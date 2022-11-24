MANITOWOC (WLUK) — Prosecutors say Steven Avery should not get another hearing on his latest attempt to overturn his conviction or get a new trial for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach, arguing "Avery's theory requires so many speculative leaps ignoring the actual facts of the case that reasonable movie-goers would be hard-pressed to sit through it."

