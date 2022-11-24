Wizards And Heat's Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Washington Wizards and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday night, the Washington Wizards and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

Bradley Beal, Rui Hachimura, Monte Morris and Delon Wright have been ruled out for the Wizards.

Meanwhile, the Heat will be without Omer Yurtseven, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson, Victor Oladipo and Jimmy Butler.

Tyler Herro, Gabe Vincent, Haywood Highsmith, Bam Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon have all been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Wizards will start Goodwin, Kispert, Avdija, Kuzma, Porzingis on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Heat will start Lowry, Herro, Martin, Jovic, Adebayo on Wednesday."

The Wizards come into the night tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 10-7 in their first 17 games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Over their last ten games, they have gone an impressive 7-3.

On the road, they have a 3-3 record in six games.

As for the Heat, they have dealt with many injuries as of late and are 7-11 in their first 18 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Currently, they are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and 4-6 in their last ten games.

At home has been one of their bright spots, as they are 6-4 in the ten games they have hosted in Miami.