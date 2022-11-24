Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AZFamily
Speak of the Devils Podcast: Kenny Dillingham hired as ASU’s new head coach
(3TV/CBS 5) -- The new era of Arizona State football is here, as Kenny Dillingham returns home to take the reins of the Sun Devil program. We discuss the hiring and the challenges ahead, plus we break down the next steps with Hod Rabino of DevilsDigest.com (55:07). Stay tuned after the episode for the full audio of Dillingham’s introductory press conference.
Ten takeaways from Kenny Dillingham ASU introduction
Arizona State introduced Kenny Dillingham as the youngest Power 5 football coach in the country and the first graduate of the school to serve in the position. The 32-year-old Scottsdale native who served as an offensive graduate assistant on Todd Graham's staff in 2014 and 2015 before going with then-offensive coordinator Mike Norvell to Memphis, returned to Tempe after subsequent stops at Auburn, Florida State, and most recently, as Oregon's first-year offensive coordinator.
azdesertswarm.com
That was a nice season for Arizona football, but next year must be even better
By any reasonable metric, this season was a success. Arizona went 5-7, with a 3-6 mark in the Pac-12. Three of their wins came against teams that finished with winning records – with one of them over a highly-ranked UCLA – and beat rival Arizona State. Consider the...
Notebook: Aguano, ASU players consider future following Territorial Cup loss
In its long history, Arizona State had never lost nine games in a season, nor had it ever finished with just three wins in a 12-game season. On top of that, it hadn’t lost the Territorial Cup since 2016. All of that changed Friday afternoon in Tucson. The Sun...
RECAP: ASU recovers from sluggish start to secure third straight blowout
TEMPE — In its final tune-up game before Pac-12 play, a streaking Arizona State squad took the court against Alcorn State while head coach Bobby Hurley again withheld star sophomore Marcus Bagley — dressed and healthy — from action. It was ASU’s fifth straight outing without him,...
fox10phoenix.com
'Heartwarming': Arizona seniors surprised with holiday gifts from the community
A Christmas gift is so much more than just a toy or gadget. It says someone cares about you and is thinking about you. That's why a Phoenix-area group wants to make sure the seniors and elderly in our community aren't forgotten. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more.
ASU alum Kenny Dillingham to lead school as youngest Power 5 head coach
Scottsdale native and Arizona State alumnus Kenny Dillingham is expected to leave his job as Oregon's offensive coordinator to become ASU's next head football coach, with an official announcement anticipated to come no later than Sunday, two people familiar with the development told Sun Devil Source. Dillingham, 32, would become...
fox10phoenix.com
Vigil held for beloved Phoenix guest teacher, coach who was gunned down
The shooting reportedly happened on a sidewalk outside a restaurant north of 12th Street and Bethany Home Road just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 25. The victim, identified 30-year-old David Denogean, was taken to the hospital where he later died.
CBS Sports Network broadcasters apologize after on-air insults of Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler
Wichita State claimed victory during the November 21st game, with a score of 55-43 over Grand Canyon University. The team’s victory quickly became overshadowed by CBS Sports Network broadcasters Chris Walker and Chick Hernandez’s remarks concerning the Shockers’ forward, senior Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler. During the WSU and...
thesundevils.com
Season Ends With Five-Set Loss To Arizona
TEMPE, Ariz. – Sun Devil Volleyball came up short in the rivalry match against Arizona in five sets (23-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-11) at Desert Financial Arena on Saturday in the last match of the season. Notable Stats. Arizona State (13-19, 7-13 Pac-12) split the season series with Arizona...
Phoenix, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Queen Creek High School football team will have a game with Pinnacle High School on November 25, 2022, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Alcorn State Sports
Men’s Hoops Falls at Arizona State
TEMPE, Ariz. – Dekedran Thorn scored 19 points and Dominic Brewton added 11 as Alcorn fell to Arizona State, 76-54 in nonconference men's basketball action Sunday evening inside the Desert Financial Arena. After Arizona State (6-1) jumped out to a quick 8-5 lead in the opening minutes, Dominic Brewton...
KGUN 9
Camelback HS teacher and coach shot, killed outside Phoenix business near 12th Street and Maryland
PHOENIX — A Camelback High School teacher and track coach has died after being shot outside a Phoenix business Friday. At about 6 p.m. Friday, Phoenix police were called to 12th Street and Maryland Avenue for reports of a shooting. Police later identified the man as 30-year-old, David Denogean.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix teacher, coach shot and killed outside of restaurant, no arrests made
An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in Phoenix, according to police. A Phoenix school district says the victim was a guest teacher and coach.
fox10phoenix.com
'Enchant' in Scottsdale offers one-of-a-kind holiday experience
A new holiday display is open in Scottsdale. It's called Enchant and it's a Hallmark-sponsored event that features millions of Christmas lights. The event is held at nine locations across the country and this is the first time it's in Arizona. FOX 10's Irene Snyder checked it.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Christina Victoria Craft on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
fox10phoenix.com
Love in the aisle: Arizona couple gets married at grocery store where they first met
PHOENIX - People often talk of "match made in heaven," but in this particular case involving an Arizona couple, it's a match made in a grocery store. For 78-year-old Dennis Delgado and 72-year-old Brenda Williams, their love story began at the condiment aisle at a Fry's store in Casa Grande on Aug. 3, 2021.
AZFamily
Phoenix doctors see increase in emergency gallbladder surgeries on Thanksgiving
Doctors warn of tripledemic after first pediatric flu death of the Arizona 2022 season. Doctors are sounding the alarm about a trio of viruses affecting kids after Arizona's first pediatric flu death. Creating healthy food habits around the holidays. Updated: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:43 AM MST. |. How can...
fox10phoenix.com
Best bull riders in the US gather at Queen Creek for Xtreme Bulls event
Some of the best bull riders in the U.S. will gather at the Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Center in Queen Creek for the Queen Creek Xtreme Bulls event. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town
A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
Comments / 0