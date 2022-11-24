A young man was brought to a San Diego hospital Monday morning after he was stabbed in San Diego's Old Town neighborhood. The victim was injured in a fight between two men, authorities reported. The 30-year-old victim had just left Old Town Transit Center and was standing at the intersection of Pacific Highway and Taylor Street when the other man, whom he did not know, approached him shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

