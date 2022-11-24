ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

‘Big Foot, The Hairy Man’ arrives at Eagle Mountain

By Dom McAndrew
 4 days ago

PORTERVILLE, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A giant carving called “Big Foot, The Hairy Man” is now in place at Eagle Mountain Casino. It was created by Bill Farmer, a self-employed woodworker and Tribal Member of the Tule River Tribe.

The carving was erected on Nov. 22. Farmer says the piece was one of the largest projects he has created.

Tribal leaders say the tradition behind the carving has been a part of the Tule River Tribe for almost 150 years. The story of “Big Foot, The Hairy Man” describes the creature as a great big giant with long shaggy hair who ate the animals that might harm people, such as bears, lions and wolves.

Some say the creature continues to roam the hills around the Tule River.

The Hairy Man carving is located near the main entrance of Eagle Mountain Casino’s new property off Highway 65 in Porterville, next to the Porterville Fair Grounds. at The new casino property is scheduled to open soon.

