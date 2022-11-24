Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
San Diego to Release 250 Million Gallons of Water from Hodges Reservoir Into Nearby River
The city will release around 250 million gallons of water from Hodges Reservoir into the San Dieguito River over a two-day period starting Monday. The water release, using valves in Hodges Dam, will begin Monday and is intended to reduce the reservoir's elevation by around two feet to 275 feet, according to the city.
NBC San Diego
Man Survives Stabbing Attack Near Old Town Trolley Station
A young man was brought to a San Diego hospital Monday morning after he was stabbed in San Diego's Old Town neighborhood. The victim was injured in a fight between two men, authorities reported. The 30-year-old victim had just left Old Town Transit Center and was standing at the intersection of Pacific Highway and Taylor Street when the other man, whom he did not know, approached him shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Weather Today: Windy Conditions, Chance of Light Rain
You'll want to grab a windbreaker and possibly even an umbrella just in case since gusty winds and the chance for some wet weather are taking aim for San Diego County. Cooler and windier conditions were predicted for Monday and Tuesday, forecasters said, and the county may even see light showers Monday into Tuesday.
NBC San Diego
Rooftop Cinema Club Meets Winter Wonderland for Holiday-Inspired Movies
The temperature is cooling down for the winter and holiday decorations are popping up all around town. What better way is there to get in the holiday spirit than to cozy up by the fire and watch a classic winter movie? How about cozying up at the Manchester Grand Hyatt hotel rooftop in the Downtown San Diego Embarcadero and watching classic holiday flicks?
NBC San Diego
Man Sleeping in Parked Vehicle Rear-Ended By Speeding Car in Midway District
A man sleeping in the backseat of his parked vehicle suffered serious injuries when his car was rear-ended Sunday by a speeding car in the Midway District of San Diego, authorities said. At around 1:55 a.m. on the 2700 block of Kurtz Street, a woman, 36, driving a 2006 Dodge...
NBC San Diego
Mother, Adult Daughter Rammed By Pickup in Santee in Black Friday Robbery
It was supposed to be a fun mother-daughter outing. While daughter Kourtney didn’t want NBC 7 using her full name due to safety concerns, the Lakeside woman did want to share her experience to serve as a warning to other holiday shoppers. The women, who were shopping for relatives,...
NBC San Diego
Man Shot in the Head in Teralta West
A 34-year-old man is hospitalized Friday after being shot in the head in the Teralta West neighborhood of San Diego. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 6:07 p.m. to the 4200 block of Van Dyke Avenue where they learned that the victim was walking with the suspect when a witness heard a popping sound and saw the suspect walking quickly away from the scene, said Officer Robert Heims.
NBC San Diego
2 Dead After Suspected Smuggling Boat Capsizes Off Imperial Beach
Two people died and others were injured after a boat capsized off the coast of Imperial Beach early Saturday in what Border Patrol believes was a smuggling attempt. Lifeguards have blocked access to part of Seacoast Drive as multiple agencies responded to the scene. San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed two people died and three people were taken to a local hospital.
NBC San Diego
Court Upholds Death Sentence for Man Who Shot Oceanside Officer 13 Times, Killing Him
The California Supreme Court Monday upheld the death sentence for a man convicted of gunning down an Oceanside police officer nearly two decades ago. Adrian George Camacho, 47, was convicted of first-degree murder for the June 13, 2003, slaying of Officer Tony Zeppetella. According to the court's ruling, Zeppetella was...
