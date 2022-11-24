Read full article on original website
Palmdale Regional to host free hands-only CPR training Dec. 6
Palmdale Regional Medical Center is providing free hands-only CPR training on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The event is open to the public, and residents can come any time between 8 and 10 a.m. for the five-minute training. Videos also will be available to watch. “Citizen CPR empowers bystanders to save a...
COVID hospitalizations in Los Angeles County exceed 800
Los Angeles County’s slide into another winter surge of COVID-19 cases continued Thursday, as the number of county residents hospitalized with a coronavirus infection surpassed 800. There were 822 COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals, an increase of 28 from the previous day, according to the latest state...
The Friday Flyer
Massive county employee shortage affecting services
The shortage of applicants seeking jobs is hitting the county and state very hard. CHP, CAL FIRE, OES and other state agencies (including the USFS) reportedly have thousands of vacancies across our state. Riverside County is not immune to this shortage. Vacant county positions are having a real impact at...
LA city councilman says 'kids are afraid to walk to school' due to needles, human waste, psychotic behavior
Guests on "Dr. Phil" Friday discussed the homeless crisis in California that is impacting the safety and quality of life of citizens in many cities.
Los Angeles County health officials looking to identify hospitalized man
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services is asking for the public’s help to identify a hospitalized man. The unidentified man has been in the hospital for three days and is apparently unable to identify himself. Officials at Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center say the man is believed to be about 60 […]
Orange County Pharmacist Found Guilty of 22 Felonies for Her Role in $11 Million Scheme to Defraud the U.S. Military’s Health Care Plan
November 23, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A licensed Orange County pharmacist has been found guilty by a jury of nearly two dozen federal criminal charges for her role in a health care fraud. scheme in which more than 1,000 bogus prescriptions for compounded medications were filled, costing Tricare,...
Public health department offers tips to avoid spreading viruses at gatherings
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging the public Thursday to take “sensible health safety measures” to protect the most vulnerable people at Thanksgiving gatherings from COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus. The combination of being up-to-date on vaccines, testing,...
Emergency vouchers: Underused shortcut to housing to end soon
LONG BEACH, Calif. — A COVID-era shortcut helping people avoid years of waiting to get into housing could disappear soon while it’s still vastly underutilized locally. Similar to housing choice vouchers, also called Section 8, these emergency housing vouchers come out of more than $1 billion in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. This is an option that, in some cities — Long Beach being one of them — does not have a wait list.
Woman, 95, Disputes $25 Million Gift Agreement to Benefit CSULB
A 95-year-old woman is asking a judge to find she is not obligated to make a $25 million donation to music education at Cal State Long Beach, alleging she was coerced into signing such an agreement by a former 49er Foundation executive and others associated with the university .
California’s Guaranteed Income Programs: Selected Individuals Will Receive Monthly Payouts of $600-$1,200
In Los Angeles, California’s Department of Social Services announced on Monday that seven guaranteed income programs will receive funds totaling more than $25 million. Around California, the programs of the state-funded pilot will serve and provide to approx 1,975 residents. They will be provided with monthly payments starting from $600-$1,200 per month. The duration and period are 12-18 months, as stated by the CDSS.
What’s the deal with COVID-19, flu, RSV and everything in between?
LOS ANGELES — The LA County Department of Public Health is once again strongly recommending the public to mask indoors. The recommendation comes in response to a jump in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. It’s a situation many have expected and dreaded… that as the weather grows colder and people...
Los Angeles County Woman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Multimillion-Dollar Fraud Targeting Investors in Coachella Valley Development
November 25, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A San Gabriel Valley woman was sentenced on Monday to 240 months in federal prison for causing tens of millions of dollars in losses to. investors who provided funds intended for a hotel and condominium complex in the Coachella Valley, and then using the money to finance her lavish lifestyle.
O.C. pharmacist convicted of role in $11M fraud scheme
A licensed Orange County pharmacist faces sentencing in April for her role in a health care fraud scheme that authorities said bilked the U.S. military’s health care plan out of more than $11 million, prosecutors announced today.
Edison cuts power to more than 4,200 Riverside County customers
Southern California Edison shut off power to 4,256 customers in Riverside County due to high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity. The community of Homeland and an unincorporated area of Riverside County are without power due to Edison’s Public Safety Power Shutoff. An additional 166 power shutoffs remain scheduled countywide, according to Southern California Edison website.
‘We Did It!’ Street Vendors Across L.A. County Celebrate a Hard-Fought Victory
It was standing room only in Mariachi Plaza on Sept. 30 as more than 200 street vendors wept and embraced each other while they celebrated the passage of SB 972 with music, dancers and food cooked by vendors from across Los Angeles. Typically, it’s vendors’ umbrellas that paint Los Angeles...
Girl, 16, Reported Missing from South Los Angeles Area is Found
A16-year-old girl who went missing from the South Los Angeles area has been found, authorities said Monday.
Power shutoffs reported in several Riverside County communities
Southern California Edison shut off power to 5,872 customers in Riverside County on Thanksgiving Day due to a high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity.
Motorcycle passenger killed in Palmdale area crash
PALMDALE – A female passenger on a motorcycle died Saturday morning when the bike collided with a vehicle in the Palmdale area, authorities said. The fatal collision happened around 10:46 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, on Avenue O west of 130th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
Missing SLO County woman found in Riverside County
A 22-year-old woman reported missing from Arroyo Grande earlier this week was found safe in Riverside County. After a citizen reported seeing her, deputies spoke with Ysabel Moriarty Puig and determined she was safe. On Monday, Moriarty Puig’s mother reported her missing. The last time she saw her daughter was...
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
