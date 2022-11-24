Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
The Holiday Season Begins in New Bern
Downtown New Bern transforms into a winter wonderland to kick off the holidays. People kicked off Beary Merry in Union Pointe Park with ice skating Friday Afternoon— a brand new attraction for to enjoy this year. Many saying the festivities are all about spending the day together doing something...
wcti12.com
Crystal Coast holiday flotilla to take place December 3rd
Crystal Coast — According to the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, The Crystal Coast Holiday Flotilla will return for its 30th year along the Morehead City and Beaufort waterfronts. The annual parade of decorated vessels can be seen December 3rd, 2022, starting around 5:30 PM along...
wcti12.com
Jacksonville deploys holiday shopping task force
JACKSONVILLE, Onlsow County — Jacksonville Police Holiday Shopping Task Force has returned for the holiday season, and will wrap up on December 31st. According to the Jacksonville Police Department, the Holiday Task Force is a proactive approach to deter crime and keep shoppers safe. The Holiday Shopping Task Force...
wcti12.com
Camp Lejeune security upgrades result in gate closure
Security upgrades to the Camp Johnson Gate will require a full closure beginning December 5th at 6 PM through January 20th at 6 PM. To access Camp Johnson, personnel traveling on NC-24 should use the Wilson Gate entry. Once through the Wilson Gate, drivers should continue down Wilson Boulevard before...
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so make sure to visit them if you have never been to any of them.
WNCT
wcti12.com
Swansboro traffic movement altered
According to the NCDOT, the traffic movement along the Causeway in Swansboro will be altered on November 28th, 2022, to accommodate construction of a living shoreline. The center turn lane will be removed and West bound traffic will be shifted over. Construction is expected to last through Spring of 2023.
YAHOO!
Is a convenience store known for fried chicken and fries coming to Wilmington soon?
A convenience store chain known for its fried chicken and fries has plans to build its first North Carolina stores – including a few in the Wilmington area. Baltimore-based chain Royal Farms announced its expansion into the Tar Heel State in a Monday news release. The company currently operates 263 stores across six states, including Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and West Virginia, said Shelby Kemp, a marketing manager with Royal Farms.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 23. 24 & 25
Geraldine "Jerry" Nelson Fischler, 89, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. The celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at First United Methodist Church of Morehead City, with Pastor Powell Osteen officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium.
wcti12.com
Body recovered after a car went off a boat ramp on West Craven Middle School Road
On November 28th, a body was recovered in Craven County after a car went off a boat ramp on West Craven Middle School Road. Craven County Emergency Management first discovered the vehicle and crews have been on scene for much of the day, searching the Neuse River for the car that went off the boat ramp.
wcti12.com
Man arrested in Georgia in connection to Kinston murder
KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, members of the Kinston Police Department obtained a warrant for arrest for Taquan Darden, 18, of Kinston for his involvement in the murder of Nathaniel Crawford, 22, of Kinston. On Monday, November 28th, 2022, Darden was apprehended by the Jones...
wcti12.com
wcti12.com
wcti12.com
Two people injured in Sunday shooting in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, at approximately 1:30 AM, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival, officers were met with a large crowd that was present for a party.
wcti12.com
One person dead in Kinston shooting
Kinston, Lenoir County — On November 27th, one person is dead in Kinston after suffering from several gunshot wounds. At approximately, 5 PM, the Kinston Police department said they responded to call at the intersection of Nobles Lane and Stadium Drive. When officers and EMS arrived on scene, they...
WITN
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for 38-year-old Ashleigh Price/Gilliam. According to a missing person report on Monday, Nov. 28, she is 5 feet 4 inches tall and frequently spends time in the Covil Ave. and Market St. area. WPD asks anyone who sees her to...
wcti12.com
Kinston residents concerned after a weekend of gun violence
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A weekend of gun violence has one city in Lenoir County questioning the crime rate, and gun violence. Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette said murders have doubled and shootings are up 50 percent more than last year. He said this past weekend, there have been three different shootings within 24 hours, creating a violent trend, he hopes ends soon.
WECT
Two arrested following early morning armed robbery in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department says that two people have been arrested and charged after an armed robbery at a gas station on Monday, Nov. 28. According to the WPD, the Speedway gas station located at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Medical Center Drive was robbed at around 3 a.m. However, police said that two suspects had left the scene in a car.
