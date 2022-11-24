Read full article on original website
Redondo Beach Woman’s Club marks building’s hundredth anniversary
The Woman’s Club of Redondo Beach this fall celebrated the 100th anniversary of its building, an “Arts & Crafts” style meeting hall on South Broadway across from the fire station. A 1920s-themed gala marked the occasion Oct. 22. “The Great War had ended; the war to end...
Antelope Valley Press
Snow is coming to Valley: County plans parks parties
SUN VILLAGE — The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation Parks After Dark programs will bring holiday cheer and 40 to 80 tons of snow to transform 34 LA County parks, including Jackie Robinson Park and Stephen Sorensen Park, into winter wonderlands during December. A “mega snow”...
spectrumnews1.com
Hollywood Christmas Parade set for Sunday
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The 90th edition of the Hollywood Christmas Parade will move through the streets of Tinseltown Sunday, another sign the holiday season has arrived. Actor Danny Trejo will serve as grand marshal of the parade, which kicks off at 6 p.m. from Hollywood Boulevard at Orange Street, turns east on Hollywood Boulevard to Vine Street, south on Vine to Sunset Boulevard and finally west on Sunset, returning to Orange Street.
Moxy Hotel to Debut in Downtown LA; Feature 13 Restaurants, Bars, and Clubs
The Marriot-owned millennial-geared hotel will open early next year and bring with it two handfuls of food & booze-focused concepts
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [11-26-2022]
Now that the Thanksgiving gluttony has ended (leftovers not withstanding) it’s time to get on your feet and get moving. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (November 26) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Whatever you decide on, ,make it a a good one!
theregistrysocal.com
Los Angeles Area Designer Places 29-Unit Multifamily Portfolio on Market for Combined $32.28MM
More residential properties are being added to the market in Los Angeles. The Golden Era Collection, a four-property multifamily portfolio consisting of 29 units has recently been placed up for sale. According to marketing information from Compass, the properties can be purchased individually or for a combined price of $32.28 million.
Winter Fest OC returns to Costa Mesa
Holiday magic returns to Costa Mesa on Friday for the first time in three years.Visit the winter wonderland at the Southland's largest winter festival, held at the OC Fair & Event Center from Nov. 25 to Jan. 1, 2023.For more information, visit the Winter Fest OC website.
nomadlawyer.org
Costa Mesa: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Costa Mesa, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Costa Mesa California. Located in Orange County, Costa Mesa has a variety of fun things to do. It is located between Los Angeles and San Diego. In addition to a variety of beach towns, Costa Mesa is home to many parks, restaurants and cultural attractions.
easyreadernews.com
Around and About December 2022 Peninsula
The Palos Verdes Assembly volunteers recognized their 2022-2023 Patronesses at the Harlyne J. Norris Pavillion on September 11. Our 40 Patronesses serve throughout the duration of their children’s memberships, said Assembly publicity chair Heather ElkinPatroness. Patronesses volunteer their time to help with community events, and the annual Presentation Ball, typically held the first Saturday in May at The Biltmore in Los Angeles.
Best Things To Do This Thanksgiving Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 25 - 27
Celebrate the holiday season on Holiday Road or at the Lighting of the Bay. Watch The Nutcracker — performed by puppets. Catch The Three Stooges on the big screen. Add to your vinyl collection with Record Store Day’s Black Friday releases.
Local history: The story of Long Beach’s ‘bridge to nowhere’
For three and a half years, there were no roads leading to the J.H. Davies Bridge. Mocking headlines ensued: including “Million-Dollar Seagull Roost Gathers Guano.” The post Local history: The story of Long Beach’s ‘bridge to nowhere’ appeared first on Long Beach Post.
oc-breeze.com
Pedestrian crossing against red light killed on Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach
On Nov. 21, 2022 at approximately 9:32 p.m., officers were flagged down in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Orange Avenue regarding a traffic collision, which resulted in the death of an adult male pedestrian. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male pedestrian with who had...
oc-breeze.com
Huntington Beach Police Department urges everyone to plan ahead this holiday season: be safe and drive sober!
Millions of people will be traveling to visit friends and family over the holidays. The Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) encourages everyone to celebrate safely and have a holiday game plan that includes a designated sober driver. During the pre-Christmas and New Year’s holiday season, November 28, 2022, through December...
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving night
An online survey of the 10 malls listed below shows that only one mall in the greater Los Angeles area is open on Thanksgiving—and that’s the Citadel in Commerce off the 5 freeway near Telegraph Road.
Evan Funke to Open New Italian Eatery in Beverly Hills
The mind behind LA’s Felix and Mother Wolf has plans to soon open an eponymous Italian joint
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Long Beach, CA
Long Beach, California, is virtually on everyone's travel bucket list. There are dozens of reasons to spend your weekend or short vacation in this gorgeous California coastal city. Located in Los Angeles County, Long Beach is renowned for its long stretch of white sand beaches and lively neighborhood full of...
kclu.org
Active shooter threat made in Los Angeles disrupts South Coast university classes
A South Coast university is holding virtual classes Monday as the result of a threat over the holiday weekend. Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks has cancelled many of its in-person events, and most university employees are working remotely. On Saturday, someone found a note at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum...
Travel rush underway at LAX as 215,000 people expected to pass through airport
Sunday is expected to be among the busiest travel days of the year at the Los Angeles International Airport. LAX officials said they expect 215,000 travelers to pass through the airport as they return from their Thanksgiving breaks. "It's definitely very busy," said Sydney Ruse, a traveler at LAX. "I'm just hoping to make it to my terminal."In addition, there were hundreds of delays and flight cancellations across the nation, especially on the East Coast which was experiencing extreme weather. Some 350 flights were believed to be impacted.
pasadenanow.com
Burglars Ruin Thanksgiving for Local Family
Pasadena police said burglars stole a substantial amount of property Thanksgiving evening shortly before 8 p.m. from family not home at the time of the break-in. Pasadena police Lt. Rudy Lemos said the family found the windows of the rear door of their home in the 1100 block of Arden Road smashed in and reported seeing two men carrying what appeared to pillowcases filled with stolen items.
Fire Damages Two-Story Residential Structure in Irvine, Eight Displaced
Fire Sunday damaged a two-story multi-family residential structure in Irvine.
