of scenarios ahead of Tuesday's severe weather threat. They focused on two major priorities: clearing leaves in drains before and being ready for downed tree cleanup...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 adults, 1 child found dead at Ark. home

MADISON, Ark. (WMC) - Three people were found dead with gunshot wounds near Forrest City, Arkansas, on Monday morning. Their bodies were found inside a home around 2 a.m. in the Crow Creek community along Gore Street, according to the St. Francis County medical examiner. Two adults and one child...
FORREST CITY, AR
WREG

Crews battle blaze in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Firefighters battled a fire Saturday off Park Avenue and Sample Street in South Memphis. A structure caught fire around 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Memphis Fire responded within minutes. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 6:33 p.m., according to the Memphis Fire Department. Below are images and video […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 22-28

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Dunkin Donuts – 84775 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATE

WATCH: At least 20 thieves break into Memphis shoe store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A shocking video shows at least 20 people breaking into a shoe store in Hickory Hill Sunday night and clearing out most of the store in minutes. In the video, you can hear the sound of a steel 4-way tire wrench smashing through the window of the Valid Kixx shoe store. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One person shot at Germantown and Trinity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call Monday morning on Germantown Parkway and Trinity Road. When MPD made the scene, they found a man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. A silver Jeep Patriot was the focus of an investigation off Germantown Parkway and Trinity Road. The back window blown out.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

MPD looking for suspects that broke into cell phone store on Summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Businesses have been under attack in the last week, and Memphis Police Department is investigating multiple snatch and grabs. After the latest snatch and grab attempt, MPD is now looking for those responsible for breaking into a Boost Mobile cell phone store located in Northeast Memphis on Summer Avenue near Bartlett Road Friday around 6:30 a.m.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged after shot fired in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing serious charges after an altercation in Parkway Village in July, MPD says. Bryan Williams has been charged with attempted second degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun (class B felonies). Memphis Police responded to a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Trial begins for accused gunman in deadly Southaven Walmart shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trial is set to begin Monday for the accused gunman in the fatal Walmart shooting that left two people dead in Southaven, Mississippi in 2019. Martez Abrams is charged with two counts of murder. Police said Walmart surveillance cameras were rolling and captured the moments suspect Abram went into the store […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man, woman, child found dead in Arkansas shooting

MADISON, Ark. — A man, woman and 12-year-old girl were found dead Monday in a house near Forrest City, Arkansas, the St. Francis County sheriff confirmed. The victims were listed as Shalonda Barton, JaTerrance Wright and a child who was not named. The relationship between the victims has not been disclosed. They were found shot […]
FORREST CITY, AR
WREG

Crash on I-55 leaves one dead, one critical

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a vehicle crash Saturday near Interstate 55 and Shelby Drive. One person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, and another was pronounced dead on the scene. Police are actively investigating. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two teens charged in auto burglary, SCSO says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teens are behind bars and facing several charges after Shelby County Sheriffs said they were spotted trying to break into vehicles in Southeast Memphis. Two seventeen-year-olds have been arrested and charged with several offenses. Due to the fact they are minors, authorities have not released their names. Both suspects have been […]
MEMPHIS, TN

