Baylor nabs No. 4 seed, host site for NCAA volleyball tournament
Baylor’s volleyball seniors aren’t ready to say goodbye to the Ferrell Center quite yet. The 17th-ranked Bears were rewarded as a host for the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament, which begins this week. Baylor (23-6) gained a No. 4 national seed and will host Stephen F. Austin (26-4) in its tournament opener on Thursday.
Bickle's clutch shooting, rebounding spur Baylor over Villanova, 75-70
ESTERO, Fla. — Do you think Baylor likes having Caitlin Bickle back in the lineup or what?. Bickle made five clutch free throws in the final minute of the game and scored the final seven points overall to lift the No. 21-ranked Bears over No. 23 Villanova, 75-70, in the semifinals of the Gulf Coast Showcase on Saturday at Hertz Arena.
Bowl season next on Baylor's agenda
When the bowl pairings are announced Dec. 4, Baylor won’t be headed anywhere nearly as prestigious as the Sugar Bowl. With their 6-6 record, the Bears won’t be going to San Antonio’s Alamo Bowl or Orlando’s Cheez-It Bowl either. The Bears find themselves in a big...
PHOTOS — High school football Week 14 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Nov. 25, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
Local achievements: Nov. 25, 2022
Alison McGinnis Luckey received her doctorate in psychology in August from Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland, where she has been for the past two years. Students who received degrees during the summer semester at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville are:. Elm Mott — Dejah Howard, Bachelor of Science, criminal...
Waco-area news briefs: Baylor Singing Seniors holiday concert Thursday
Baylor Singing Seniors will present “Old Testament Themes and New Testament Gospel” at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Armstrong Browning Library at Baylor University. The Texas Tribune will host a conversation on educating Texas students for the workforce at noon Thursday in Texas State Technical College’s Col. James T. Connally Aerospace Center, 605 Operations Road.
Waco police aim to add gunshot detectors, license plate readers
The Waco Police Department is on track to soon buy and install an acoustic gunshot detection system and automated license plate readers in two areas that include pieces of the Sanger Heights, Brook Oaks and Carver neighborhoods. Companies from across the country submitted bids last month to install the systems...
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Mike Copeland: Farm Bureau meeting; $1B in loans; Neighborly buy; Hearing aids in Puerto Rico
Parking spaces and hotel rooms will become scarce as hen’s teeth Dec. 2-4, when about 1,000 farmers and ranchers gather at the Waco Convention Center for the 89th annual meeting of the Texas Farm Bureau. Here’s wondering if we might see a few pickup trucks downtown that week.
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for November 27
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald.
Waco-area news briefs: MCC singers to perform free holiday concert Thursday at FBC
McLennan Community College Singers perform a holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church Waco, 500 Webster Ave. Performer include choirs, soloists, handbells and piano duets. The concert is free. Workforce education program. The Texas Tribune will host a conversation on educating Texas students for the workforce at...
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waco area. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Waco could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Woodway's Carleen Bright Arboretum reopens after yearslong renovation
The Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway is open again after an extended sewer line project caused its closure in 2019. With some finishing touches still to be added around the park, including a kid’s area with a splash pad, directional signs and furniture, a grand opening is set for this spring, Assistant City Manager Lenny Caballero said.
Woodway arboretum open as work starts on new Family Center
The buzz of construction equipment is not ready to leave the corner of Bosque Boulevard and Estates Drive in Woodway just yet. As work wraps up on the Carleen Bright Arboretum, crews have broken ground across the street on a new Woodway Family Center building. Finishing touches remain for the arboretum, but the public is now welcome to explore the grounds overhauled after a behind-schedule sewer project cut a swath through the site.
Homestead Fair celebrates 35 years of post-Thanksgiving crafts, more
Skies cleared up just in time to bring a bit of sunshine for the second day of Homestead Heritage’s 35th annual post-Thanksgiving Homestead Fair. Fair organizer Caleb Tittley said good weather usually predicts good turnout, and with an eye on the forecast as the weekend got underway, Homestead was expecting 15,000 to 20,000 visitors over the three-day event that wraps up Sunday. Hundreds braved the cold wet weather Friday morning to beat late-weekend crowds.
Waco settles with four of 10 landfill opponents granted official hearings
The city of Waco has settled with four of the 10 parties challenging its plan to open a new landfill near Axtell by 2025, while the rest await official hearings with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. More than 300 people either requested information or a contested case hearing on...
Waco man gets 55 years in murder plea deal for shooting girlfriend in 2020
A Waco man received a 55-year prison sentence Monday in a plea deal in the 2020 murder of his 21-year-old girlfriend whom he had previously abused. Michael Matthew Howard Jr., 22, was set to go to trial this week on a capital murder charge in the 54th State District Court but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of first-degree murder in a deal with prosecutors.
5 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $1,049,000
Masterfully designed inside and out -- this 3,767 sqft modern farmhouse is JAW DROPPING! You will enjoy luxurious living within this 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom immaculate home. The interior features soaring ceilings with some reaching as high as 21 feet, an AMAZING high-end kitchen, a wonderful floor plan throughout, STUNNING bright color palette with endless natural light in each room and so much more. The master suite is isolated and gorgeously finished out with herringbone floors, a vaulted ceiling, a soaking tub, large shower and a MASSIVE walk-in closet! More interior features include a large game room, custom built-ins throughout, large laundry room and unique lighting in each space. The exterior of this home is EXTRAORDINARY from the dreamy curb appeal to the covered back patio to the perfectly designed in-ground pool — you will never want to leave! The pool includes a water feature, spa, swim-up bar and slide. The covered back patio is decked out! It features a wood burning fireplace, built-in grill , refrigerator, and wet bar that all overlook the tranquil pool. More exterior features include a concrete circle driveway with tons of extra parking, 3 car garage and all sitting on 5 acres. This home is even more PERFECT in person and is ready for you to make it your own -- in McGregor ISD!
