ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV

The Knights prepare for battle

By Ashley Kaiser
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xV4vV_0jLswV5800

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Central Catholic Knights continue to conquer their competition. Up next, they take on James Monroe for Class A Semifinals.

The Knights are 10-1, beating Wahama last week 48-14. In total Central’s offense has 426 touchdown points.

Lorenzo Ferrera is leading the team in touchdowns and accounts for about half of their total. While the Mavericks are the number one seed, they’re 12-0 coming off a win against Greenbrier West.

Head Coach Mike Young says they have their work cut out for them but feels they’re peaking at the right time.

“Expectation is always high for us and we like that. We love the post season. We love getting into it because we feel we can make some noise…you know we’re hoping we just go out and block and tackle and execute the way we are supposed to. There is a little bit of a chip on our shoulder because the last couple of years we were close but didn’t finish the big dance and that’s our goal this year. This will put the icing on the cake.”

Mike Young, Head Coach, Wheeling Central Maroon Knights

He says their strategy is to come out of each practice a better player and team, they’ll continue to drill fundamentals in preparation for game day.

The Knight are ready to battle but they won’t go down without a fight. Game day is on Friday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Lori breaks Ohio free throw record in Caldwell win

VINCENT — Twice before he had gotten very close to breaking the All-Time Ohio High School record for consecutive free throws made only to come up a bit short but Saturday night Caldwell senior Bede Lori made it happen when made his 69th consecutive free throw in Caldwell’s 72-66 win over Federal Hocking at The Clash at the Coliseum at Warren High School.
CALDWELL, OH
WTRF- 7News

The Knights fall to James Monroe in semifinals

(WTRF)–West Virginia High School football playoffs continue, and Wheeling’s very own Central Catholic Maroon Knights fight for a spot in the state championship. The Mavericks jumped on the board in the first quarter, Layton Dowdy passed to Eli Allen for a James Monroe touchdown. They found themselves in the endzone again in the second quarter.The […]
WHEELING, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Shane Lyons Speaks!

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, former director of athletics at West Virginia University, Shane Lyons, spoke on MetroNews Statewide Sportsline, and he really didn’t hold anything back!. Lyons, who was recently forced to resign, said that he felt betrayed by university president Gordon Gee and was shocked...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Nicco Marchiol Makes Interesting Statement on Future With Team

Morgantown, West Virginia – Following his first real, extended action with the West Virginia Mountaineers in the team’s upset win at Oklahoma State, Nicco Marchiol released an interesting statement about his future. Marchiol, who was 4/13 for 61 yards and 1 touchdown during his freshman season with the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Oklahoma State Gameday Prediction

Stillwater, Oklahoma – The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7, 2-6) travel to play the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-4, 4-4) in the final regular season game for both teams. Here’s how our experts think the game will play out today:. Clark Johnson, Senior Writer, The Voice of Morgantown. See y’all...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

BREAKING: Update on AD Situation

West Virginia University is expected to announce their next athletic director sometime in the coming week. The school has conducted a nationwide search, and two names that have continuously come up are Rob Mullens of Oregon and Pat Chun of Washington State. However, it does not appear that either of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Bob Huggins Sits Alone in Third on All-Time Wins List

PORTLAND — With West Virginia’s 89-71 win over Portland State, WVU head coach Bob Huggins sits alone in third for all-time wins. Huggins, who now has 921 wins, tied UConn legend Jim Calhoun last Friday and passed him today. Calhoun won three national championships with the Huskies in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

WVU Men’s Basketball Hilariously Trolls Portland State

The West Virginia Mountaineers emerged victorious over the Portland State Vikings tonight, 89-71. Led behind a solid performance by Tre Mitchell (16 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists), the good guys took a 17-point lead into the locker room and never looked back. Prior to the game, Jase Coburn, Portland’s State’s...
PORTLAND, OR
voiceofmotown.com

The Next Few Days Will Tell Us A Lot About the Future of West Virginia Football

Morgantown, West Virginia – Nothing has changed. Neal Brown still deserves to be fired. A win against an average Oklahoma State team with a terrible freshman quarterback doesn’t change the fact that West Virginia has three losing seasons in the past four years. It doesn’t change the fact that Neal Brown is 22-25 in four seasons. And it doesn’t change the fact that Neal Brown has been out-coached over and over again during his time with the Mountaineers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Central And Steubenville March On To Semifinals

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central and Steubenville are the two area high school football teams that are still alive. Both will play in their state semifinals this weekend. Wheeling Central will meet top seed and 12-0 James Monroe Friday at 4 p.m. in Lindside. Steubenville will meet Cincinnati Wyoming Saturday night at 7 p.m. at […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Nailers Thankful for Special Teams in Home Win

WHEELING, WV- Fans at WesBanco Arena left Wednesday night’s game thankful for a great performance from the home team, as the Wheeling Nailers got three special teams goals to exact revenge on the Indy Fuel, 4-2. Cédric Paré and Josh Maniscalco had a goal and an assist, while Tyler Drevitch got credit for one of […]
WHEELING, WV
Lootpress

Top 5 Christmas Shops in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – We are officially less than a month away from Christmas and many have already put up their Christmas decorations and have started purchasing gifts. For those eager to dive into the Christmas spirit, we have compiled a list of the top five Christmas shops to...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

76K+
Followers
9K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy