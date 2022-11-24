Read full article on original website
elpasomatters.org
El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales resigns, ending troubled 2-year tenure
El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales resigned on Monday after less than two years in office, ending a turbulent tenure that saw her facing a trial to remove her from office. The resignation is effective on Dec. 14, the day before a hearing that could have led to her temporary...
Riot breaks out as migrants forced to leave makeshift camp along the Rio Grande
EL PASO, Texas -- A riot broke out Sunday morning at the camp where migrants had been staying along the Rio Grande in Ciudad Juarez. According to city authorities, they were attempting to move 500 migrants from the makeshift camp. Local, state and federal level police were involved in the process to remove them from The post Riot breaks out as migrants forced to leave makeshift camp along the Rio Grande appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, Juarez continue to wait for time zones to correspond
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ciudad Juarez and El Paso have experienced different time zones since daylight saving ended on Nov. 6, 2022. According to our news partners across the border, Mexico’s Congress has approved to adjust the time zones for several border cities including Juarez and El Paso. Congress approved the said time change […]
YAHOO!
Mexican girl, 12, dies after hit by truck on Border Highway in El Paso's Lower Valley
A 12-year-old girl from Mexico is dead after she and her mother were struck by a pickup Saturday night while with a group crossing the César Chávez Border Highway in the Lower Valley, El Paso police said. The deadly collision occurred at 5:52 p.m. on the westbound lanes...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces RoadRUNNER starts zero-fare trial period
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Las Cruces RoadRUNNER transit began a zero-fare trial period on Monday meaning no rider will have to fare to use the City's transit services. RoadRUNNER transit offers 8 fixed bus routes throughout the City of Las Cruces with service to major shopping areas, employment centers, healthcare facilities and recreation destinations.
Will Texans Finally Be Allowed To Buy Booze On Sundays After 2023?
If a new bill being proposed in 2023 passes, it will finally allow Texas liquor stores to sell the hard stuff on Sundays. Texas liquor laws are weird and the no Sunday sales bit is one of the oldest. It started in 1935, when prohibition ended and alcohol sales in Texas resumed.
Inmate at El Paso County jail allegedly kicks officer, tries to steal duty weapon
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An inmate at the El Paso County jail is facing additional charges after he allegedly kicked a detention officer and tried to take the officer’s duty weapon when he was taken to a hospital for a medical appointment. On Sunday, Nov. 27, Joe Watts was arrested on an assault for family violence […]
El Paso News
Over 26 pounds of meth, rainbow fentanyl seized by CBP
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In a single failed smuggling attempt, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer seized over 26 pounds of methamphetamine and 3 pounds of “rainbow” fentanyl at the Paso Del Norte border crossing. “While many families were enjoying time together celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday,...
cbs4local.com
Car wrecks into ravine in El Paso's Upper Valley neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police were at the scene of a wrecked car in a neighborhood in El Paso's Upper Valley Monday morning. A car wrecked into a ravine along Montoya Drive near Mulberry Avenue around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, according to El Paso police spokesman Javier Sambrano.
24-Hour Drive Through Dispensary Opens In Las Cruces
New Mexico and recreational Cannabis have now become synonymous, and now there is something NEW to look forward to in the Land of (Green) Enchantment. This doesn't seem like something that would be allowed, right?. Well, thanks to the City of Las Cruces deciding not to restrict the hours a...
1 Person Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the Texas State Police, a motor-vehicle crash was reported on Saturday night in El Paso. Authorities confirmed that one person was injured due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred near the Sunland Park exit, on I-10 West.
Embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales agrees to resign
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales agreed to resign from office effective 5 p.m. December 14, following months of scandals that dominated her less than two-year tenure at the helm of the 34th Judicial District of Texas. The agreement was made in the 346th Court Monday afternoon when a 1 p.m. […]
cbs4local.com
Man accused of shooting in Canutillo neighborhood has bond split
CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man accused of being responsible for a shooting in Canutillo last week had his court hearing on Monday. The judge did not lower the suspect's bond but did split his bond. Andre Bryce Gilmer, 22, along with another person is accused of showing up...
KVIA
D.A. Yvonne Rosales agrees to resign by Dec. 14
UPDATE: Rosales has agreed to resign by Dec. 14 at 5 p.m., otherwise be removed by Dec. 15, according to ABC-7's Dylan McKim, who is at court proceedings. According to McKim, Rosales has written a letter but has yet to send it to Governor Greg Abbott. Rosales retains her title...
Las Cruces beats Albuquerque in “best & worst” cities for singles, study suggests
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest take on the so-called “best and worst” cities for singles has Las Cruces fairing better than Albuquerque, according to a study from WalletHub. An internet site known for ranking everything from weather to airline credit cards, WalletHub says it generated its dating rankings based on “36 key indicators of dating-friendliness.” […]
Tulsa company opens new ‘customer contact’ center in El Paso, will employ 150
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Avantive Solutions, a company specializing in what it calls “innovative customer experience and strategic sales solutions,” announced that it has opened a new contact center in El Paso and graduated its first class of customer service representatives. Avantive said it chose El Paso because of its “well-established bilingual and multicultural […]
YAHOO!
El Paso police seek suspect in parking lot shooting outside Bad Habits bar
A man was wounded in a shooting when another man fired a handgun at a car outside a bar in the parking lot of Airway Plaza last week. El Paso police investigators are working to identify a man suspected in the shooting at 1:38 a.m. on Nov. 22 outside Bad Habits Bar & Grill at 1160 Airway Blvd. in East-Central El Paso.
Man plans run across Texas, starts in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Kenneth Anderlitch started his running journey on Friday, Nov. 25 as he plans to run across Texas, beginning his run in El Paso and finishing near the border of Louisiana. He plans on running 50 miles per day. This Thanksgiving Aderlitch’s run honored his mother, who he lost to a […]
Fort Bliss Army hospital to get new top-of-line center for traumatic brain injuries, PTSD
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fort Bliss will soon be getting a new center to treat the “invisible wounds” that many service members incur — traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder. The Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund and Fort Bliss’ William Beaumont Army Medical Center will break ground Thursday, Dec. 1 on a new Intrepid […]
DA Rosales fails to appear for court appearance, agrees to deal to resign
UPDATE: District Attorney Yvonne Rosales accepted a deal to resign effective 5 p.m. Dec 14 after she did not show up for a scheduled court appearance. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – District Attorney Yvonne Rosales is expected to appear in a court hearing today for her removal case. The hearing is expected to determine whether […]
