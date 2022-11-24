Netflix continues to dominate in non-English-language shows, but the entire category is gaining ground. Streaming platforms have been relying more and more on foreign language content. Worldwide hits like “La Casa de Papel (Money Heist),” “Squid Game” and “Dark” have been very successful in the U.S., paving the way for non-English-language shows in a market that historically has been hard to penetrate.

