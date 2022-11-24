ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermosa Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Antelope Valley Press

Snow is coming to Valley: County plans parks parties

SUN VILLAGE — The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation Parks After Dark programs will bring holiday cheer and 40 to 80 tons of snow to transform 34 LA County parks, including Jackie Robinson Park and Stephen Sorensen Park, into winter wonderlands during December. A “mega snow”...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Hollywood Christmas Parade set for Sunday

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The 90th edition of the Hollywood Christmas Parade will move through the streets of Tinseltown Sunday, another sign the holiday season has arrived. Actor Danny Trejo will serve as grand marshal of the parade, which kicks off at 6 p.m. from Hollywood Boulevard at Orange Street, turns east on Hollywood Boulevard to Vine Street, south on Vine to Sunset Boulevard and finally west on Sunset, returning to Orange Street.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [11-26-2022]

Now that the Thanksgiving gluttony has ended (leftovers not withstanding) it’s time to get on your feet and get moving. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (November 26) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Whatever you decide on, ,make it a a good one!
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Winter Fest OC returns to Costa Mesa

Holiday magic returns to Costa Mesa on Friday for the first time in three years.Visit the winter wonderland at the Southland's largest winter festival, held at the OC Fair & Event Center from Nov. 25 to Jan. 1, 2023.For more information, visit the Winter Fest OC website.
COSTA MESA, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Costa Mesa: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Costa Mesa, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Costa Mesa California. Located in Orange County, Costa Mesa has a variety of fun things to do. It is located between Los Angeles and San Diego. In addition to a variety of beach towns, Costa Mesa is home to many parks, restaurants and cultural attractions.
COSTA MESA, CA
easyreadernews.com

Around and About December 2022 Peninsula

The Palos Verdes Assembly volunteers recognized their 2022-2023 Patronesses at the Harlyne J. Norris Pavillion on September 11. Our 40 Patronesses serve throughout the duration of their children’s memberships, said Assembly publicity chair Heather ElkinPatroness. Patronesses volunteer their time to help with community events, and the annual Presentation Ball, typically held the first Saturday in May at The Biltmore in Los Angeles.
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Long Beach, CA

Long Beach, California, is virtually on everyone's travel bucket list. There are dozens of reasons to spend your weekend or short vacation in this gorgeous California coastal city. Located in Los Angeles County, Long Beach is renowned for its long stretch of white sand beaches and lively neighborhood full of...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Travel rush underway at LAX as 215,000 people expected to pass through airport

Sunday is expected to be among the busiest travel days of the year at the Los Angeles International Airport. LAX officials said they expect 215,000 travelers to pass through the airport as they return from their Thanksgiving breaks. "It's definitely very busy," said Sydney Ruse, a traveler at LAX. "I'm just hoping to make it to my terminal."In addition, there were hundreds of delays and flight cancellations across the nation, especially on the East Coast which was experiencing extreme weather. Some 350 flights were believed to be impacted.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Burglars Ruin Thanksgiving for Local Family

Pasadena police said burglars stole a substantial amount of property Thanksgiving evening shortly before 8 p.m. from family not home at the time of the break-in. Pasadena police Lt. Rudy Lemos said the family found the windows of the rear door of their home in the 1100 block of Arden Road smashed in and reported seeing two men carrying what appeared to pillowcases filled with stolen items.
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy