NBC San Diego

Man Survives Stabbing Attack Near Old Town Trolley Station

A young man was brought to a San Diego hospital Monday morning after he was stabbed in San Diego's Old Town neighborhood. The victim was injured in a fight between two men, authorities reported. The 30-year-old victim had just left Old Town Transit Center and was standing at the intersection of Pacific Highway and Taylor Street when the other man, whom he did not know, approached him shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Weather Today: Windy Conditions, Chance of Light Rain

You'll want to grab a windbreaker and possibly even an umbrella just in case since gusty winds and the chance for some wet weather are taking aim for San Diego County. Cooler and windier conditions were predicted for Monday and Tuesday, forecasters said, and the county may even see light showers Monday into Tuesday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Rooftop Cinema Club Meets Winter Wonderland for Holiday-Inspired Movies

The temperature is cooling down for the winter and holiday decorations are popping up all around town. What better way is there to get in the holiday spirit than to cozy up by the fire and watch a classic winter movie? How about cozying up at the Manchester Grand Hyatt hotel rooftop in the Downtown San Diego Embarcadero and watching classic holiday flicks?
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Shot in the Head in Teralta West

A 34-year-old man is hospitalized Friday after being shot in the head in the Teralta West neighborhood of San Diego. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 6:07 p.m. to the 4200 block of Van Dyke Avenue where they learned that the victim was walking with the suspect when a witness heard a popping sound and saw the suspect walking quickly away from the scene, said Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

2 Dead After Suspected Smuggling Boat Capsizes Off Imperial Beach

Two people died and others were injured after a boat capsized off the coast of Imperial Beach early Saturday in what Border Patrol believes was a smuggling attempt. Lifeguards have blocked access to part of Seacoast Drive as multiple agencies responded to the scene. San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed two people died and three people were taken to a local hospital.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA

