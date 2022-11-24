ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

At least a dozen porta potties damaged in Salinas fire

By Ricardo Tovar
 4 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Usually, an accident in the bathroom wouldn't be a firefighter's responsibility. Fortunately, Salinas Fire handled a fire that stunk for a local business.

Firefighters responded to a fire that ran through more porta potties than a national chili convention. More than 12 were damaged due to the fire.

The fire was reported at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday on Spring Street in a lot used by Tom's Site Services.

The fire was contained, but workers might have to cross the street during breaks.

