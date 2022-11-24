Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Shares Fake CNN Headline, Gets Flagged by Twitter’s Own Fact-Checker
The news platform tells Musk to be better
Elon Musk Promises to Restore Suspended Twitter Accounts After Another Poll
“The people have spoken” once again, this time opening the floodgates to an unknown number of banned accounts on Twitter returning. After one of his Twitter polls found that 72.4% of respondents support the decision, new boss Elon Musk said he will offer a “general amnesty to suspended accounts.”
Howard Stern Slams Oprah Winfrey for ‘Showing Off’ Her Wealth on Instagram: ‘You Gotta Be a Little Self Aware’
Howard Stern called out Oprah Winfrey for “showing off” her wealth on social media during the Monday edition of “The Howard Stern Show.”. The controversial radio host mentioned seeing Winfrey’s Instagram posts over the holiday weekend and was surprised to see some of photos Winfrey was choosing to post.
Will Smith Says He Will ‘Completely Understand’ if Audiences Skip ‘Emancipation’ Over Oscars Slap
Will Smith’s first starring project since last year’s Oscar win and controversy is on the horizon. Slave drama “Emancipation” will be released on Apple TV+ next month. Considering Smith’s fallout after slapping Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 ceremony, the “King Richard” best actor winner told reporters this weekend that if fans aren’t ready to watch him onscreen again, he’ll “completely understand.”
‘The White Lotus’ Stars Break Down That Shocking Episode 5 Ending: ‘Everyone Has Their Own Agenda’
Note: The following contains spoilers for “The White Lotus” season 2 episode 5. “The White Lotus” Season 2 enters a new realm of tension in its fifth episode, when Tanya and Portia’s trip to Palermo unveils a well-kept secret between their new, seemingly easygoing friends Quentin and Jack.
Marvel Movies in Order: How to Watch All MCU Movies Chronologically
The timeline is a little complicated
Twitter Has Lost Half of Its Top 100 Advertisers Since Elon Musk Takeover
Media Matters reports that Ford, Chevrolet and American Express are among those pausing ads amid content moderation concerns
Meyers Mocks ‘Crazy Uncle’ Mike Lindell for ‘Screaming’ About Voter Fraud: Ironically Looks Like ‘He Hasn’t Slept in 5 Years’ (Video)
“Late Night” host Seth Meyers mocked MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell during Thursday evening’s “Closer Look,” comparing him to a “crazy uncle” at the Thanksgiving dinner table “screaming at the top of his lungs about voter fraud while everyone else silently ignores him and tucks into their green bean casserole.”
‘The View': Sunny Hostin Says Kanye ‘Ye’ West Is a White Supremacist at This Point, ‘Mental Problems or Not’ (Video)
”He is exhibiting antisemitic behavior, bigotry, racism,“ Hostin said. “The View” host Sunny Hostin thinks it’s just about time to officially be referring to Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, as a white supremacist. To kick off Monday’s Hot Topics discussion, the women of “The...
Mark Burnett Exits as MGM Worldwide TV Group Chairman
Mark Burnett, chairman of worldwide television group at MGM, has officially tendered his resignation following the storied studio’s $8.5 billion acquisition by Amazon in March. He becomes the latest executive departure, following motion picture group chairman Michael De Luca and motion picture group president Pam Abdy’s departures in April.
Kanye ‘Ye’ West Launches 2024 Presidential Run With Campaign Ad Featuring Tucker Carlson (Video)
A clip from ”Tucker Carlson Tonight“ leads the ad’s narrative of victimhood. Kanye “Ye” West has apparently made good on his promise to run for president in 2024 and launched his first campaign ad late Thursday. Posted to his Twitter account, which Elon Musk just...
Elon Musk Says Trump, Who Was Kicked Off Twitter for Inciting Jan 6, Didn’t Break Any Laws
The ex-president's tweets have been central to the congressional hearing on the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol
Bob Iger Sets Creativity as ‘Number One Priority’ for Disney
The reinstalled CEO also addressed reports of a merger with Apple at a town hall with employees Monday
‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ Showrunner Admits There Are ‘A Couple’ Unintentional Nods to ‘The Good Place’ (Video)
"'The Good Place' was hugely meaningful to me," Megan Amram told TheWrap
Inside the Surging Demand for Foreign-Language Streaming Shows | Charts
Netflix continues to dominate in non-English-language shows, but the entire category is gaining ground. Streaming platforms have been relying more and more on foreign language content. Worldwide hits like “La Casa de Papel (Money Heist),” “Squid Game” and “Dark” have been very successful in the U.S., paving the way for non-English-language shows in a market that historically has been hard to penetrate.
