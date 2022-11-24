ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Promises to Restore Suspended Twitter Accounts After Another Poll

“The people have spoken” once again, this time opening the floodgates to an unknown number of banned accounts on Twitter returning. After one of his Twitter polls found that 72.4% of respondents support the decision, new boss Elon Musk said he will offer a “general amnesty to suspended accounts.”
Will Smith Says He Will ‘Completely Understand’ if Audiences Skip ‘Emancipation’ Over Oscars Slap

Will Smith’s first starring project since last year’s Oscar win and controversy is on the horizon. Slave drama “Emancipation” will be released on Apple TV+ next month. Considering Smith’s fallout after slapping Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 ceremony, the “King Richard” best actor winner told reporters this weekend that if fans aren’t ready to watch him onscreen again, he’ll “completely understand.”
Meyers Mocks ‘Crazy Uncle’ Mike Lindell for ‘Screaming’ About Voter Fraud: Ironically Looks Like ‘He Hasn’t Slept in 5 Years’ (Video)

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers mocked MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell during Thursday evening’s “Closer Look,” comparing him to a “crazy uncle” at the Thanksgiving dinner table “screaming at the top of his lungs about voter fraud while everyone else silently ignores him and tucks into their green bean casserole.”
Mark Burnett Exits as MGM Worldwide TV Group Chairman

Mark Burnett, chairman of worldwide television group at MGM, has officially tendered his resignation following the storied studio’s $8.5 billion acquisition by Amazon in March. He becomes the latest executive departure, following motion picture group chairman Michael De Luca and motion picture group president Pam Abdy’s departures in April.
Inside the Surging Demand for Foreign-Language Streaming Shows | Charts

Netflix continues to dominate in non-English-language shows, but the entire category is gaining ground. Streaming platforms have been relying more and more on foreign language content. Worldwide hits like “La Casa de Papel (Money Heist),” “Squid Game” and “Dark” have been very successful in the U.S., paving the way for non-English-language shows in a market that historically has been hard to penetrate.
