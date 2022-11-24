Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Wonders: Trawick’s Christmas in the Woodlands
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - For the last 25 years, the Trawicks have been lighting up the night in Enterprise. The Trawick’s Christmas in the Woodlands drive-thru light display is back up and running for another year and is known to bring in a large crowd. “Annually we see anywhere...
wdhn.com
A Samson preacher holds Thanksgiving Dinner for the less fortunate
SAMSON, ALA. (WDHN)— In western Geneva County, a holiday tradition continues in helping the less fortunate. Samson Pastor James Ruttlen purchased the food for the fourth straight year, prepared it, and helped dish it out to the community. The pastor was recently the reappointed chairman of the Geneva County...
luvernejournal.com
Distinguished Young Woman Emily Morgan prepares Highland Home School kindergarteners to attend Farm-City Day
Crenshaw County kindergarteners enjoy an annual Farm-City Tour each year around Thanksgiving as part of the national observance of Farm-City Week. For 2022’s version of the event, the youngsters received a special treat — a personal visit from Crenshaw County’s 2023 Distinguished Young Woman, Emily Morgan. Morgan,...
wdhn.com
Next storm system expected to move in mid-week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be pleasant, with sunshine and a few high clouds filling the skies. High temperatures will be around where we should be for late November in the upper 60s to low 70s. We’ll begin Tuesday near the 50-degree mark and warm solidly into the...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — This Alabama store helped men look their best for more than four decades
George Wilder owns The Locker Room, a quality men’s clothing, sportswear and shoe store with locations in Montgomery and Auburn. Wilder began his menswear career when he was a senior in high school in Columbus, Mississippi. “The truth is that I was in the store so often, that I...
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka man dies in Saturday accident
A Saturday night crash on Central Plank Road claimed the life of Alex W. Cumbie, 32, of Wetumpka. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said Cumbie’s vehicle was the only vehicle in the accident at approximately 11:25 p.m. Saturday. A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:25 p.m. Saturday,...
Alabama man killed in Thanksgiving car crash
LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A fatal car accident in Loachapoka claimed the life of one, according to the Lee County Coroner’s Office. The major crash happened in the evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 24 at Alabama Highway 14 and County Road 188. The Lee County Coroner’s Office says the crash left a 53-year-old man dead. […]
wtvy.com
Inmate shot in apparent love triangle, husband charged
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An inmate free on a work release holiday pass was fatally shot early Friday and the estranged husband of a woman with whom the victim kept company charged with Capital Murder. 41-year-old Lashawn Poke died at a home on Sunrise Drive, off Fortner Street near...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Victim identified in early morning shooting in Houston Co.
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim from Friday morning’s shooting in Houston County has been identified as Lashawn Poke, 41, of Dothan. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd says his cause of death was a gunshot wound. Sources say Poke was with a woman at the home and...
wdhn.com
Community activists hear from classmates of 14-year-old murder suspect
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Community activists are hearing from the younger generation about what they can do to put an end to gun violence. This comes one week after a 14-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed two young women. 14-year-old Vincent Oliver Jr. Is accused of killing Jasmine Bean...
fosterfollynews.net
Houston County, Alabama Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Love Triangle Shooting of Inmate on Holiday Pass on November 25, 2022
An inmate of the Houston County, Alabama Community Corrections facility was fatally shot, possibly by the estranged husband of his girlfriend, while on holiday leave on Friday, November 25, 2022. Lashawn Poke, 41, was shot and killed in Taylor, Alabama on Friday, purportedly by Brent Guilford, the suspect at this...
wtvy.com
Police: 1 stabbed in Samson, illegal immigrant arrested
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - One man is in jail and another is recovering from injuries after being stabbed Saturday night, according to Samson Police. Officials say the stabbing happened on South Bay Street in Samson. We’re told when they arrived, they found a Hispanic man who’d been stabbed in the...
WSFA
Deputies searching for missing woman last seen in Lowndesboro
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Judy Guess Rudolph, 57, was reportedly last seen around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday near County Road 29 in Lowndesboro. Authorities say she is diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. Rudolph is described as 4′8″ tall with hazel eyes, gray hair and weighing about 136 lbs.
wdhn.com
Suspect charged in early morning Houston Co. shooting
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The man who is accused of shooting and killing Lashawn Poke has been charged with Capital Murder. Brent Guilford, 35, of Dothan is accused of shooting Poke. The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. Friday morning and deputies say Guilford was taken into custody...
Scarbinsky: Trolled by Kiffin, rolled by Alabama: Auburn’s nightmare isn’t over yet
This is an opinion column. When you’ve walked in the desert as long as Auburn football has, it’s easy to mistake a mirage for an oasis and dismiss an oasis as a mirage. This is the way the 2022 Auburn football season ended on the field Saturday in enemy territory as the program’s nightmare continued.
Man dies after crashing into Dothan church
The 36-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.
Troy Messenger
Troy volleyball earns third straight postseason bid
On Nov. 27, the Troy Trojans were selected as one of the host schools for the first round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) Tournament, which begins this week. This is the third consecutive year that the Trojans earned a spot in the NIVC, also hosting last season. The...
Alabama man ejected from truck, killed when his truck overturns
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when his truck left a highway and overturned, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Mathews, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Clinton Davis Lindsey,...
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
61-year-old man killed in Montgomery shooting
An investigation is underway after a 61-year-old man was killed in Montgomery. The fatal shooting happened Tuesday night. Police on Friday identified the victim as Carlos Medrano. Officers and paramedics were dispatched about 10:30 p.m. to the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road on a report of a shooting. Sgt....
