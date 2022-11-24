Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Related
Pregnant mother faces sewage flood at South Memphis rental property
MEMPHIS, Tenn — An eight-month-pregnant Memphis mother is at a loss after she woke up Friday to find sewage all over the patio and walkway leading up to her unit at the Lakeville Townhomes complex in South Memphis. Deshonkierra Kennedy told FOX13 this is the second time in her...
localmemphis.com
City of Memphis, MLGW crews ready ahead of Tuesday's severe weather threat
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Monday, city of Memphis and MLGW crews made their final checkups, adjusted their workflow and planned for a range of scenarios ahead of Tuesday's severe weather threat. They focused on two major priorities: clearing leaves in drains before and being ready for downed tree cleanup...
actionnews5.com
2 adults, 1 child found dead at Ark. home
MADISON, Ark. (WMC) - Three people were found dead with gunshot wounds near Forrest City, Arkansas, on Monday morning. Their bodies were found inside a home around 2 a.m. in the Crow Creek community along Gore Street, according to the St. Francis County medical examiner. Two adults and one child...
MFD engine hit while on scene of accident near interstate
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Fire Department (MFD) engine was hit while on the scene of an accident late Saturday night, Memphis Police said. MFD was on the scene of an accident just before midnight on Nov. 26 at I-240 westbound and Walnut Grove when the engine was struck from the back, according to police.
Crews battle blaze in Orange Mound
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Firefighters battled a fire Saturday off Park Avenue and Sample Street in South Memphis. A structure caught fire around 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Memphis Fire responded within minutes. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 6:33 p.m., according to the Memphis Fire Department. Below are images and video […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 22-28
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Dunkin Donuts – 84775 […]
WATCH: At least 20 thieves break into Memphis shoe store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A shocking video shows at least 20 people breaking into a shoe store in Hickory Hill Sunday night and clearing out most of the store in minutes. In the video, you can hear the sound of a steel 4-way tire wrench smashing through the window of the Valid Kixx shoe store. […]
4 animals dead, 5 people hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 250 people who live in The Venue apartments were forced to find somewhere else to stay Tuesday night after dangerous levels of carbon monoxide were found inside the building. The gas leak was reported around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, killing three dogs and one cat...
WREG
One person shot at Germantown and Trinity
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call Monday morning on Germantown Parkway and Trinity Road. When MPD made the scene, they found a man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. A silver Jeep Patriot was the focus of an investigation off Germantown Parkway and Trinity Road. The back window blown out.
localmemphis.com
MPD looking for suspects that broke into cell phone store on Summer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Businesses have been under attack in the last week, and Memphis Police Department is investigating multiple snatch and grabs. After the latest snatch and grab attempt, MPD is now looking for those responsible for breaking into a Boost Mobile cell phone store located in Northeast Memphis on Summer Avenue near Bartlett Road Friday around 6:30 a.m.
Severe storms, damaging winds, possible tornadoes headed for the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 Meteorologists have been tracking severe weather to be able to give you the most up-to-date information. The Mid-South is under a 4/5 risk zone level for storms Tuesday into Wednesday. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Rain chance: 0%. Winds:...
Man charged after shot fired in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing serious charges after an altercation in Parkway Village in July, MPD says. Bryan Williams has been charged with attempted second degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun (class B felonies). Memphis Police responded to a […]
Woman carjacked at Kroger gas station on Germantown Parkway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman's car was stolen Friday afternoon at a Kroger gas station in Cordova, according to the Memphis Police Department. The carjacking happened around 1:26 p.m. at the Kroger Fuel Center at 676 N. Germantown Parkway near Trinity Road. The victims blue Nissan Maxima in the incident.
West Junior High in West Memphis dismisses early due to heat issue
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Junior High in West Memphis, Arkansas will dismiss early on Monday, November 28, the West Memphis School District (WMSD) announced. The school will let out at 12:30 p.m. WMSD said there is no heat in the junior high building but that the gas company...
Family says man attacked with large sticks, concrete block after crash
Memphis Police released a bizarre picture of a man holding a large branch Monday with the hopes the public can help them track him down after a woman says her brother was attacked following a crash.
Customs officials in Memphis discover chestnuts infested with insects
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — These chestnuts will not be roasting on an open fire. Customs officials in Memphis, Tennessee, found nine immature insects in a shipment headed for New York earlier this month, authorities said. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agriculture specialists seized the...
Trial begins for accused gunman in deadly Southaven Walmart shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trial is set to begin Monday for the accused gunman in the fatal Walmart shooting that left two people dead in Southaven, Mississippi in 2019. Martez Abrams is charged with two counts of murder. Police said Walmart surveillance cameras were rolling and captured the moments suspect Abram went into the store […]
Man, woman, child found dead in Arkansas shooting
MADISON, Ark. — A man, woman and 12-year-old girl were found dead Monday in a house near Forrest City, Arkansas, the St. Francis County sheriff confirmed. The victims were listed as Shalonda Barton, JaTerrance Wright and a child who was not named. The relationship between the victims has not been disclosed. They were found shot […]
Crash on I-55 leaves one dead, one critical
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a vehicle crash Saturday near Interstate 55 and Shelby Drive. One person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, and another was pronounced dead on the scene. Police are actively investigating. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
Two teens charged in auto burglary, SCSO says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teens are behind bars and facing several charges after Shelby County Sheriffs said they were spotted trying to break into vehicles in Southeast Memphis. Two seventeen-year-olds have been arrested and charged with several offenses. Due to the fact they are minors, authorities have not released their names. Both suspects have been […]
Comments / 0