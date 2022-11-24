Read full article on original website
Montana airports pleased with start to holiday travel season
BOZEMAN, Mont — Montana airline agencies are grateful for a smooth start to the holiday travel season. We reached out to two Montana airline agencies to see the number of Thanksgiving travelers going in and out of the airports. Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport had 62,000 inbound and outbound travelers.
Several avalanches triggered at Bridger Bowl Ski Area
BOZEMAN, Mont — Forecasters now report four avalanches triggered in the boundaries of the Bridger Bowl Ski Area. “Bridger Bowl is closed right now, so the snow in the ski area is identical to the backcountry, it's the same snowpack,” director of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center Doug Chabot said.
Multiple rounds of snow ahead
Snow showers continue in the higher terrain, mainly across northwest and west central Montana. Lookout Pass will continue to see snow accumulate through the day and into tomorrow morning. 2-5" of fresh snow can be expected there. Scattered showers will move into west central Montana later this evening. Passes such...
42 Years Later This Montana Event Hosts Thousands For Holiday Fun
Are you ready for a night full of joy, laughter, and holiday cheer? Me too! The 42nd Annual Christmas Stroll is just around the corner. If this is your first year celebrating the holidays in Bozeman, this is one event you do NOT want to miss. Trust me, it's like the official "kick-off" to the holiday season. Stroll down Main Street to see the holiday lights, visit incredible vendors, and stop in to buy Christmas gifts at the local shops.
Bozeman Fire Dept. responds to car crashing into Bozeman business
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a single occupant car driving into a business around 8 a.m. in north Bozeman. Officials say the driver mixed the brakes with the gas pedal, causing the car to jump the curb and crash into the business. Bozeman Fire Department...
This Annual Holiday Event Is Perfect For Your Montana Traditions
Tis' the season! Every day is looking more and more like Christmas as the days go on. Many families have holiday traditions that have been passed down for generations, and many are just starting to make new traditions. When looking for a new family tradition to start, consider trying something...
Skier carried in avalanche slide north of Bozeman
Bozeman, Mont — A warning from forecasters in southwest Montana -- avalanches are on the rise due to a combination of weather factors. “We have some instabilities, and so right now, as you're getting out, it's a good idea to treat it as though it is midwinter,” Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center director Doug Chabot said.
Bus stop closure leads to transportation confusion at Missoula VA clinic
MISSOULA, Mont. — NBC Montana is investigating after we received an email from Brianne Walker, a concerned viewer who says there are problems with bus service to Missoula’s VA clinic. Walker said her veteran father recently shared with her that when he takes the Mountain Line bus to...
Bozeman Fire Dept. responds to kitchen fire in Bozeman
MISSOULA, MT — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a reported kitchen fire in a multi family residence around 4:50 p.m. in the 200 block of Water Lily in Bozeman. Bozeman E2 arrived around 4:56 p.m. followed by Truck 3, battalion 1 and Engine 1. Firefighters from Engine 2...
Bozeman Fire Dept. assists with structure fire
MISSOULA, MT — The Bozeman Fire Department reported Engine 2 and Battalion 1 assisted with a working structure fire in the Gallatin Gateway area early Sunday morning. Officials say the fired had been confirmed in a commercial building in the southwest Four Corners. There is no additional information available...
Thanksgiving Travel Trouble in Southwest Montana: Snow, Wind, Ice
Traveling by car may pose challenges to Montanans ahead of Thanksgiving. Lots of mountain snow along with melting then freezing road conditions are in the forecast. Travelers in the Helena, Bozeman, and Big Sky areas should allow for extra time and make sure their vehicle is in good shape for the drive. Snow, very gusty winds and some freezing roads are all possibilities through Wednesday evening.
Santa and S’mores in Downtown Hamilton to Kick Off Holiday Season
While most Montana communities are scheduled to take part in "Shop Small Saturday", merchants in Hamilton are once more using Black Friday to get a jump on the holiday business and celebrations. The Hamilton Downtown Association has been actively participating in the nationwide promotion to promote local merchants ever since...
Students' poetry displayed inside Mountain Line buses
MISSOULA, Mont. — Student writers with the Missoula Writing Collaborative will have their poems featured inside Mountain Line buses for the next month. Students wrote lines about their hometowns in anaphora form, which repeats the beginning of each line. MWC released the following:. Riders on the Mountain Line will...
Money Cents: Preparing for life events
MISSOULA, Mont. — Investing money is an important part of preparing for certain life events. Whether it's paying for college, having cash on hand for an emergency, or retirement, investing is important and also can be a little tricky. Our best advice in this area is to seek professional...
Car Drives Through Montana Storefront
It seems like every year, a car somehow accidentally drives into a storefront. During the winter, vehicles end up sliding into ditches, crashing into dividers, or sliding into other cars. Driving in Montana during the winter can be a bit hazardous; but how do you drive a car into a storefront? Something isn't adding up.
Poverello Center provides Thanksgiving meals for homeless in Missoula
The Poverello Center and the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter provided holiday meals for those experiencing homelessness.
A Railroad Strike Could Cost America Up to $2 Billion a Day
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana consumers and businesses, as well as those throughout the country, will be deeply affected if railroad workers go on strike and freight trains no longer roll through the country. KGVO News spoke to Patrick Barkey, Director of the University of Montana Bureau of Business...
Les Webber: A champion forever enshrined on a Montana billboard
This is the story—correct that—legend, of a man named Les Webber who ranched and caroused in and around the town of Plains, Montana. When you are leaving Plains, headed to Missoula, you might notice on the right a weathered billboard with a narrow protective roof over it in front of a large Town Pump store. […] The post Les Webber: A champion forever enshrined on a Montana billboard appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Person dies after medical emergency at Bozeman footrace
MISSOULA, Mont. — Organizers of Bozeman's Huffing for Stuffing footrace confirmed in a Facebook statement one person died after a medical emergency at the race Thursday. "Please join us in sending your thoughts and prayers to the family and friends that lost a loved one yesterday. We are reminded that life is fragile and that we must cherish each day," organizers wrote.
Queersgiving provides safe holiday space for LGBTQ+ in Missoula
The Center in Missoula hosted a Thanksgiving meal for members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community on Thanksgiving.
