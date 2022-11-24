ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

NBCMontana

Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force meets Monday

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force is to meet on Monday. The panel looks at cases across Montana, and applications for funding and support. Newer Montana laws have extended grant money communities can apply for, and has created a review commission, working with the state Department of Justice.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana airports pleased with start to holiday travel season

BOZEMAN, Mont — Montana airline agencies are grateful for a smooth start to the holiday travel season. We reached out to two Montana airline agencies to see the number of Thanksgiving travelers going in and out of the airports. Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport had 62,000 inbound and outbound travelers.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Yak ranch helps pave way for next generation of ranchers

KALISPELL, MONT. — From a cattle ranch in Mississippi to finding his forever home in the Flathead Valley, Jim Watson, the owner of Spring Brook Ranch, left his home to be closer to his wife’s family and help out around the ranch. “A horse trailer I bought as...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Arctic cold, more snow on the way

Areas of snow will be possible today across western Montana. New snow accumulations will stay light, but it only takes a dusting to create slick roads. Daytime highs will be in the upper 10s and 20s. Tuesday will start with morning lows in the single digits above and below zero....
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Motivate Your Monday: Just smile

MISSOULA, Mont. — Okay so I may look goofy right now cheesing at you all, but did you ever notice how a person’s smile can be contagious where you find yourself smiling because they are?. Smiling is one of the most basic expressions that we’re capable of, but...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Multiple rounds of snow ahead

Snow showers continue in the higher terrain, mainly across northwest and west central Montana. Lookout Pass will continue to see snow accumulate through the day and into tomorrow morning. 2-5" of fresh snow can be expected there. Scattered showers will move into west central Montana later this evening. Passes such...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana businesses ready for Small Business Saturday

BOZEMAN, Mont. — In Bozeman, hundreds of businesses are gearing up for Small Business Saturday. According to the Downtown Bozeman website, more than 250 businesses are taking part in the shopping event. The city is offering free parking in the downtown parking garage and four other parking lots. The...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Firefighters respond to warehouse fire in Four Corners

MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin Gateway firefighters responded to a warehouse fire in Four Corners on Sunday. A social media post rushed to a working fire, with heavy smoke pouring out. It was so intense, Gallatin Gateway sent out a second alarm to call in mutual aid from Hyalite, Amsterdam,...
MONTANA STATE

