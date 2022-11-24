ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theavtimes.com

Palmdale Regional to host free hands-only CPR training Dec. 6

Palmdale Regional Medical Center is providing free hands-only CPR training on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The event is open to the public, and residents can come any time between 8 and 10 a.m. for the five-minute training. Videos also will be available to watch. “Citizen CPR empowers bystanders to save a...
PALMDALE, CA
HeySoCal

COVID hospitalizations in Los Angeles County exceed 800

Los Angeles County’s slide into another winter surge of COVID-19 cases continued Thursday, as the number of county residents hospitalized with a coronavirus infection surpassed 800. There were 822 COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals, an increase of 28 from the previous day, according to the latest state...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Friday Flyer

Massive county employee shortage affecting services

The shortage of applicants seeking jobs is hitting the county and state very hard. CHP, CAL FIRE, OES and other state agencies (including the USFS) reportedly have thousands of vacancies across our state. Riverside County is not immune to this shortage. Vacant county positions are having a real impact at...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Public health department offers tips to avoid spreading viruses at gatherings

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging the public Thursday to take “sensible health safety measures” to protect the most vulnerable people at Thanksgiving gatherings from COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus. The combination of being up-to-date on vaccines, testing,...
spectrumnews1.com

Emergency vouchers: Underused shortcut to housing to end soon

LONG BEACH, Calif. — A COVID-era shortcut helping people avoid years of waiting to get into housing could disappear soon while it’s still vastly underutilized locally. Similar to housing choice vouchers, also called Section 8, these emergency housing vouchers come out of more than $1 billion in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. This is an option that, in some cities — Long Beach being one of them — does not have a wait list.
LONG BEACH, CA
proclaimerscv.com

California’s Guaranteed Income Programs: Selected Individuals Will Receive Monthly Payouts of $600-$1,200

In Los Angeles, California’s Department of Social Services announced on Monday that seven guaranteed income programs will receive funds totaling more than $25 million. Around California, the programs of the state-funded pilot will serve and provide to approx 1,975 residents. They will be provided with monthly payments starting from $600-$1,200 per month. The duration and period are 12-18 months, as stated by the CDSS.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

Los Angeles County Woman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Multimillion-Dollar Fraud Targeting Investors in Coachella Valley Development

November 25, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A San Gabriel Valley woman was sentenced on Monday to 240 months in federal prison for causing tens of millions of dollars in losses to. investors who provided funds intended for a hotel and condominium complex in the Coachella Valley, and then using the money to finance her lavish lifestyle.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Edison cuts power to more than 4,200 Riverside County customers

Southern California Edison shut off power to 4,256 customers in Riverside County due to high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity. The community of Homeland and an unincorporated area of Riverside County are without power due to Edison’s Public Safety Power Shutoff. An additional 166 power shutoffs remain scheduled countywide, according to Southern California Edison website.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Motorcycle passenger killed in Palmdale area crash

PALMDALE – A female passenger on a motorcycle died Saturday morning when the bike collided with a vehicle in the Palmdale area, authorities said. The fatal collision happened around 10:46 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, on Avenue O west of 130th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
PALMDALE, CA
calcoastnews.com

Missing SLO County woman found in Riverside County

A 22-year-old woman reported missing from Arroyo Grande earlier this week was found safe in Riverside County. After a citizen reported seeing her, deputies spoke with Ysabel Moriarty Puig and determined she was safe. On Monday, Moriarty Puig’s mother reported her missing. The last time she saw her daughter was...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

