NBCMontana
Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force meets Monday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force is to meet on Monday. The panel looks at cases across Montana, and applications for funding and support. Newer Montana laws have extended grant money communities can apply for, and has created a review commission, working with the state Department of Justice.
Montana airports pleased with start to holiday travel season
BOZEMAN, Mont — Montana airline agencies are grateful for a smooth start to the holiday travel season. We reached out to two Montana airline agencies to see the number of Thanksgiving travelers going in and out of the airports. Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport had 62,000 inbound and outbound travelers.
Yak ranch helps pave way for next generation of ranchers
KALISPELL, MONT. — From a cattle ranch in Mississippi to finding his forever home in the Flathead Valley, Jim Watson, the owner of Spring Brook Ranch, left his home to be closer to his wife’s family and help out around the ranch. “A horse trailer I bought as...
Arctic cold, more snow on the way
Areas of snow will be possible today across western Montana. New snow accumulations will stay light, but it only takes a dusting to create slick roads. Daytime highs will be in the upper 10s and 20s. Tuesday will start with morning lows in the single digits above and below zero....
Motivate Your Monday: Just smile
MISSOULA, Mont. — Okay so I may look goofy right now cheesing at you all, but did you ever notice how a person’s smile can be contagious where you find yourself smiling because they are?. Smiling is one of the most basic expressions that we’re capable of, but...
Multiple rounds of snow ahead
Snow showers continue in the higher terrain, mainly across northwest and west central Montana. Lookout Pass will continue to see snow accumulate through the day and into tomorrow morning. 2-5" of fresh snow can be expected there. Scattered showers will move into west central Montana later this evening. Passes such...
Snow to continue Monday ahead of arctic air and more weather systems midweek
WINTER STORM WARNING in effect through 8 AM Monday for the Clearwater Mountains. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. Snow rates at times will exceed 1 inch per hour. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect through midnight tonight for...
Montana businesses ready for Small Business Saturday
BOZEMAN, Mont. — In Bozeman, hundreds of businesses are gearing up for Small Business Saturday. According to the Downtown Bozeman website, more than 250 businesses are taking part in the shopping event. The city is offering free parking in the downtown parking garage and four other parking lots. The...
Firefighters respond to warehouse fire in Four Corners
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin Gateway firefighters responded to a warehouse fire in Four Corners on Sunday. A social media post rushed to a working fire, with heavy smoke pouring out. It was so intense, Gallatin Gateway sent out a second alarm to call in mutual aid from Hyalite, Amsterdam,...
Widespread snow & cold expected over the next week; Sunday travel to be impacted
WINTER STORM WARNING in effect from 5 AM Sunday to 8 AM MONDAY for the Northern Clearwater Mountains. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. Snow rates at times will exceed 1 inch per hour. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. WINTER STORM WARNING in...
