New York City, NY

pix11.com

Setting holiday gift expectations for kids

Cash is tight and Santa may not be able to deliver everything this year. Psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere has advice for parents who want to make sure their kids have a happy holiday. Setting holiday gift expectations for kids. Cash is tight and Santa may not be able to deliver...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Christmas comes alive with poinsettias at NJ greenhouse

In a sea of red, with patches of white and green, one Hunterdon County greenhouse is looking like Christmas. Christmas comes alive with poinsettias at NJ greenhouse. In a sea of red, with patches of white and green, one Hunterdon County greenhouse is looking like Christmas. USA v Iran, 2022...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
pix11.com

Customers work to save East Village candy store

Fried Oreos, french fries and egg creams have made Ray’s Candy Store a popular destination in the city, but it's owner Ray Alvarez who makes it a New York institution. Fried Oreos, french fries and egg creams have made Ray’s Candy Store a popular destination in the city, but it's owner Ray Alvarez who makes it a New York institution.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Small Business Saturday takes over NYC Thanksgiving weekend

While it seems like Black Friday and Cyber Monday get all the attention, nestled in between is Small Business Saturday. This day encourages consumers to patronize the shops in their neighborhood. Small Business Saturday takes over NYC Thanksgiving …. While it seems like Black Friday and Cyber Monday get all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Casino plan under discussion for Coney Island

A developer wants to bring a casino to Coney Island saying a Brooklyn casino would spark local economic development and add jobs to the area. A developer wants to bring a casino to Coney Island saying a Brooklyn casino would spark local economic development and add jobs to the area.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

NYC nutrition coach offers tips on sleep supplements

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Do you struggle to get a good night’s sleep?. Adults need at least seven hours of sleep a night, according to the CDC, but one in three people is not meeting that standard. Peter Felix, a nutrition coach with Life Time Fitness in NoHo, joined New York Living on Monday to chat about different supplements that can help with sleep.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Black Friday shoppers flock to American Dream mall in New Jersey

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Shoppers across New Jersey are on the hunt for bargain deals this Black Friday. PIX11’s Kiran Dhillon was at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, where shoppers lined up early Friday morning before the doors opened to kick off the holiday shopping season. She chatted with Paul Ghermezian, a board […]
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
wbgo.org

Fifth Avenue To Open To Pedestrians Three Sundays During Holiday Season

For the first time, New York City will be opening up the iconic Fifth Avenue to pedestrians to encourage holiday shopping at local businesses. The city will transform Fifth Avenue into an open street for pedestrians for 11 blocks on three Sunday afternoons in December. Madelyn Wils is with the Fifth Avenue Association.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Lottery ticket worth more than $18,000 sold in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A lottery player in Brooklyn won big on Saturday. A Take 5 ticket worth $18,558.50 was sold at Kevin’s Liquor, located at 2216 Pitkin Avenue, for Saturday’s evening drawing. Another winning ticket was sold at Tops Markets #262 in Angola. Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Weed is legal in NY: Here’s a list of dispensaries, including 2 on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this week, New York state announced the first round of individuals, business and nonprofits to receive marijuana retail dispensary licenses. Twenty-eight individuals and businesses and eight nonprofits were designated Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses by the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), including two businesses on Staten Island, for a total of 36 licenses statewide. Thirteen licenses were granted to New York City-based businesses or nonprofits.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Shore News Network

Man holds razor blade to woman’s neck, forcing her to pause movie on flight from JFK Airport

NEW YORK, NY – The flight from New York City to Utah was anything but the friendly skies when a male passenger held a straight razor to the neck of a woman sitting next to him. According to officials, after departing from JFK International Airport, Merrill Fackrell, 41, pulled a straight razor and held it near a woman’s throat seated next to him. Initial reports claim Fackrell demanded the woman pause her in-flight movie. It is not known how he got the razor on board or what caused him to act violently during the flight, but he was taken into The post Man holds razor blade to woman’s neck, forcing her to pause movie on flight from JFK Airport appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

