ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Day before Thanksgiving: Giving back, getting ready

By Jason O. Boyd, Sarah Gray Barr, Claire Curry, Adrianna Hargrove
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LU8xV_0jLsujYq00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Wednesday is the day before Thanksgiving, and we all have a lot to be thankful for.

People in Greenville and around Eastern North Carolina were busy getting ready for the big feast. Many others were finding ways to give back to those who may not be able to take part in the big day with family or who may not be as fortunate as others.

WNCT had team coverage of the day before Thanksgiving and all the activities leading up the holiday.

=====

Greenville Police Department continues tradition

The Greenville Police Department partnered with local barbers to give back to those in need. It’s all a part of the annual Cops and Barbers Program.

This year, at least 300 families were being fed. The program has been going on since 2016 and officials say the group’s efforts help make it bigger and better for the community each time.

— Adrianna Hargrove

=====

Onslow County Outreach gives back to community

Thanksgiving Day is all about being appreciative of what you have while also giving to others. Onslow Community Outreach is giving back to its community with a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday.

Wednesday was a day of final preparations for the big day. Turkeys were in the oven and sides were being prepared. The soup kitchen serves around 200 people around Onslow County each day. They were prepping for around 650 meals to be served on Thursday.

— Claire Curry

=====

Joy Soup Kitchen continues work of feeding homeless

For decades, the Joy Community Center and Soup Kitchen has fed hundreds during the holiday season. A Thanksgiving lunch on Wednesday continued that tradition.

Joy Soup Kitchen Chairman Tom Quigley is in his fourth year serving Thanksgiving meals. He said last year, they served nearly 300 people. On Wednesday, they prepared for 350 and saw more than 100 show up in the first hour.

— Sarah Gray Barr

=====

First responders come together for meal

Community leaders came together on Wednesday to serve those who serve us. Members of Jarvis Memorial Church in Uptown Greenville helped prepare a holiday meal for first responders. The group joined other organizations to help provide food for more than 350 emergency personnel.

— Adrianna Hargrove

=====

CHEW looking for volunteers

United Way of Onslow County’s CHEW program is looking for volunteers to help pack meals for children in the community. If you’re interested in taking part in the program, watch the video below and then go here to find out more.

— Claire Curry

===

Wrapping presents, shipping them off starts soon

We haven’t even eaten the Thanksgiving turkey, and it’s time to start thinking about wrapping and shipping those Christmas presents. The US Postal Service is working hard to make sure those presents get where they are heading on time.

Nearly 30,000 additional seasonal employees have been hired to assist. There are also more than 100 new package processing machines to help.

For information on USPS shipping deadlines, click here.

For information on UPS shipping deadlines, click here.

For information on FedEx shipping deadlines, click here.

— Sarah Gray Barr

=====

Pitt Street Fun Before the Feast going on Wednesday

Pitt Street Brewing Company is hosting its fourth annual Fun Before the Feast. The event kicked off in Greenville at 2 p.m. and runs through 11 p.m. There will be live music, food and other fun.

Pitt Street Brewing is closed for Thanksgiving but reopens on Friday.

— Adrianna Hargrove

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Boxes for Bellies giving out over 900 meals for kids

A local restaurant is hoping to give back to kids in need this holiday season, but they need help from the community. Boxes for Bellies giving out over 900 meals for kids. A local restaurant is hoping to give back to kids in need this holiday season, but they need help from the community.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville Police Holiday Shopping Task Force returns

The Jacksonville Police Holiday Shopping Task Force has returned for the holiday season and will continue through Dec. 31. Jacksonville Police Holiday Shopping Task Force returns. The Jacksonville Police Holiday Shopping Task Force has returned for the holiday season and will continue through Dec. 31. Bikes For Kids Gives bikes...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Christmas tree lots gear up for busy weekends after Thanksgiving

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – According to experts, 75 to 90 percent of Christmas tree sales happen during the two weekends following Thanksgiving. At Mountain Boy Trees lot, many people were looking for their perfect tree on Sunday. Larry Cuthbertson owns Mountain Boy Trees in Greenville. He said tree sales this year have been slower. “We’re […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Motorcyclists ride to raise money for Kinston children’s home

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Close to 500 motorcyclists hit the road on Saturday for the 30th annual Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home Toy Run. Every year, bikers from all over come together and help raise money through a ride. Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home is a place for young people who come from broken and wayward […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Small Business Saturday seen as success for Uptown Greenville locations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Uptown Greenville business owners said they were pleased to see the Small Business Saturday crowds. After struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic and with inflation high now, business owners said they are stressing the importance of shopping local to support the people who live right here in our communities. “People should know […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Town hall at PCC shines light on local small businesses

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The goal of Monday’s Small Business Town Hall at Pitt Community College was on building up and growing those in Eastern North Carolina who make it all happen. Monday’s event was highlighted by speeches from Congressman G.K. Butterfield and with former Greenville mayor Allen Thomas, who is now a regional administrator […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Nobody injured in explosion at Pitt Co. pool house

Nobody was hurt in an explosion that happened at a pool house in Pitt County Friday night. Nobody injured in explosion at Pitt Co. pool house. Nobody was hurt in an explosion that happened at a pool house in Pitt County Friday night. Episode 53: ‘9 On The Positive Side’...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greene Central High School student killed in weekend crash

Greene Central High School in Snow Hill is mourning the loss of one of their students. Greene Central High School student killed in weekend …. Greene Central High School in Snow Hill is mourning the loss of one of their students. Bikes For Kids Gives bikes to third graders at...
SNOW HILL, NC
WNCT

Dangerous Prodigy Circus returns to New Bern

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — The New Bern Civic Theatre will welcome Dangerous Prodigy Circus once again this Friday-Saturday at 7:30 each night. Acrobats, aerials and dance come together to present Magical Unreality, a show of fairy fantasy where the main character, Alice, stumbles upon a magic bracelet that carries her into a fairyland. As […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Two men shot, taken to hospital in incident at Greenville Mall

Greenville police were on the scene after two men were shot inside Greenville Mall on Friday. WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on the shooting and the latest on the investigation. Two men shot, taken to hospital in incident at Greenville …. Greenville police were on the scene after two...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving

A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one time is now giving back to members of the community who are also experiencing hard times. Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving. A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one...
FARMVILLE, NC
WNCT

Mozingo Road bridge repairs require detour in Pitt Co.

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Repairs to the Mozingo Road bridge over Interstate 587 will require a short overnight detour for westbound drivers this week. This detour is scheduled to begin Monday night and run through Saturday morning. The detour will occur only between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. this week.  The project will require drivers on […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville Mall reopens after shooting injures two men

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Mall reopened Saturday morning after a shooting there Friday night sent two men to the hospital. Greenville Police officials said they received the call at around 6:30 p.m. of shots fired at the mall. Police said they found two men injured inside, near the area of American Eagle. Preliminary […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Police investigating after two shot at Kinston party

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are looking for those involved in a shooting at a party early Sunday where two people were injured. Police said they got a call at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. They arrived and found a large party going […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Suspect arrested in Ga., charged with murder in Kinston shooting death

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man on Sunday. On Monday, Taquan Darden, 18, was arrested by deputies with the Jones County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office. A warrant for Darden’s arrest was issued by Kinston police on Sunday. Darden will remain in the […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Blounts Creek 19-year-old has eyes on competing at NBHA World again

BLOUNTS CREEK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Blounts Creek 19-year-old is making plans to go back to the National Barrel Horse Association world championship with her horse, Rocky. It will be her second appearance in the NBHA event. 19-year-old Barrel racer, Jasmine Street, said, “Being with my horse is the best part because it’s a bond […]
BLOUNTS CREEK, NC
WNCT

Kinston man charged with attempted murder of woman

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have arrested and charged a man with attempted murder after a woman was found with a gunshot wound on Saturday. Christopher Gordon, 40, of Princeton, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, stalking and assault on a female. He was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under no […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

ECU falls at Old Dominion, 71-50

NORFOLK, Va. – The East Carolina men’s basketball team fell 71-50 in its first road test of the season to Old Dominion on Saturday night at Chartway Arena. Javon Small led the Pirates (5-2) with a game-high 11 points while RJ Felton added eight points. Ben Stanley scored 15 points to lead the Monarchs (4-3). […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy