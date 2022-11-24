Read full article on original website
WBKO
Cloudy Monday before storms arrive Tuesday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Monday! It’s a quiet start to the work week. Clouds will stay in our area through much of the morning and afternoon with seasonable temperatures expected later. You don’t have to worry about rain today, but a frontal boundary will change that as...
WBKO
More rain on the way!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Sunday rain showers are quickly moving out of the area bringing mostly cloudy skies into Monday morning. Monday will be pleasant with cloudy and dry conditions. High temperature on Monday in the mid-50s. Our next system will arrive Tuesday evening bringing a marginal risk for severe weather.
WBKO
A few severe storms possible late Tuesday night
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been quite some time since we’ve dealt with severe storms in South-Central KY. There is potential for some strong-to-possibly-severe thunderstorms Tuesday night, however. A “First Alert Weather Day” has been declared for late Tuesday night into the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday....
WBKO
Wind and Rain Arrive Saturday Night!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Black Friday started with clouds but finished with sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures. Saturday looks mild and dry before a storm system arrives Saturday night with rain, a few thunderstorms, and gusty winds!. We stay mild into the remainder of the holiday weekend, but a...
WBKO
VIDEO: Horse Cave Christmas Parade to be held Dec. 3
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Horse Cave Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, December 3, at 10 a.m. at the Historic Downtown of Horse Cave. “We have a National Register of Historic Places commercial district and little shops across the street,” Sandra Wilson, the Executive Director of Horse Cave/Hart County tourism said, “It’s kind of like an old movie that you walk in, Santa will be there. And all the fun things in a parade with the music and the bands and the floats and things like that.”
WBKO
WCPS holds coat drive for Eastern Kentucky flood victims
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools is holding a coat drive for students affected by the Eastern Kentucky floods in July. Along with the Kentucky Association of School Administrators, the district will collect new winter coats, hoodies, gloves and hats. The county’s Board of Education is accepting...
WBKO
UDATE: Missing Leitchfield teen found
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - Police say 14-year-old Katie Reed has been located. Police in Leitchfield are searching for a teen reported missing Monday morning. According to the Leitchfield Police Department, 14-year-old Katie Reed was last seen at her home on Salt River Road. She’s believed to have left her home sometime during the overnight hours on foot.
WBKO
WCSO: One man is dead after Friday afternoon single vehicle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Few details at this time in a single-vehicle rollover accident that killed one man. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the off-road injury accident occurred around 3:21 pm on Friday, November 25, 2022. The accident happened near the 1000 block of Hayes Road...
WBKO
Local premature baby spends several days in NICU following RSV diagnosis
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green baby is back home following a few days’ stay in the NICU after contracting the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. It all started on September 23, when Brooke Martin said she looked down at her six-week-old son, Hakeem Martin, who was born prematurely at 29 weeks, and saw that his lips were turning purple.
WBKO
Boyce Community Center hosting annual Christmas parade Dec. 4
ALVATON, Ky. (WBKO) - The Boyce Community Center will host their annual Christmas parade Wednesday Dec. 4. The entry fee is one new unopened toy donation to benefit “Toys for Tots.”. The parade line-up begins at 1 p.m. and it will roll at 2:30 p.m. For more information on...
WBKO
Sports Connection 11-27-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green advances to the 5A State Championship game after beating Southwestern 47-20. Kaden Gaylord-Day and Brian Webb break down their road to the championship. Later we talk to Greenwood Girl’s Basketball head coach Zach Simpson followed by Barren County Boy’s Basketball head coach Warren Cunningham.
wnky.com
Window shoppers turn decor gawkers with downtown decorating contest
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Downtown Bowling Green is getting into the holiday spirit this weekend. Local businesses are gearing up for the holiday season with a window decorating contest. “The idea behind the new window decorating contest was actually given to us by one of the downtown retailers when...
rewind943.com
If You’re headed out of Clarksville, Fort Campbell or Hoptown for Thanksgiving, DO THIS.
I read this somewhere and it’s brilliant. Take a picture of your stove/oven turned off so you don’t get down the road and worry you left it on! I’ve done this and it is such a relief. ignore my dirty stove but here are my pictures to...
wnky.com
WCSO: 1 dead in Warren County vehicle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man has died following a vehicle accident in Bowling Green. On Nov. 25 around 3:21 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road injury accident near the 1000 block of Hayes Road. Authorities say upon arrival, they learned a male passenger...
WBKO
Bowling Green man arrested after death investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested after a death investigation on Bellevue Avenue. Larry Sutton, 64, was charged with murder-domestic violence Monday morning. Around 7 a.m., Sutton entered the lobby of the Bowling Green Police Department covered in blood and told officers he had...
wnky.com
Teresa’s Restaurant continues Thanksgiving tradition of giving back
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One local restaurant is contributing to the holiday spirit today. Teresa’s Restaurant is a family-owned and operated establishment here in Bowling Green. The restaurant has been around for close to 30 years but with different owners. Located on Gordon Avenue, they have been giving...
Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky fined $3,500 for eligibility issue regarding Dontaie Allen
Kentucky, and more particularly Kentucky mens basketball, was fined $3,500 due to an eligibility issue that came out surrounding Dontaie Allen. Allen played in Lexington for two seasons before transferring to Western Kentucky last offseason. He is a redshirt junior. News broke earlier this week that Allen was being kept...
whopam.com
One injured in accident on US 79
A car versus tractor accident Saturday night in Todd County injured one person. It happened about 6 p.m. and the Todd County Sheriff’s Office says 85-year old Franklin Bradshaw of Russellville was southbound on US 79 when he rear-ended a tractor operated by 54-year old John Mast of Allensville.
WBKO
BGPD investigating bank robbery, searching for suspect underway
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green police are investigating a bank robbery off Campbell Lane. The robbery happened at Limestone Bank at 751 Campbell Lane. Police said the man entered the bank and passed a note demanding cash. He left the area and headed in an unknown direction. “We...
WBKO
Leitchfield woman charged with manslaughter after deadly ATV crash
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Leitchfield woman has been charged with manslaughter after a deadly ATV crash in Warren County Friday night. According to court records, police arrived at a crash on Hayes Road in Bowling Green on Friday, Nov. 25. EMS attempted to provide medical care to a...
