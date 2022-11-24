Read full article on original website
World Cup Champions Curse Is No Match for Mbappe, France
If ever a team were going to be susceptible to the troubling trend plaguing defending World Cup champions, it’d be France. But this group and its star are different.
BBC
Deadly landslide tears through Italian island of Ischia
A number of people are feared to have been killed after a mudslide triggered by heavy rains swept away homes on the island of Ischia, near Naples. The torrent of mud and debris dislodged trees, engulfed buildings and dragged cars into the sea as it reached the coast early on Saturday.
BBC
Ex-'street general' Charles Blé Goudé returns to Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast politician Charles Blé Goudé, once seen as a divisive figure, has flown home after being acquitted by the International Criminal Court. His charisma and fiery rhetoric led to his nickname "street general". But as a key ally of former President Laurent Gbagbo he was accused of...
BBC
Cotopaxi: Plume of gas rises from Ecuador volcano
Ecuador's Cotopaxi volcano has been emitting a plume of gas and vapour which over the weekend reached a height of 1.8km (1.1 miles) above its crater. Ash from the volcano has fallen south of the capital, Quito, and in surrounding valleys, according to the Ecuadoran Geophysical Institute. The volcano has...
Freezing Ukraine gradually restores power after Russian strikes on grid
KYIV, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Ukrainian authorities on Friday gradually restored power, aided by the reconnection of the country's four nuclear plants, but millions of people were still in the dark after the most devastating Russian air strikes of the war.
Qatar reviewing London investments after TfL bans its adverts – report
Ban linked to World Cup hosts’ human rights record taken as message ‘Qatari business not welcome in London’, source tells FT
BBC
Italy landslide: Five bodies found as rescue work continues
Heartbreaking accounts are emerging of the last moments of victims of a powerful landslide that tore across the Italian island of Ischia on Saturday. The father of one woman in her 30s told how she phoned him for help as earth began breaking on the hill above her, but that he was unable to save her.
BBC
Operation Desert Light: Europol take down massive cocaine 'super cartel'
A drug "super cartel" that controlled about a third of Europe's cocaine supply has been dismantled, police have announced. Dubbed Operation Desert Light, 49 people were arrested across six European countries, the EU's police agency, Europol, said. They included a British national, who is suspected of heading the operation. More...
Croatia downs Canada 4-1 at World Cup on Kramaric's 2 goals
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — A bit of trash talk meant to inspire Canada instead motivated Croatia. Canada coach John Herdman had tried to boost his team following a loss to Belgium to open the team’s first World Cup appearance in 36 years — using colorful language that Croatia took exception to. The 2018 runners-up responded on Sunday with a 4-1 victory over the Canadians, who were eliminated after two matches in Qatar. “I have to say thank you to the head coach of Canada for the motivation,” said Andrej Kramaric, who scored two goals on Sunday.
BBC
1922: The lasting legacy of Irish Civil War executions
In October 1921 a young Irish independence leader posed for photos on his wedding day with his bride and his best man. Just over a year later, in December 1922, Kevin O'Higgins signed the execution order that condemned his best man to death. Rory O'Connor was executed by firing squad.
BBC
Rishi Sunak: Golden era of UK-China relations is over
Rishi Sunak has said the so-called "golden era" of relations with China is over, as he vowed to "evolve" the UK's stance towards the country. In his first foreign policy speech, the PM said the closer economic ties of the previous decade had been "naïve". He said the UK...
BBC
Tory MPs urge PM to change law to ease migrant crisis
More than 50 Tory MPs have urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to alter "quirks" in modern slavery laws to make it easier to send some migrants home. The letter, arranged by former Brexit Secretary David Davis, demands those travelling from "safe countries", such as Albania, be returned more quickly. The...
BBC
China protests: Authorities fight losing battle against zero-Covid
China's strategy for tackling Covid feels frozen in time. The country was the first to introduce lockdowns in Wuhan city, the place the virus emerged, nearly three years ago. A lockdown of the entire province of Hubei swiftly followed. But now the rest of the world has moved on while...
Casemiro Scores World Cup Wondergoal To Send Brazil Through To Last 16 As Legends Watch On
Kaka, Cafu, Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos and Neymar were among the Brazil legends in the crowd at Stadium 974.
NBC Sports
VAR Review Wipes Out Moroccan Goal Vs. Belgium
Belgium was able to breathe a heavy sigh of relief heading into halftime against Morocco. With first-half stoppage time winding down, Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech hit a free kick past Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to put the game at 1-0. However, technology came to the aid of the No. 2 team in FIFA’s rankings and wiped the goal off the board.
BBC
Netanyahu signs Israel coalition deal with anti-LGBT Noam party
Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party has signed a deal to give an Israeli government post to an openly homophobic ultra-nationalist party leader. It is the latest development set to give far-right parties unprecedented power within Israel's ruling coalition. Avi Maoz will be a deputy minister and run a "Jewish identity" authority.
BBC
China protests: Dramatic photos from across the country
Protesters have taken to the streets across China to rally against enduring Covid restrictions. Millions of people have been living under lockdowns, mass testing regimes and enforced isolation as part of China's zero-Covid policy for the past three years. But a wave of protests now presents President Xi Jinping with...
BBC
Diphtheria: Migrants with symptoms to be isolated
Migrants with symptoms of diphtheria are to be put into isolation, as cases of the disease rise, ministers say. Those showing signs of infection will be separated for a "short period" at the Manston processing centre in Kent, or at a "designated isolation centre" while they are treated. The decision...
SB Nation
Konaté and France Secure World Cup Advancement while England Struggle
After playing a key role in France’s game one victory over Australia at the World Cup, Ibrahima Konaté made way for Raphaël Varane against Denmark on Saturday but was introduced in the second half and was on the pitch for France’s second goal in a 2-1 win.
BBC
Camilla scraps ladies-in-waiting in modernising move
Camilla, the Queen Consort, is ending the tradition of having ladies-in-waiting, but instead will be helped by "Queen's companions". As well as modernising the title, the six women assistants will be less regularly in attendance than the previous role required. The honorary positions involve helping the Queen Consort at public...
