Read full article on original website
Related
ktvo.com
Gov. Parson on death row inmate: 'Clemency will not be granted'
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson said that the State of Missouri will execute a man on Tuesday. Kevin Johnson was sentenced to death for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005. "Mr. Johnson has received every protection afforded by the Missouri and United States...
ktvo.com
Iowa and Missouri gasoline prices continue downward trend
Iowa-Missouri — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have fallen 15.2 cents per gallon in the last week. On Monday, prices at the pump are averaging $3.25 a gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 27.5 cents per gallon lower than a month...
ktvo.com
Adair County treasurer elected president of statewide association
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — An elected county official from northeast Missouri will lead a statewide organization in 2023. Last week, longtime Adair County Treasurer Lori Smith, of Kirksville, was elected president of the Missouri Association of Counties (MAC). It's a group that provides training to county officials and advocates for...
ktvo.com
9,000 hens killed after latest Missouri case of avian flu
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri agriculture officials say nearly 9,000 laying hens were killed after confirmed cases of bird flu were found on a farm in Webster County. The Missouri Department of Agriculture said in a news release that it is the 11th case of bird flu found in the state this year.
ktvo.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol releases Thanksgiving Holiday traffic statistics
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Monday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported eight traffic fatalities during this year’s Thanksgiving holiday counting period. The counting period went from 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 27. Troopers investigated all eight of the traffic crash fatalities. Four...
Comments / 0