Tempe, AZ

AZFamily

Speak of the Devils Podcast: Kenny Dillingham hired as ASU's new head coach

(3TV/CBS 5) -- The new era of Arizona State football is here, as Kenny Dillingham returns home to take the reins of the Sun Devil program. We discuss the hiring and the challenges ahead, plus we break down the next steps with Hod Rabino of DevilsDigest.com (55:07). Stay tuned after the episode for the full audio of Dillingham’s introductory press conference.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Ten takeaways from Kenny Dillingham ASU introduction

Arizona State introduced Kenny Dillingham as the youngest Power 5 football coach in the country and the first graduate of the school to serve in the position. The 32-year-old Scottsdale native who served as an offensive graduate assistant on Todd Graham's staff in 2014 and 2015 before going with then-offensive coordinator Mike Norvell to Memphis, returned to Tempe after subsequent stops at Auburn, Florida State, and most recently, as Oregon's first-year offensive coordinator.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

ASU alum Kenny Dillingham to lead school as youngest Power 5 head coach

Scottsdale native and Arizona State alumnus Kenny Dillingham is expected to leave his job as Oregon's offensive coordinator to become ASU's next head football coach, with an official announcement anticipated to come no later than Sunday, two people familiar with the development told Sun Devil Source. Dillingham, 32, would become...
TEMPE, AZ
thesundevils.com

Season Ends With Five-Set Loss To Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. – Sun Devil Volleyball came up short in the rivalry match against Arizona in five sets (23-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-11) at Desert Financial Arena on Saturday in the last match of the season. Notable Stats. Arizona State (13-19, 7-13 Pac-12) split the season series with Arizona...
TEMPE, AZ
High School Football PRO

Phoenix, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Queen Creek High School football team will have a game with Pinnacle High School on November 25, 2022, 18:00:00.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
Alcorn State Sports

Men's Hoops Falls at Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. – Dekedran Thorn scored 19 points and Dominic Brewton added 11 as Alcorn fell to Arizona State, 76-54 in nonconference men's basketball action Sunday evening inside the Desert Financial Arena. After Arizona State (6-1) jumped out to a quick 8-5 lead in the opening minutes, Dominic Brewton...
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

'Enchant' in Scottsdale offers one-of-a-kind holiday experience

A new holiday display is open in Scottsdale. It's called Enchant and it's a Hallmark-sponsored event that features millions of Christmas lights. The event is held at nine locations across the country and this is the first time it's in Arizona. FOX 10's Irene Snyder checked it.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Christina Victoria Craft on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town

A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
TEMPE, AZ

